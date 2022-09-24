Mizzou football pregame update from Auburn: Changes along MU O-line

AUBURN, Ala. — For the first time in program history, the Missouri football team is set to kick off at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium. The visiting Tigers (2-1) and the home Tigers (2-1) kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Auburn is a 7.5-point favorite.

A few injury updates: Missouri running back Elijah Young was ruled unavailable with an undisclosed injury and did not make the trip He's MU's fourth-leading rusher with 52 yards on 13 carries. After making his college debut last week, freshman running back Tavorus Jones made the trip, his first road game since joining the program. Running back Nathaniel Peat, MU's No. 3 rusher with 115 yards, was listed as probable but was on the field going through pregame warmups.

Mizzou has indeed changed up its offensive line based on pregame warm-ups. Mitchell Walters worked with the first unit at left guard over Connor Wood, who started the first three games of the season. Walters, a sophomore from St. Louis and Mehlville High, would be making his first career start.

Offensive guard Xavier Delgado missed last week's game against Abilene Christian with a leg injury suffered the prior week at Kansas State, but he worked with the first-team offense at left guard during pregame warmups.

Just like the last three games, offensive tackle Hyrin White, defensive lineman Ky Montgomery and receivers Peanut Houston and Chance Luper were ruled out and weren't expected to make the trip.

As for Auburn, the home Tigers are not expected to have quarterbacks T.J. Finley and Zach Calzada available, both out with shoulder injuries. That leaves Robby Ashford, a redshirt freshman transfer from Oregon, as the likely starter.

NFL scouts from the Packers, Dolphins, Seahawks and Saints are in the press box for today's game.