COLUMBIA, Mo. — There were so many potentially fatal blows.

It could’ve been the quarterback’s knee sprain, an offensive lineman going down, or a weeklong wait for a wound to heal. At moments, injuries threatened to derail Missouri’s 30-27 upset win over then-No. 15 Kansas State, but a combination of depth and resolve kept the Tigers in the contest.

Now, with Mizzou at 3-0 and on the cusp of a national ranking, that pluck could become a defining trait of this season’s team.

“(We) had several loss of momentum opportunities and we just kept fighting,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “And that’s the type of game that we need as a team and an organization.”

The battle for Missouri to have its best players on the field against K-State started just over three weeks ago.

Six days before the Tigers opened the season against South Dakota, Drinkwitz announced that senior linebacker Chad Bailey had undergone a procedure that would keep him out for roughly 21 days. That took MU’s first two games off the table and put the availability of Bailey, a captain, in question for the showdown against the Wildcats.

He recovered slightly ahead of schedule, practicing fully in the week leading up to the third game.

“We’ll never put our players in jeopardy,” Drinkwitz said before the game, “but if he’s ready, we’ll see if he can give us a couple of series.”

That’s exactly what Bailey contributed, playing 22 defensive snaps and making one tackle during a key stretch of fourth-quarter play.

Also in flux before the game was sophomore wide receiver Mekhi Miller. A finger injury required him to get 11 stitches.

“I mean, it was completely ripped,” Drinkwitz said.

He avoided using that hand in practice, not catching passes until the day before the game. During a limited portion of Tuesday’s practice that was open to media, Miller appeared to have a slim wrap or cast around his hand.

Miller wasn’t targeted during Saturday’s game but played 22 offensive snaps — even as one of the stitches came out during the game.

After two disappointing performances from Missouri’s offensive line to open the season, Drinkwitz targeted the right guard position for a swap in Week 3.

There, Drinkwitz opted to start graduate lineman Marcellus Johnson, who had been a rotational piece in the previous games. Johnson left the game because of an injury just before halftime, heading straight to the locker room after limping off the field.

Junior lineman Cam’Ron Johnson, whom Marcellus Johnson replaced, returned to the line for the second half. His performance was crucial: Even though he was flagged for one penalty, Cam’Ron Johnson earned the highest Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade of any lineman in the game.

That wasn’t the only offensive line emergency substitution Mizzou had to make. Graduate left guard Xavier Delgado, one of MU’s most experienced players, briefly missed time when he was rolled up on while blocking. Junior EJ Ndoma-Ogar was the temporary fill-in on that side of the line.

Defensively, junior cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. missed a handful of plays in the third quarter. While the cause of his discomfort wasn’t immediately clear, trainers were working with his hand on the sideline before he returned to finish with seven total tackles.

And then there was the big one: junior quarterback Brady Cook’s right knee sprain, which didn’t keep him from producing Mizzou’s first 300-yard passing performance since October 2021.

Cook dropped to the turf after twisting his leg in the turf in the second quarter. He tried to jog off the pain on the sideline but fell again before tenderly pacing back and forth. Cook was out for only two plays.

“He kept warming up, kept warming up, it looked like his knee was kind of soft underneath him,” Drinkwitz said.

The quarterback wore a brace on his right knee throughout the second half but was unencumbered enough to finish with 356 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a rushing score in a statement performance.

Cook’s perseverance, the offensive line’s rotation, and other key players’ mettle were essential factors in the Tigers’ win.

“That shows a whole lot of improvement for us as a football program,” Drinkwitz said.

Missouri misses out on AP Top 25

After knocking off the No. 15 team in the country, Missouri received a healthy share of votes in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 poll.

With 72 votes, Mizzou is the second team out of the poll, sitting 31 votes behind No. 25 Florida. Clemson, which received 76 votes, was just ahead of MU.

The Tigers, who next face Memphis on Saturday night in St. Louis, sent K-State out of the Top 25. The Wildcats received 54 votes, landing a spot below Missouri.

Mizzou was in the same position in the USA Today coaches poll.