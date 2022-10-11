Mizzou football lands pledge from three-star Indiana defensive back

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri football team's bye week already scored a victory. The Tigers landed a verbal commitment from three-star Indiana defensive back Phillip Roche, who announced his pledge Tuesday on social media.

Roche, from Merrillville, Indiana, is the 13th-rated prospect in the state by Rivals.com. He also holds offers from Power Five schools Boston College, Indiana and Nebraska with reported interest also from Illinois, Purdue and Wisconsin. He gives Mizzou 12 commitments for the 2023 class and three defensive backs in next year's class.