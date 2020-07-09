Mizzou football schedule unchanged for now, but Sterk says SEC prepared to pivot

“I’d prefer zero (positives),” Sterk said. “Given what we’re seeing across the country as people are being tested … our lines at the softball stadium testing site there’s a heck of a lot more people in those lines than there were three weeks ago. We’re seeing more positive tests, more people getting tested. It wasn’t alarming. It was kind of expected there’d be one or two positives per team and maybe a larger (team) having more. But really it’s as expected. We’re wanting to make sure we take each of those very seriously with the tracing and isolate that person so we don’t have a continued growth or spread from our folks and student athletes who have tested positive.”

On Wednesday, Stanford became the first Power 5 school to cut teams from its athletics department, shedding 11 of its 36 programs. Missouri will continue to evaluate its budgets, Sterk said, but for now, dissolving teams isn’t an option. MU last cut a program in 1998 when the school closed its men’s tennis team.

“As far as looking at individual sports, we’re not doing that at this time,” Sterk said.

Back to the 2020 football schedule. Joos said Mizzou’s general counsel has asked athletics to amend its four nonconference game contracts and future nonconference contracts with a clause for global pandemics.

“If you’re going to play conference games, great,” said Joos, who handles MU football scheduling. “But how are you going to unwind the nonconference piece of this? The lawyers could become very busy depending on how this all shakes out. One opponent didn’t necessarily like the language and said we can move the game down the road. We’re scheduled pretty far out, so it’ll be a long time before we play the game. There are some options in that regard. Some have suggested if the opponent you’re playing doesn’t have the testing level that the Power 5 requires, the host institution can pay for the testing and it would come out of the guarantee. That’s an option that’s been discussed.”

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.