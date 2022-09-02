Mizzou football receiver Chance Luper hospitalized, out 6 to 8 weeks

Before Thursday's Missouri football opening game vs. Louisiana Tech, head coach Eli Drinkwitz told the team that receiver Chance Luper , the son of running backs coach Curtis Luper, was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness that will sideline him for six to eight weeks, Drinkwitz said.

“Really tough day for us this morning,” Drinkwitz said. “I was really proud of our team the way they responded and specifically Curtis, Coach Luper. To have your son in the hospital and still show up and coach says a lot about him as a person, how much he cares about our team and (his) character. I know Chase was really disappointed. He had such a beautiful fall camp and earned the right to start tonight. … He’s going to be fine. We're all pulling for him.”