Mizzou football players organize walk of solidarity through campus

On Wednesday, players from the Mizzou football team organized a walk of solidarity from The Columns on the university's campus to the Boone County Courthouse in downtown Columbia. They didn't walk alone.

Missouri's entire football staff, plus basketball coaches Cuonzo Martin and Robin Pingeton, joined the walk, along with members of the Columbia Police Department, UM system president Mun Choi and several members of the Mizzou athletics department and administration, according to a team spokesman. There were more than 50 people who took part in the walk, most of them wearing masks.

At the courthouse, the Mizzou contingent kneeled for 8 minutes 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd, the African American man who was killed last week when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes 46 seconds. Then members of the team entered the courthouse and registered to vote. Sixty-two people from the walk registered.

The entire Mizzou football coaching staff was part of the walk. Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz addressed the group with a talk once they reached the courthouse.

Drinkwitz later tweeted, "Today we decided that action is what causes change. Our integrity is when words and actions come into alignment. So we did that. Our players led a powerful walk to the courthouse where we took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor the life of George Floyd and demand justice. This isn't political. It's a human rights issue. And then we registered to vote. 62 student athletes registered. Change will happen."

