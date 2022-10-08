 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou football radio broadcast, how to listen during the 2022 season

Abilene Christian Missouri Football

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches his team warm up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Abilene Christian Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

The 2022 Missouri football season started with a home game against Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Sept. 1. The regular season concludes with a home game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday, Nov. 25.

Each game of the 2022 Missouri football schedule is available to listen to on the radio and through audio streaming apps.

Radio broadcasters for Mizzou football games throughout the season are scheduled to be Mike Kelly (play-by-play), Howard Richards (analyst), and Chris Gervino (sideline reporter). 

Kelly has been the Missouri football radio play-by-play broadcaster since 1994. Howards was a Mizzou football offensive lineman from 1977-80.  

Missouri football radio broadcast information

Terrestrial radio broadcasts: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia) 

Satellite radio: XM channel 109 or 304

Online streaming: TuneIn.com (requires subscription)

Streaming App: Varsity Network app (free); TuneIn app (requires subscription)

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. The 2022 season is Drinkwitz's third season leading the Missouri football program. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

