Mizzou football must ‘recharge emotionally’ after 2 gut-wrenching losses

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri football team has already followed one crushing loss with an inspired performance. Can the Tigers do it all over again?

That’s Eli Drinkwitz’s charge this week.

Two weeks ago, Mizzou couldn’t finish at Auburn, committing too many critical mistakes late in a 17-14 overtime defeat. But the Tigers shook off the disappointment and recovered in time to play their best game of the season Saturday, nearly toppling top-ranked and 30-point favorite Georgia. But Mizzou’s knockout punches didn’t land cleanly in a 26-22 loss. Drinkwitz’s team had to settle for almost scoring the biggest upset in MU history.

Now, the Tigers (2-3, 0-2 SEC) must stagger back to their corner and get ready for another round. This time, can they finish at Florida (3-2, 0-2)?

For now, Drinkwitz is less consumed with what unfolds Saturday in Gainesville and more invested in the days ahead. He likened the team’s weekly preparation to going on a diet.

“Just because you've done it right for 15 days and you don't get the results you want, you’ve got to stick with it,” he said Tuesday. “Same thing with working out. Same thing with building a program and finding ways to win. You’ve got to stick with the process and recreate the process every week. I'm proud of not only our players but our coaches for not being so attached to the outcomes that they can't emotionally reinvest themselves each week in the process. I thought last week that's something that we absolutely did: We invested in the process and gave ourselves an opportunity. But this week doesn't care what last week did.”

This week the Tigers still have glaring weaknesses to address before the 11 a.m. CT kickoff at Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on ESPNU. Penalties continue to haunt the Tigers, especially along the jumbled offensive line. Only six Power Five teams average more penalties per game than Mizzou’s 8.2. MU’s offensive linemen have been penalized a league-high 20 times, per Pro Football Focus. No other offensive line in the SEC East has drawn more than nine flags. Five SEC West offensive lines have double-digit penalties but none more than Ole Miss’ 16.

Specifically, Drinkwitz wants to get to the bottom of the line’s false start issues. He said the team is analyzing whether quarterback Brady Cook’s inflection on his cadence has caused linemen to flinch before the snap.

“That's got to get corrected,” he said. “Then the penalties as far as holding and illegal hands to the face, you’ve got be better at technique.”

One big positive Saturday: Mizzou’s offense produced five 20-yard plays from scrimmage against Georgia’s usually suffocating defense. The Bulldogs had allowed just eight such explosive plays through their first four games. But Mizzou’s struggles on third down lingered. Drinkwitz’s offense converted just 3 of 13 third-down chances, going 0 for 5 in the second half. For the season, Mizzou ranks 13th in the SEC in third-down conversions at just 33.3%, down from 44% last year.

The Tigers continue to fizzle in the red zone, too. For the season, they’ve scored on just 73.4% of their trips inside the opponents’ 20-yard line, worst in the SEC, and down from 90% last year, which ranked second in the conference.

It’s probably no coincidence Mizzou’s offense stalled Saturday after leading receiver Dominic Lovett was sidelined with a lower leg injury late in the second quarter. Drinkwitz said the sophomore slot receiver is “day to day” this week and probably “50-50” to play at Florida. Lovett, who leads the SEC in receptions (27) and receiving yards (460), did not take part in Tuesday's practice periods that were open to media.

“It was really a tough blow for us offensively because he was playing well and so fast out there,” Drinkwitz said. “Really, it was a mismatch in the game, and for him to go down, it was tough. When you lose one of your better players offensively, if not your best player on offense, you’ve got to find a way to recreate that offensive game plan. We know he's a really good player. It goes back to what our belief was in the spring, which was we need to let him grow and develop. Instead of trying to move him around all the time, let's let him become the best H (receiver) possible and then funnel the game plan through those specific things that he does well. That's kind of what we've done.”

He’s not the only key player questionable for Saturday’s game. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, who’s developed into one of the SEC’s best cover corners, is “day to day” with an injury that left him hobbled in the second half Saturday. Linebacker Chad Bailey, who got hurt at Auburn and sat out Saturday, is doubtful to return this week, Drinkwitz said.

Otherwise, Florida’s arrival on the schedule could be the breakthrough the Tigers need. Since joining the SEC in 2012, Mizzou has earned several cathartic wins over the Gators. In 2014, Mizzou bounced back from a horrid 34-0 home loss to Georgia with a 42-13 victory in Gainesville a week later. In 2018, the Tigers followed a controversial 15-14 home loss to Kentucky with a 38-17 win at Florida the next Saturday.

Last year, the Tigers clinched bowl eligibility with a 24-23 overtime win over the Gators in the home finale.

After two straight gut-punch losses to Auburn and Georgia, Mizzou faces another chance Saturday to reset their season. Last week was proof the Tigers can compete with the SEC’s best. But can they finish?

“We know what it takes and what it looks like in order to play that way,” Drinkwitz said. “You’ve got to recharge yourself emotionally. You got to figure out how to dig deep.”