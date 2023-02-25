The Missouri football team picked up its first verbal commitment for the 2024 class on Saturday, securing a pledge with a familiar last name. Tight end Whit Hafer of Joplin is the son of former Mizzou basketball player Jeff Hafer.

Whit Hafer, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound three-star prospect, announced his commitment on social media. He also holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and UNLV, coached by former Tigers player and head coach Barry Odom, who played at MU during the same era as Jeff Hafer, a guard for the Tigers from 1996-2000.