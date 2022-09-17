 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou football pregame report: Brady Cook, listed as probable, expected to start

Missouri Kansas St Football

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook runs to the locker room after a lightning delay was announced during the first half of an NCAA college football against Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri Tigers are back at home to host Abilene Christian, with kickoff set for 11 a.m.

Eli Drinkwitz included his starting quarterback on his weekly injury report on Thursday, listing Brady Cook as probable. Cook took part in practices this week and was on the field going through pregame warmups. He took some shots at Kansas State last week and came out of the game twice for brief stints. After the game Drinkwitz said he "the air got knocked out of him."

Starting linebacker Chad Bailey is also listed as probable.

Starting left guard Xavier Delgado came out of last week's game with an apparent lower leg injury. Luke Griffin is expected to start in his place today.

Out of action today: receives Peanut Houston and Chance Luper, defensive lineman Ky Montgomery and offensive tackle Hyrin White.

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to have a scout in attendance today.

