Mizzou football offense goes missing in season's first loss at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Missouri returned to Kansas State’s Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the first time in more than a decade on Saturday and got a taste of what so many Tiger teams experienced against the Wildcats back in the days of the Big 12 Conference.

Smothering K-State defense.

Timely K-State special teams.

In a game delayed nearly an hour by lightning strikes, K-State delivered the day’s biggest booms, sending its former conference pals home with a humbling 40-12 loss — and possibly, a quarterback dilemma.

Just a month ago in the early stages of preseason camp, Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz said he believed the Tigers were closer to being equipped to competing along the line of scrimmage in the Southeastern Conference. On Saturday, the Tigers (1-1) were barely fit to trade blows with team picked fifth in the Big 12’s preseason poll.

The offensive line was under attack all day, rarely giving quarterback Brady Cook time to take early shots downfield. Holes for the running game closed early and often. By the second half, Cook’s mistakes spoiled a comeback attempt in what unfurled into a disaster of a game for Drinkwitz’s offense. The Tigers finished with just 222 yards of offense, the second-fewest yards in Drinkwitz’s 25 games as head coach. Only 2020 Georgia held the Tigers to fewer yards. MU's only touchdown came on the final play, a 1-yard Cody Schrader run.

Here are three pivotal points in the Tigers’ first loss of 2022.

Awful start for MU offense

After Mizzou’s promising drive to start the game, momentum appeared to swing all purple on Mizzou’s second offensive possession, a dreadful three-play drive that only went backward.

The Tigers couldn’t block for a shovel pass to Mookie Cooper, resulting in a 4-yard loss. Next, nose guard Eli Huggins bullied guard Xavier Delgado on a screen pass and dropped Elijah Young for a 4-yard loss. The drive officially expired when Luther Burden III dropped a wide-open pass over the middle without a defender in his zip code.

Mizzou dumped the short, horizontal passing game in the second half and came out throwing deep. Cook overthrew Burden deep down the sideline then came back with a 39-yard heave to Lovett, the longest completion of Cook’s college career. From the K-State 27-yard line he took two shots to the end zone but couldn’t connect with Dove and Lovett.

In his second college game, Burden caught just one pass for 3 yards on three targets and ran the ball once for 6 yards.

Worse finish for MU offense

Cook won the starting job eight days into preseason camp. But it’s fair to wonder how much longer he’ll keep the job. Backup up to his own goal line midway through the third quarter, Cook underthrew Lovett on a pass K-State safety Kobe Savage picked off easily. A series later, he inexplicably threw right to linebacker Daniel Green camped out behind the line of scrimmage.

Backup Jack Abraham replaced Cook with two minutes left in the third quarter — and promptly threw an interception on his second attempt, and then on his next possession, too. Four straight possessions ended with four straight interceptions by the two QB passers.

Cook re-entered the game early in the fourth quarter but continued to struggle to sustain drives. By game’s end, Cook completed 15 of 27 passes for 128 yards and Abraham was 0 of 3 with two picks.

Special teams misplays

After a nearly 60-minute weather delay, Kansas State all but put away the Tigers for good just seconds into the game’s resumption. Mizzou had nearly an hour to prepare for the next play — third-and-13 deep in KSU territory — and opted for a quarterback keeper that K-State buried well short of the sticks. What exactly were the Tigers doing in the locker room during the weather delay? Apparently not brushing up their punt coverage. K-State’s Phillip Brooks took the ensuing punt, slipped through Jaylon Carlies’ whiff of a tackle and sprinted 76 yards for the touchdown and the dagger. Mizzou managed to block the PAT but the damage was done. The Wildcats led 20-3, a lead that felt far more commanding than a three-score lead considering the Tigers’ futility.

K-State’s special teams prowess should surprise no one. Since 1999, the Wildcats lead the country in non-offensive touchdowns and for years in the Big Eight and Big 11 terrorized the Tigers with momentum-swinging kicking game

Two huge K-State punts in the second half — and curious decisions by returner Kris Abrams-Draine to let them bounce freely behind him — set up terrible field position for the Tigers.

Tigers’ defense holds up, buckles late

After a rough start, Blake Baker’s defense did its part to keep the Tigers in the game, but K-State’s ground-oriented attack eventually wore Mizzou down. The Tigers held Deuce Vaughn in check for most of the day — until he broke through in the second half, putting the final touches on his 145-yard day with a 24-yard touchdown run. Adrian Martinez connected on only 9 of his 20 passes for 101 yards but the Tigers never sacked him and finished the day with just one tackle behind the line of scrimmage on KSU’s 62 plays. Mizzou’s defense might not have lost the game but other than a few solid series in the third quarter didn’t do much to win the game either.