Mizzou football rumbles to season-opening victory over LA Tech

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It was hardly a perfect showing for the remodeled Missouri offense in Thursday’s season opener. Two red-zone turnovers spoiled promising drives. A few penalties stalled the Tigers’ momentum. But Brady Cook’s solid first home start, a robust running game and sprinkles of Luther Burden III magic were more than enough to complement a (mostly) swarming defense in the Tigers’ 52-24 victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

With 47,653 in attendance for Mizzou's first Thursday regular-season game since 2015, Cook was more steady than spectacular, completing 18 of 27 passes for 195 yards in his first start since winning the preseason camp competition. His first career interception came in the shadow of the goal line on a deflected pass off the night’s other headliner. Cook added another 61 rushing yards, the most by a Mizzou QB since 2019, including a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

By game’s end, Cook’s home debut as Eli Drinkwitz’s QB1, produced the most important statistic: The Tigers are 1-0 heading to next Saturday’s visit to Kansas State.

Some instant takeaways from the victory …

Luther Burden III has a showy debut

Luther Burden III made more of an impact in his first college game than the numbers might suggest: three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown and 26 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.

After a sluggish start, Drinkwitz fulfilled his promise to cut it loose on offense with some creative looks using a wide variety of formations. By halftime, six different players touched the ball on running plays and eight were targeted in the passing game.

On his long-awaited first touch of the football, Burden grabbed a direct snap — Cook was flanked wide — and dashed 17 yards through a maze of defenders. Any concerns about a lack of dynamic playmakers at running back might fade with the sight of Burden snatching snaps and dancing through defenses.

Drinkwitz and Cook made sure to give the rookie wideout plenty of chances to make plays with five targets, including several deep balls down the sideline against single coverage, one that earned a pass interference penalty.

Burden showed off his burst on an underthrown pass along the sideline, adjusted back to the ball, then darted past defenders with a couple wiggles for another first down.

Later, with heavy protection from six offensive linemen, Burden took a short pass out of the backfield, slipped through three tacklers and crashed into the end zone for his first collegiate TD.

Midway through the third quarter Burden took two straight direct snaps deep in Bulldog territory, first handing off to Dominic Lovett on a jet sweep for 18 yards. A snap later, Burden didn’t bother waiting for Lovett to meet him in the backfield, taking off for the goal line as soon as he grabbed the snap, good for a 1-yard TD.

It wasn’t a perfect night for Burden. The Tigers committed a second turnover in the red zone late in the third quarter when Cook’s pass bounced off his hands and into the air, right to linebacker Maki Carabin.

Mizzou running game gets going

On the first play of the second quarter, Cody Schrader punched in the first touchdown of the season, a 6-yard slice up the middle to kick off one of the most improbable journeys for any current Tiger. A year ago this time the Lutheran South graduate was breaking tackles at Truman State, where he led the entire Division II ranks in rushing with more than 2,000 yards. The walk-on from St. Louis earned Thursday’s start with a strong camp and didn’t disappoint in his Mizzou debut, finishing with 69 yards on a team-high 16 carries, part of Mizzou’s 328-yard rushing output.

Nate Peat, a transfer from Stanford, showed flashes out of the backfield, going for 72 yards on just eight carries.

Another promising sign: After losing SEC rushing leader Tyler Badie, Mizzou’s rushing committee combined for the team's most yards since a 2017 victory over Tennessee.

Five different players scored rushing touchdowns for the Tigers and nine different players carried the ball at least once.

Blake Baker's defense delivers

First-year defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s defensive philosophy isn’t complicated nor uncommon. But it worked in the first half. Pressure the quarterback and create opportunities for turnovers. By halftime, the Tigers had snagged three interceptions behind a remade defensive front that consistently disrupted LA Tech’s protection.

The defense pounced early with early interceptions by safeties J.C. Carlies and Joseph Charleston. Charleston, a transfer from Clemson, snagged a fluttering pass tipped by D-tackle Kristian Williams, another Power Five import from Oregon, and raced 29 yards for the touchdown. Then it was linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper’s turn. Dropping back in zone coverage, the Florida transfer grabbed a Matthew Downing pass over the middle for Mizzou’s third INT. It marked the first time since 1982 that the Tigers intercepted three passes in the first half of the season opener.

LA Tech’s one-play touchdown drive later in the second quarter proved the Tigers’ defensive woes weren’t all solved in one half as a 75-yard catch and run by Griffin Hebert over the middle dented the Tigers’ first-half dominance. LA Tech scorched the secondary for another long TD pass, a 54-yarder split between two safeties. But led by Hopper (six tackles, sack, interception), the Tigers smothered the Bulldogs at the point of attack, holding Sonny Cumbie’s team to just 11 rushing yards.