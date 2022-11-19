Mizzou football pregame update: Injury forces change at tight end

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's going to be a frigid night of football at Memorial Stadium. With temperatures in the 20s, Missouri and New Mexico State are set to play at 6:30 p.m. on ESNPU. Thirty minutes before kickoff it was 28 degrees in Columbia.

Missouri will be without starting tight end Tyler Stephens, who came out of last week's game at Tennessee with an injury. Ryan Hoerstkamp and Kibet Chepyator should get the bulk of the snaps at tight end. Stephens has played the most snaps among MU's tight ends this season with 296.

Based on pregame warmups, the Tigers will stick with the same offensive line as last week: left tackle Javon Foster, left guard Xavier Delgado, center Connor Tollison, right guard Connor Wood and right tackle Armand Membou.

The team will honor 21 seniors before kickoff during a pregame ceremony on the field.