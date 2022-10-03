Mizzou football returns to St. Louis in 2023, will play Memphis at The Dome

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou football is coming back to St. Louis.

The Tigers will return to The Dome at America’s Center next season to host Memphis, a game originally scheduled at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis as part of a two-game agreement.

Instead, as the Post-Dispatch first reported earlier this month, Mizzou officials have worked with counterparts at the University of Memphis to move the game to a neutral location in St. Louis. The game will kick off Sept. 23, Mizzou's fourth game of the season. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Working with the St. Louis Sports Commission, the University of Missouri-Columbia administration initially talked to the Cardinals about playing the game at Busch Stadium, sources confirmed in recent months, but the MLB club is scheduled to finish a seven-game homestand at Busch on Sept. 21, likely leaving too little time to reconfigure the playing surface for a football game less than two days later.

The 2023 game will launch a renewed partnership between Mizzou and the commission that will be part of multiple Mizzou sporting events in the St. Louis area during the 2023-24 season, dubbed "The Mizzou to the Lou" series.

"The St. Louis Sports Commission is thrilled to partner with Mizzou and The Dome at America's Center to bring Mizzou football back to St. Louis," said comission Vice President Chris Roseman. "We look forward to building on the successful events of the past and raising the bar again to create an outstanding game week experience with the support of our partners and the largest Mizzou alumni base in the world right here in St. Louis. Additionally, the Sports Commission is ecstatic to strengthen the bond between Mizzou Athletics and St. Louis with a series of events that will enhance the sports landscape in our region."

The game is the second matchup in a two-game series that started with Memphis’ visit to Columbia in 2018, a 65-33 Mizzou victory. The teams have met four times overall with Mizzou leading the series 3-1. Memphis athletics director Laird Veatch is a former MU administrator during the Mike Alden regime and was a candidate for Mizzou’s AD post last year when the school hired Desireé Reed-Francois.

"To be clear, we are very disappointed that this game could not be played in Memphis," Veatch said. "However, once we were made aware that would no longer be an option, we explored every possible alternative. In the end, rescheduling the game with Missouri in St. Louis was the best remaining option for our football program. We very much look forward to competing against them next fall."

The commission will also offer Mizzou athletes endorsement opportunities to "serve as ambassadors for the series of athletic events, promoting the events throughout the St. Louis area, surrounding communities and state," according to the news release.

"The St. Louis region is a key market for us in recruiting, fan engagement and corporate support and we are looking forward to playing in The Dome next fall," Reed-Francois said. "Finding a unique way to hold events in the city has been a priority for Mizzou Athletics. This is an incredible opportunity for fans across the state as we bring Mizzou Athletics closer to St. Louis and the surrounding areas. We are grateful to the St. Louis Sports Commission for its partnership and look forward to continuing to grow and enhance the Mizzou brand statewide. We appreciate the hard work of so many people in making this series happen."

Under former coach Gary Pinkel, Mizzou played Illinois at The Dome six times between 2002 and 2010, winning all six matchups.