COLUMBIA, Mo.— Just as he’s indicated for the last month, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz plans to play multiple quarterbacks in the Tigers’ opening game. From there? Stay tuned.

Drinkwitz confirmed after Saturday night’s public dress rehearsal at Memorial Stadium that the team plans to play both returning starter Brady Cook and redshirt freshman Sam Horn against South Dakota on Aug. 31. On Saturday, Cook played exclusively with the first-team offense. Horn led the second unit in the first half of the practice, then took a few series with the first unit in the second half. Most of the practice served essentially as a walk-through session: The offense ran through scripted plays against air — no defense — while the defense mimicked calls and coverages against a skeleton crew offense.

Cook, who has started Mizzou’s last 14 games, including each of the last two bowl games, has worked with the first-team offense throughout camp. Horn has held off Miami transfer for the No. 2 job.

On Friday, Mizzou staged a live scrimmage featuring only backup players, including Garcia and fellow reserve quarterbacks Dylan Laible and Gabarri Johnson — a strong indication that Garcia is not in the running for the starting job at this time.

“I think in the past we announced the starter, and I think right now we're in a situation where it's a continual battle,” Drinkwitz said Saturday. “But we want to let people continue to grow and develop and not have that pressure of, ‘Hey, we have to have this decision made at this point.’ I think in this day and age of college football I think you can very easily see a couple quarterbacks play in the first couple of games and let the play on the field decide it. We got to know a little bit more about some of our other quarterbacks on Friday when we went live with them. Some of the plays that Brady will make when he's live, same thing with Sam, there's a couple of plays, he extends and makes throws down the field that that he makes just because he's such a big body. We'll see both of, I anticipate, the first game and then kind of play it from there.”

Late last week, Cook was elected captain by his teammates for the second straight year. There are clear situational areas where Cook needs to improve, Drinkwitz said.

“I thought he did a nice job being efficient throwing the football,” Drinkwitz said. “Obviously his leadership capabilities to be voted a team captain by his teammates. He’s really steady, knows the offense, digests plays. He’s a smart disciplined decision-maker. We're continuing to improve our third-down efficiency.”

“Tonight in BPU (blitz pickup), I think he was 0 for 2. We’ve got to continue to improve that. He took the flat there off a hot route and they kind of had a safety sit. We’ve got to see that and anticipate that, throw the flag (route) or get it back to the under so that we can run for the first down. So just continuing to build on that stuff. I think that will show up more when we get into game-plan specific. But that to me is continually the thing that we got to improve.”

INJURY UPDATE

Two returning defensive starters sat out Saturday’s action and have been limited throughout camp with injuries: safety Jaylon Carlies and linebacker Chad Bailey. Carlies is expected back sooner than Bailey.

“We anticipate JC will be back full go, ready to go,” Drinkwitz said. “He is really recovered well, and has done an excellent job with his rehab and treatment. So I anticipate hopefully by the time we start getting prep week, which really begins for us Thursday, he’ll be a full participant.

“Chad is still working his way back through a soft tissue injury that just hasn't quite got where he's comfortable. So it's kind of a wait and see approach. We're working as hard as we can. I know he's working as hard as he can. I think he's frustrated with it, but you got to trust the process and you’ve got to trust your body.”

With Bailey out, Dameon Wilson has worked with the No. 1 defense in his place.

Wideout Peanut Houston has also missed time recently for a soft tissue injury but should return to practice this week, Drinkwitz said.

The prognosis is less promising for redshirt freshman safety Isaac Thompson, who has undergone surgery for a season-ending knee injury. Thompson, the former four-star prospect from St. Louis U. High, also missed the bulk of his senior season with a knee ligament injury.

“I know he'll respond the right way,” Drinkwitz said. “He's got a great smile on his face, and he knows how to attack it and what it's going to take.”

DEPTH CHART SNEAK PEEK

Here’s who played on the first and second units on Saturday. A slash indicates players split snaps fairly evenly:

No. 1 OFFENSE

QB: Cook

RB: Cody Schrader

WR: Theo Wease Jr., Mookie Cooper, Luther Burden III (slot)

TE: Tyler Stephens

LT: Javon Foster

LG: Xavier Delgado

C: Connor Tollison

RG: Cam’Ron Johnson

RT: Armand Membou

No. 2 OFFENSE

QB: Horn

RB: Nathaniel Peat/Jamal Roberts

WR: Dannis Jackson, Daniel Blood, Mekhi Miller (slot)

TE: Brett Norfleet/Jordon Harris

LT: Marcellus Johnson

LG: Tristan Wilson

C: Bence Polgar

RG: EJ Ndoma-Ogar

RT: Mitchell Walters

No. 1 DEFENSE

DE: Darius Robinson

DT: Realus George Jr.

DT: Kristian Williams

DE: Johnny Walker Jr.

LB: Ty’Ron Hopper

LB: Dameon Wilson

S: Daylan Carnell

S: Tre’Vez Johnson

S: Joseph Charleston

CB: Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

CB: Kris Abrams-Draine

No. 2 DEFENSE

DE: Nyles Gaddy

DT: Jayden Jernigan

DT: Josh Landry

DE: D.J. Wesolak

LB: Triston Newson

LB: Chuck Hicks

S: Sidney Williams

S: Marvin Burks Jr.

S: Phillip Roche

CB: Marcus Clarke

CB: Dreyden Norwood