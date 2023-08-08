In this week’s episode, Ben Frederickson and Dave Matter discuss the latest round of conference realignment that’s shaken up the map of college athletics as we approach another football season.

Dave and Ben share their thoughts on Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz’s critical comments on the subject and compare and contrast MU’s move to the SEC with the latest departures in the Pac-12.

They also discuss the first full week of preseason camp at Mizzou — or “fall camp” as Ben prefers — as Brady Cook attempts to secure the QB job for the second straight year.

They close the conversation with a look at Mizzou’s promising recruiting efforts to sign two five-star in-state football prospects while Dennis Gates just landed another four-star prospect for his 2024 basketball class.

-

-