Mizzou football pregame injury update

Mizzou hosts Louisiana Tech at Faurot Field

Missouri Tigers players stretch during pregame warmups before the Tigers play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Four Missouri players are listed as out with injuries for Thursday’s season opener against Louisiana Tech though none that were expected to be part of the Week 1 depth chart:

Unavailable for the Tigers:

Defensive lineman Ky Montgomery (knee) and D.J. Wesolak (illness), offensive tackle Hyrin White (lower leg) and receiver Demaryion Houston (undisclosed).

Montgomery, a redshirt freshman, is recovering from last year’s ACL surgery and could be back soon, MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said earlier in the week.

White, last year’s starting right tackle, has been out since the spring with an injury that could sideline him the rest of the year. Drinkwitz said his status will be re-evaluated during the team’s bye week next month.

• SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is here to watch the game as the guest of the athletics department. He visited with local media prior to kickoff.

• Three NFL teams are slated to have a scout at the game: Buffalo, Indianapolis and Tennessee.

Inside Pitch: What the Cardinals' 22-7 August did and didn't teach us

