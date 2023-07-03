The commitments keep coming for Mizzou football. On Monday, the Tigers landed their highest-ranked target so far.

Nicholas Rodriguez, a four-star linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced his verbal commitment to Mizzou on Monday, becoming the Tigers’ fifth commitment in four days and eighth overall for 2024.

He’s also the second Mizzou pledge from St. Thomas Aquinas High School, following three-star defensive tackle Justin Bodford, who committed to the Tigers on Sunday.

A third could be on the way Tuesday: Four-star wide receiver James Madison, who calls himself “The Prez” on social media, plans to announce his commitment to Florida State or Mizzou, naturally, on the Fourth of July.

Rodriguez, who last season logged 93 tackles, 10 for losses, five sacks and an interception, did not include Mizzou among his top six school choices in May. At the time, he was focused on LSU, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee and West Virginia. He also holds offers from Power Five programs Arizona, Colorado, Penn State and South Carolina. But Mizzou moved in late, offering him a scholarship in June then hosted him as part of the Gold Rush recruiting weekend that included his two high school teammates.

Listed last season at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Rodriguez is rated a four-star prospect by Rivals.com — the first four-star commitment in Mizzou’s class — and the No. 16 outside linebacker in the country.

After a sluggish start, Mizzou's commitment surge started Friday with pledges from Francis Howell’s Jude James and Jackson Hancock of Canton, Georgia. On Saturday, three-star prospect Cam Dooley, a defensive back from Valley, Alabama, Dooley chose the Tigers over Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

For the 20204 class, Mizzou’s staff had previously landed commitments from quarterback Aidan Glover (Collierville, Tennessee), tight end Whit Hafter (Joplin) and offensive lineman Ryan Jostes (Washington, Missouri).

With eight commitments on board, the Tigers’ class now ranks No. 70 nationally but still No. 14 in the Southeastern Conference by Rivals.com, which heavily weighs the number of commitments per class to compute its rankings. When broken down by average player ranking, MU’s class ranking jumps up to No. 36 nationally and No. 12 in the SEC.

Later this week, defensive back Cameron Keys (Lynn Haven, Florida) will make his announcement Tuesday, while defensive end Cole McConathy II (Spanish Fort, Alabama) will pick a school Thursday. Four-star linebacker Brian Huff from Jonesboro, Arkansas, will announce his decision July 12, choosing either Mizzou, Arkansas, UCF or UNLV.