Mizzou football lands Miami quarterback transfer Jake Garcia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The quarterback room at Mizzou is a little more crowded. The Tigers landed a commitment Friday from former Miami Hurricanes QB Jake Garcia, a former four-star prospect who appeared in eight games this past season.

"I am very thankful for my time at Miami & the support from the Canes family," Garcia posted on social media. "Wishing the best to Cane Nation & look forward to supporting from afar. With that being said, I am so grateful for the opportunity to become a Mizzou Tiger & look forward to starting this journey!"

Garcia, a top 50 national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, appeared in eight games this past season at Miami, throwing for 803 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Garcia started one game in 2022, throwing for 125 yards in a 14-12 win at Virginia. He also saw extended playing time in losses to Middle Tennessee State, Duke and Pittsburgh during coach Mario Cristobal's mostly disastrous debut season with the Hurricanes. Garcia completed 59.1% of his passes for the season. He finished with minus-75 rushing yards. He appeared in one game in 2021, throwing for 147 yards and two TDs against Central Connecticut State. He'll have three years of remaining eligibility.

Garcia was unavailable for further comment.

The transfer portal closed on Wednesday, though schools can continue to recruit players who had previously entered the portal. The portal opens again for a week in May. Players who have already earned their undergraduate degree can transfer at any time.

With Garcia on board to be part of the program this semester, he'll join returning starter Brady Cook and freshman Sam Horn on the roster, though Cook underwent offseason shoulder surgery and will miss spring practices. Incoming freshman Gabarri Johnson signed with Mizzou in December and joins this team this summer. The Tigers recently added junior college second-team All-American Dylan Laible as a walk-on.

Garcia was rated the nation's No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class and No. 47 player overall by Rivals.com. He initially committed to USC before flipping his pledge to Miami. Garcia, a native of Whittier, California, attended five different high schools, two in California and three in Georgia. After Garcia starred at Los Angeles' Narbonne High in 2018-19, the state of California pushed back its high school season during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting Garcia and his father, Randy, to move to Georgia, where Garcia enrolled at Valdosta High. There was a catch. For Garcia to qualify for Georgia's state residency rules, Randy and his wife, Yvonne, legally separated, ESPN reported at the time. Randy Garcia played quarterback at Nebraska from 1975-77. Jake Garcia finished his high school career guiding Grayson High to the 2020 Georgia Class 7A state championship, coincidentally beating Horn's Collins Hill High team for the title. Horn guided Collins Hill to the championship in 2021.