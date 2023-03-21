COLUMBIA, Mo. - Eli Drinkwitz is officially in the market for a new offensive line coach. Marcus Johnson, a Mizzou assistant all three years under Drinkwitz, was named the new O-line coach at Purdue on Tuesday, the Big Ten school announced.

Johnson and new Purdue head coach Ryan Walters overlapped for the 2020 season on Drinkwitz's staff when Walters served as defensive coordinator.

"It is exciting to be reunited with Marcus and bring him here to Purdue," Walters said. "Marcus is a bulldog on the recruiting trail and commands attention as a coach. His experience as a player and now as a coach will immediately help our guys in the offensive line room. Marcus' character aligns with our program's core values."

Johnson had one more season on his contract at Mizzou through through Feb. 29, 2024. His guaranteed salary was $600,000. According to terms of his contract, Johnson owes MU half of what's left on his contract in liquidated damages if he leaves for an assistant position at a school outside of the Southeastern Conference.

In May of 2021, around the time his alma mater, Mississippi, was hiring a new O-line coach, Johnson earned an extension and raise at MU plus a new job title: assistant head coach and run game coordinator. Johnson was MU's nominee for the Broyles Award in 2020 given to then nation's top assistant coach.

Johnson's offensive line struggled badly with penalties and tackles for loss allowed last season, when the Tigers finished 6-7. They're set to return four of five starters this fall, though the team began spring practices with a competition at the center position between incumbent starter Connor Tollison, former Buffalo transfer Bence Polgar and backup Drake Heismeyer. The Tigers held their spring scrimmage on Saturday. Johnson did not coach during the scrimmage.

Johnson is the second offensive assistant to leave Mizzou's staff in recent months, following quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, now the offensive coordinator at Boise State. Heading into Drinkwitz's fourth season at Mizzou, only three of his original 10 assistant coaches remain on staff: Curtis Luper (running backs), Erik Link (special teams coordinator/special teams) and D.J. Smith (co-defensive coordinator/linebackers).