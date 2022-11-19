 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mizzou football pregame update: Injury forces change at tight end

  • 0
Kentucky Missouri Football

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's going to be a frigid night of football at Memorial Stadium. With temperatures in the 20s, Missouri and New Mexico State are set to play at 6:30 p.m. on ESNPU. Thirty minutes before kickoff it was 28 degrees in Columbia.

Missouri will be without starting tight end Tyler Stephens, who came out of last week's game at Tennessee with an injury. Ryan Hoerstkamp and Kibet Chepyator should get the bulk of the snaps at tight end. Stephens has played the most snaps among MU's tight ends this season with 296.

Based on pregame warmups, the Tigers will stick with the same offensive line as last week: left tackle Javon Foster, left guard Xavier Delgado, center Connor Tollison, right guard Connor Wood and right tackle Armand Membou. 

The team will honor 21 seniors before kickoff during a pregame ceremony on the field.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: 'We have to get mentally tougher,' says Craig Berube on win against Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News