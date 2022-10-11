 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou football lands pledge from three-star Indiana defensive back

Georgia Missouri Football

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, clenches his fist as he is escorted into the stadium before the team's NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.

 L.G. Patterson - freelancer, FR23535 AP

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri football team's bye week already scored a victory. The Tigers landed a verbal commitment from three-star Indiana defensive back Phillip Roche, who announced his pledge Tuesday on social media.

Roche, from Merrillville, Indiana, is the 13th-rated prospect in the state by Rivals.com. He also holds offers from Power Five schools Boston College, Indiana and Nebraska with reported interest also from Illinois, Purdue and Wisconsin. He gives Mizzou 12 commitments for the 2023 class and three defensive backs in next year's class.

2023 Mizzou commitments

Blake Craig, kicker, Liberty (Liberty North HS)

Nicholas Deloach Jr., defensive back, Cahokia (Cahokia HS)

Gabarri Johnson, quarterback, Tacoma, Washington (Lincoln HS)

Marquis Johnson, wide receiver, Dickinson, Texas

Jahkai Lang, defensive end, Troy (Troy Buchanan HS)

Brayshawn Littlejohn, linebacker, Gaffney, South Carolina (Gaffney HS)

Joshua Manning, wide receiver, Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit HS)

Shamar McNeil, defensive back, Plantation, Florida (American Heritage HS)

Brett Norfleet, tight end, St. Charles (Francis Howell)

Logan Reichert, offensive tackle, Raytown (Raytown HS)

Jamal Roberts, running back, St. Louis (St. Mary’s)

Phillip Roche, defensive back, Merrillville, Indiana (Merrillville HS)

