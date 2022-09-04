Mizzou football running game packs a punch in season's first victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The offseason concerns and questions surrounding Missouri’s running game weren’t necessarily silenced in Thursday’s opener, but the Tigers turned down the volume knob considerably.

After 11 more Southeastern Conference teams played games on Saturday, the Tigers woke up Sunday leading the conference in rushing yards per game with their 323 against Louisiana Tech. It took a collective effort — that was the plan all along — but through the season’s first test, the ground game delivered. With a few games left to play Sunday, Mizzou ranked No. 5 nationally in rushing offense. The 323 yards marked MU's most in a game since 2017.

That comes with a giant caveat considering the small sample size against a Conference USA team led by a new coaching staff. But Thursday’s production might have alleviated some worries about the Tigers’ ability to run the ball without Tyler Badie, last year’s SEC rushing leader.

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz came into Week 1 planning to divide the rushing load between running backs Cody Schrader, Nathaniel Peat and Elijah Young. All three took turns in the backfield and by game’s end combined for 176 rushing yards and a couple touchdowns on 28 carries. Schrader, a walk-on and Division II transfer from Truman State, earned the start and played the most snaps with 35, followed by Peat (22), Michael Cox (12), Young (eight) and B.J. Harris (four). Cox lined up as an extra blocker on a few series then got six carries in the fourth quarter. Harris got his work in the fourth quarter, including a touchdown run.

“It's a great problem, so we'll figure it out,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve got three really good players. Hopefully we can mix them in. They’ve all got their own strengths and toughness. I'll be honest, I thought Cody and Nate really created a lot on their own with yards after contact. Our offensive line was doing some good stuff. They were playing on edges and both of those guys were running through blocks and tacklers.”

A few running game numbers from the opener:

Eight different players touched the ball on designed runs, including four carries by wideouts Luther Burden III and Dominic Lovett, plus seven carries for quarterback Brady Cook on scrambles and designed keepers.

The Tigers had four runs of 20 yards or more — by four different players. Last year, with Badie earning All-SEC honors, the Tigers averaged only 1.5 20-yard runs per game.

The Tigers ran for 16 first downs. Entering Sunday’s games, only two Power Five teams had more through their first game: Florida State (25) and Minnesota (22).

The Tigers averaged more than 6 yards per carry in every quarter Thursday.

Cook's 61 rushing yards were the most for a Mizzou QB in a game since Kelly Bryant ran for 77 at Vanderbilt in 2019.

The offense overall was sluggish through most of the first quarter, but Burden seemed to ignite the attack with a 17-yard keeper on a direct snap, then set up Mizzou’s first touchdown with an 8-yard run on a handoff on the final play of the quarter. A play later, Schrader punched in Mizzou’s first of five rushing touchdowns and his first at the Division I level.

With Cook flanked wide, Burden took two more direct snaps in the third quarter, an 18-yard handoff to Lovett on a jet sweep, then a 1-yard keeper into the end zone. By all indications, the Wildcat formation with Burden behind center looks like a new permanent wrinkle in Drinkwitz’s playbook.

“It’s just an easy way to get me the ball quick and fast in space,” Burden said.

“I just like direct snapping him the ball so we don’t have to throw it to him,” Drinkwitz joked.

It’s all part of the early-season experiments that go into game-planning and and play-calling. Expect more when the Tigers (1-0) head to Kansas State (1-0) for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff.

“You install an offense and then you kind of play games and figure out, OK, we're good at this and we're not quite as good as this as we thought we're going to be,” Drinkwitz added. “You add these pieces and then you build on it. We’ve got some pieces. So now it's our job to build and execute at a higher level than we did today.”

Another reason Schrader brings value to the offense: He was on the field for 16 pass plays and assigned to block on seven, resulting in zero pressures allowed in the pocket, per PFF. Only left tackle Javon Foster posted a higher pass-blocking grade (80.2) than the transfer running back.

Schrader became the workhorse on Thursday with 70 yards on a team-high 17 carries, but with a 34-yard run in the fourth quarter, Peat put together the night’s most efficient performance, finishing with a team-high 72 yards on just eight carries. The transfer from Stanford averaged 7.7 yards after contact, per Pro Football Focus, and forced six missed tackles on his carries.

A hamstring injury sidelined Peat for portions of preseason camp, but those issues appeared to be history by Thursday. That was Drinkwitz’s assumption.

“I don’t have contact with his hamstring,” he said. “I hope (he’s recovered.) It looked like he ran really tough.”