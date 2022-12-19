Mizzou football lands two commitments as signing period nears

COLUMBIA, MO - With the early signing period kicking off Wednesday, Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz has been busy collecting verbal commitments over the last few days.

On Sunday, the Tigers landed a pledge from Jordon Harris, a tight end and defensive end from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and on Monday added a commitment from Brandon Solis, an offensive tackle from Nashville. Both players are rated three-star prospects.

The Tigers now have 19 verbal commitments for the 2023 class, including last week’s transfer portal addition, former Oklahoma receiver Theo Wease Jr.

The early signing period begins Wednesday, when most committed prospects are expected to sign their national letters of intent. As of Monday, Mizzou's class ranks No. 38 by Rivals.com and No. 36 by 247sports.com.

Harris, listed at 6-foot-7, 230 pounds, will come to Mizzou on an unconventional path to a scholarship in the Southeastern Conference: He's played just one year of high school football. Harris last played in seventh grade before deciding to join Pine Bluff's team for his senior season.

"My basketball recruiting was low," he said Monday in a phone interview. "I had one D-I offer from Oral Roberts, but one of the coaches moved to another college, so I didn't have a scholarship there. I have one basketball offer from South Arkansas Community College. I played football when I was younger and my friends all told me to play my last year. I said I'd give it a try."

A torn patellar tendon slowed Harris' training for his senior year, but he quickly caught on, earning snaps on both sides of the ball. His first football scholarship offer came from Lincoln University, then Air Force. By November, Mizzou defensive line coach Al Davis began recruiting him. He also holds an offer from Vanderbilt.

Harris said Mizzou's staff has recruited him as an athlete and will give him a look at both tight end and defensive end when he arrives on campus next summer.

"Doesn't matter to me," he said. "Whatever the team needs, I'll do it."

Harris is rated the No. 3 overall recruit in Arkansas for 2023 by 247Sports.com.

Solis (6-8, 265) from Lipscomb Academy, also holds offers from Power Five programs Boston College, Indiana, Kansas State, Mississippi State, TCU and Vanderbilt among others. He’s rated the state of Tennessee’s No. 23 prospect by 247Sports and No. 52 offensive tackle nationally.

Mizzou hosted 12 recruits on official visits this past weekend and continues to pursue two Power 5 transfers who could contribute immediately on the defensive line next season. Former Pittsburgh edge rusher John Morgan III, who visited MU last week, logged 23 tackles for loss and 14 sacks over five seasons at the ACC school. He's coming off his most productive season with 36 pressures, 23 hurries and 10 quarterback hits for the Panthers.

Arizona State’s Joe Moore, an outside linebacker/defensive end and former All-Metro player from Cardinal Ritter High, entered the portal after the Sun Devils' season ended. The St. Louis native started all 12 games this year with 31 pressures and 22 hurries. He appeared in 23 games at ASU over the past three seasons, finishing with 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks among his 30 tackles. He’s the son of former Mizzou running back Joe Moore, who broke the school's career rushing record in 1969 and became a first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 1971.

Missouri’s 2023 recruiting class

• Daniel Blood, receiver, Destrehan, Louisiana, three stars

• Marvin Burks, safety, St. Louis/Cardinal Ritter, four stars

• Blake Craig, kicker, Liberty/Liberty North, two stars

• Nicholas DeLoach Jr., defensive back/receiver, Cahokia/Cahokia, three stars

• Jordon Harris, defensive end/tight end, Pine Bluff, Arkansas/Pine Bluff, three stars

• Gabarri Johnson, quarterback, Tacoma, Washington/Lincoln, four stars

• Marquis Johnson, wide receiver, Dickinson, Texas/Dickinson, three stars

• Jahkai Lang, defensive end, Troy/Troy Buchanan, three stars

• Brayshawn Littlejohn, linebacker, Gaffney, South Carolina/Gaffney, three stars

• Joshua Manning, wide receiver, Lee's Summit/Lee's Summit, four stars

• Shamar McNeil, defensive back, Plantation, Florida/American Heritage, three stars

• Tristan Newson, linebacker, Independence, Mississippi/Northeast Community College, unranked

• Brett Norfleet, tight end, St. Charles/Francis Howell, three stars

• Logan Reichert, offensive tackle, Raytown/Raytown, four stars

• Jamal Roberts, running back, St. Louis/St. Mary's, three stars

• Phillip Roche, defensive back, Merrillville, Indiana/Merrillville, three stars

• Brandon Solis, offensive tackle, Nashville/Lipscomb Academy, three stars

• Serigne Tounkara, defensive end, League City, Texas/Clear Springs, three stars

Transfers

• Theo Wease Jr., wide receiver, Allen, Texas/Oklahoma