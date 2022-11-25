Mizzou football lands pair of 2023 verbal commitments

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri has added a pair of verbal commitments over the past two days, landing a wide receiver and a linebacker. Daniel Blood, a three-star wideout from Louisiana, committed to the Tigers on Thursday, while Tristan Newson, a junior college linebacker, announced his pledge on Friday, just a couple hours before Mizzou kicked off against Arkansas.

Blood, from Destrehan, Louisiana, had been committed to Louisiana-Lafayette since late October, Is rated the nation's No. 66 receiver for the 2023 class by 247Sports.com.

Newson (6-1, 225) from Independence, Mississippi, is in his third season at Northeast Mississippi Community College. In nine games he has 107 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and four forced fumbles. He also holds Power Five offers from Nebraska and Washington State.

Their pledges give the Tigers 15 commitments for the 2023 class.

Mizzou 2023 football commitments

Daniel Blood, receiver, Destrehan, Louisiana, three stars

Blake Craig, kicker, Liberty/Liberty North, two stars

Nicholas DeLoach Jr., defensive back/receiver, Cahokia/Cahokia, three stars

Gabarri Johnson, quarterback, Tacoma, Washington/Lincoln, four stars

Marquis Johnson, wide receiver, Dickinson, Texas/Dickinson, three stars

Jahkai Lang, defensive end, Troy/Troy Buchanan, three stars

Brayshawn Littlejohn, linebacker, Gaffney, South Carolina/Gaffney, three stars

Joshua Manning, wide receiver, Lee’s Summit/Lee’s Summit, four stars

Shamar McNeil, defensive back, Plantation, Florida/American Heritage, three stars

Tristan Newson, linebacker, Independence, Mississippi/Northeast Community College, unranked

Brett Norfleet, tight end, St. Charles/Francis Howell, three stars

Logan Reichert, offensive tackle, Raytown/Raytown, four stars

Jamal Roberts, running back, St. Louis/St. Mary’s, three stars

Phillip Roche, defensive back, Merrillville, Indiana/Merrillville, three stars

Serigne Tounkara, defensive end, League City, Texas/Clear Springs, three stars