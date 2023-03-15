Missouri football fans won't get a sneak peek of the Tigers on Saturday after all. Due to weather concerns, the team has moved the spring scrimmage indoors and it will be closed to the public because of space limitations inside the Devine Pavillon. Saturday's forecast calls for temperatures in the 20s.

Also, Mizzou's men's basketball team could possibly be playing at the same time if the Tigers beat Utah State in Thursday's first-round game of the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, California. Saturday's spring game was set to be streamed live on ESPN-Plus and SEC Network-Plus but with the scrimmage moved indoors it will no longer be broadcast.

Indoor space for the scrimmage will be limited to players' parents, recruits, former players and media. Events planned Friday and Saturday for families of football players and Mizzou football alumni will go on as scheduled. Public events surrounding the game will not be held. The team store's tent sale and fan autograph session will take place at a later date this spring.

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz prefers to have spring practices early on the calendar so players coming off injuries have more time to recover before the start of preseason camp. He also prefers to complete spring practices before the start of Mizzou's spring break, which runs from March 25 to April 2. MU's final spring practice will be March 23.

