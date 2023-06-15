COLUMBIA, Mo. — A month after losing a quarterback recruit to Nebraska, Missouri secured a verbal commitment from another 2024 QB on Thursday, adding a pledge from three-star prospect Aidan Glover, who announced his commitment on social media.

It's been a slow start for Mizzou's 2024 recruiting class, but the Collierville, Tennessee, native became Mizzou's third verbal commitment for 2024. He's rated the No. 10 dual threat quarterback in his recruiting class by Rivals.com and No. 66 quarterback overall by 247Sports.coom's national composite.

Glover also holds offers from Boston College, Indiana, Northwestern, Stanford among others. He's listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds and last season threw for 1,421 yards and 21 touchdowns while running for 418 yards in 11 games.

In late May, the Tigers lost their quarterback pledge for 2024 in a series of falling recruiting dominoes: Three-star QB Daniel Kaelin dropped his verbal commitment to Mizzou in favor of Nebraska, his home-state team — but only after Cornhuskers target Dylan Raiola, a five-star prospect with strong family ties to Nebraska's program, announced his commitment to Georgia.

With Glover's pledge, Mizzou still has the fewest 2024 commitments among SEC teams — one behind Kentucky's four. Eight of the 14 SEC teams have as many as nine commitments for 2024 while six have 10 or more. The Tigers also hold pledges from Washington, Missouri, offensive lineman Ryan Jostes and Joplin, Missouri, tight end Whit Hafer.