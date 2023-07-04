Mizzou football's run of verbal commitments continued with two more Tuesday when a pair of four-star prospects announced their pledges to the Tigers' 2024 class: wide receiver James Madison II and cornerback Cameron Keys.

Their commitments, coming after recent official recruiting visits to Columbia, gave the Tigers' class seven pledges in five days and 10 overall for the 2024 class.

Madison, a Kansas City native who moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after eighth grade, is coming back to his home state after picking the Tigers over Florida State. Rated the nation's No. 37 wide receiver prospect by Rivals.com, Madison is the third player from perennial power St. Thomas Aquinas High School to commit to MU's class, following teammates Justin Bodford, a three-star defensive tackle, and Nicholas Rodriguez, a four-star linebacker. Madison caught 19 passes for 407 yards and six touchdowns last fall.

Keys, rated a four-star prospect and the No. 26 cornerback in the 2024 class by 247Sports.com, chose the Tigers over Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. The Lynn Haven, Florida, native hosted a hat selection ceremony streamed online Tuesday to announce his decision.

Their additions bumped Mizzou's class ranking to No. 60 but still last in the SEC at Rivals.com, but when measured by average player ranking, the class stands at No. 32 and No. 12 in the SEC, ahead of Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Mizzou 2024 commitments

Justin Bodford, DT, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Cam Dooley, DB, Valley, Alabama

Aidan Glover, QB, Collierville, Tennessee

Whit Hafer, TE, Joplin, Missouri (Joplin HS)

Jackson Hancock, DB, Canton, Georgia

Jude James, TE/DB, St. Charles, Missouri (Francis Howell HS)

Ryan Jostes, OL, Washington, Missouri (Washington HS)

Cameron Keys, DB, Lynn Haven, Florida

James Madison II, WR, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Nicholas Rodriguez, LB, Fort Lauderdale, Florida