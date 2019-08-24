Quarterback
Missouri didn’t recruit graduate transfer Kelly Bryant to ride the bench or ease into the starting role. The former Clemson QB became the clear-cut starter when he arrived on campus in January and has since taken a crash course in Derek Dooley’s offense. Bryant gives the Tigers another running threat out of the backfield — he ran for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2017 — and a credible passing touch with enough arm strength to challenge defenses on occasion. Taylor Powell was expected to hold off the competition for the No. 2 job, though Lindsey Scott Jr. and freshman Connor Bazelak are options should Bryant get hurt.
Running back
If Bryant isn’t Mizzou’s most indispensible player, then it’s probably Larry Rountree, whose 1,216 rushing yards last season were more than all but one returning SEC player. He’s proven he can handle a workhorse’s workload and will push for All-SEC honors if he stays healthy. Backup Tyler Badie plays a pivotal role as a change-of-pace alternative and receiving threat. If the Tigers need a third option, Simi Bakare or Dawson Downing would get the call. The 1-2 punch is strong, but depth is a concern.
Wide receiver
MU might not have an All-SEC wideout but there’s no shortage of options for Bryant, starting with graduate transfer and outside receiver Jonathan Nance, who was Arkansas’ leading receiver in 2017. On the opposite side, Jalen Knox looks to build on a promising freshman season. Kam Scott is a dynamic big-play threat off the bench, and freshman Maurice Massey (Kirkwood) is a rangy 6-3 target who made some of the most dazzling catches in camp. He looks like a future star. Fifth-year senior and slot receiver Johnathon Johnson is coming off the best game of his career in the Liberty Bowl, but backups Dominic Gicinto and Barrett Banister will see action inside, too.
Tight end
Albert Okwuegbunam is a preseason first-team All-American but missed stretches of camp with a knee injury. He’s expected to play in the opener, but the knee is worth monitoring. Daniel Parker Jr., a blocking specialist last year, should be more of an option in the passing game. The surprise of camp was freshman Niko Hea (CBC), who passed some older players on the depth chart with a strong August. Late in camp, the Tigers lost rising backup Brendan Scales (Lafayette) for six to eight weeks with a broken foot.
Offensive line
With three multi-year starters across the line, the front five should be a strength again this fall. Left tackle Yasir Durant, center Trystan Colon-Castillo and right guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms (East St. Louis) are all All-SEC candidates and both Durant and Wallace-Simms can position themselves as top NFL draft prospects for 2020. New left guard Larry Borom is a mauler at 350 pounds, while right tackle Hyrin White has seamlessly moved into a starting job on the edge. Case Cook is the top reserve on the inside, capable of playing center and both guard spots.
Defensive line
The Tigers are all set at tackle, where Jordan Elliott is poised for a breakout year. The other starting tackle could come down to Akial Byers, Kobie Whiteside or Markell Utsey. There’s depth up the middle with reserves Antar Thompson and freshman Darius Robinson. Defensive end is a different story. Expected starter Trajan Jeffcoat hasn’t practiced since spraining his elbow on the first day of camp. His status for the rest of the season is unclear. Chris Turner returns to start on one edge while Jatorian Hansford takes over the other spot. Tre Williams, fresh off an eight-month suspension, will have to supply some depth at the team’s weakest position. MU brought in junior college transfer Sci Martin Jr. to provide instant relief but he had an underwhelming camp.
Linebackers
In MU’s revamped 4-2-5 base defense Cale Garrett is back at middle linebacker for a third straight season and should push for All-SEC honors. He’s the unquestioned leader of the defense. At weakside linebacker, the pressure’s on Nick Bolton to step in for Terez Hall, though Aubrey Miller could see action in reserve. These two positions have to be reliable tacklers against the run — MU ranked No. 22 in rush defense in 2018 — and handle occasional pass coverage duties.
Cornerbacks
The Tigers have three corners capable of starting, led by senior and All-SEC contender DeMarkus Acy, who before a rough night in the Liberty Bowl had a strong junior season. Junior Christian Holmes came on strong after joining the starting lineup midseason. Both were among the SEC’s most disruptive corners against the pass and should benefit from new position coach David Gibbs, whose past defenses have specialized in forcing turnovers. Sophomore Jarvis Ware was one of camp’s top performers and could bump either veteran for snaps. Adam Sparks and Richaud Floyd, a converted receiver, will see action on passing downs in MU’s Cheetah package.
Safeties
The defense has evolved into a three-safety package and features experience at all three positions. Strong safety Ronnell Perkins will play closer to the line of scrimmage in a hybrid outside linebacker/nickelback role and could split series with fellow senior Khalil Oliver. At the high safety positions, juniors Joshuah Bledsoe (free safety) and Tyree Gillespie (boundary safety) are expected to have breakthrough seasons and translate their speed and athleticism into production. SEC teams won’t fear this defense until this position group starts making consistent impact plays.
Specialists
Tucker McCann is going to pull double duty as the team’s kicker and punter, at least for the start of the season. The Tigers brought in punting candidates to challenge the senior kicker for the job, but McCann was the most consistent in camp. Special teams meltdowns cost Mizzou two games last year. That can’t happen again under coordinator Andy Hill. He needs to get more out of a punt return unit that was second-to-last in the country last year. Floyd and Johnson will return punts, while Badie, Scott and Knox are in the running to return kickoffs. The Tigers hope redshirt freshman long snapper Jake Hoffman handles his job so well his name doesn’t come up all season.