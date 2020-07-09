Mizzou football schedule unchanged for now, but Sterk says SEC prepared to pivot

In the middle of Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk’s Zoom media conference Thursday, news broke that the Big Ten plans to play only conference games in all sports this fall, the latest crushing blow to the college sports calendar from the fists of COVID-19.
Sterk was unaware of the development but said a similar schedule change has been under discussion during the Southeastern Conference’s bi-weekly athletics director calls.
“We’re not there yet,” he said.
Shortly after Sterk’s media call, the Big Ten made the news official, saying its members will move to conference-only schedules — with the sobering caveat, “if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports.” Other reports soon surfaced that the Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 Conference will also play only league contests in the fall.
In the SEC, football teams play eight conference games and four nonconference games. Sterk has been in contact with the athletics directors from MU’s four nonconference opponents, but as of Thursday, those games were still on the schedule. Mizzou opens the season Sept. 5 against Central Arkansas, a Football Championship Subdivision team, and later hosts Eastern Michigan (Sept. 26) and Louisiana-Lafayette (Nov. 21). The Tigers play a nonconference game at Brigham Young in Provo, Utah on Oct. 10.
Should the SEC shed their nonconference games and play only league opponents, Sterk said the SEC ADs have discussed adding more conference games to the schedule. MU plays the six other teams in the Eastern Division and two from the Western Division, Mississippi State and Arkansas.
The rationale for conference-only schedules, Sterk said, comes down to “a comfort level on how protocols are being enacted (and) how testing is being done.”
“And then keeping it within that family, if you will,” he said. “It’s an expanded social circle or social pod. You might be able to control things more that way or feel like you can anyway versus the unknown of people coming from outside or 11 states in the footprint of the SEC.”
“Even our 11 states … getting folks together you have 14 counties these schools are in and they all have different situations,” he added. “It makes it difficult. Then when you’re adding nonconference (opponents) you’re adding someone new into that mix. At some point maybe the Big 10 is thinking about doing that. We’re not there yet.”
By the end of July, Sterk said the SEC ADs will present their schools’ presidents and chancellors with a plan “on what the fall could look like.” The ADs are examining 12 different scenarios in terms of possible football schedules, he said. One alternative among the SEC’s dozen is moving the football season to the spring of 2021. That plan hasn’t gained much traction, if any, during the SEC AD meetings.
“We haven’t spent any time on that,” he said. “That’s a truthful answer.”
After a June uptick in optimism, it’s been a grim week for the fate of the 2020 football season. On Wednesday, the Ivy League canceled all sporting events for the rest of the calendar year. Football programs at North Carolina and Ohio State both suspended summer workouts after a rise in positive COVID-19 cases. As COVID cases continue to rise across the country, college administrators aren’t nearly as hopeful about the coming season.
“Three weeks ago we were really optimistic,” Sterk said. “People were saying we’re going to have full stadiums and all of that. Now the pandemic has resurged and the pro sports have stumbled out of the blocks. It positive for us that we can see what’s working from their standpoint and apply it to decisions we make. It continues to change daily and weekly. In a month, two months I hope it’s a heck of a lot better than what we have. If not, then we have to pivot and adjust our plans.”
As for Mizzou’s plans, the department’s ticket office is studying 13 different variations for seating policies at Memorial Stadium for the 2020 season, Sterk said. Memorial Stadium’s capacity was adjusted to 62,621 last season with new seating options as part of the south end zone facility.
“We spending more of our time on a 50-percnet model because we can adjust up or down from that,” Sterk said.
With a six-foot radius around every fan for social distancing, Mizzou could fit between 18,000 and 20,000 into the stadium, Sterk said. That would be considered the bare minimum for capacity, he said.
As for as COVID testing, Mizzou announced Wednesday that nine athletes and one staff member have tested positive for the virus since testing began in early June. None of those 10 required hospitalization. Contact tracing revealed that all 10 cases were transmitted outside of Mizzou’s athletic facilities, Sterk said. Most of the nine athlete cases were discovered before they took part in on-campus workouts or interacted with other athletes, Sterk said.
“We feel very good about our screening and testing and cleaning and the protocols we have in place,” Sterk said. “It’s those hours outside of those times when things are happening. … It’s the social side, the (outside of the) four hours they’re eating or working out with our staff … that could cause havoc.”
If any Mizzou athlete leaves Columbia for more than 12 hours, they’re required to self-isolate for five days, deputy athletics director Nick Joos said on Thursday’s call.
Mizzou’s positive case number is lower than many schools that have reported cases closer to or in excess of 20. As of this week, Mizzou had tested 377 athletes, coaches and athletics staff members. Anyone who tests positive is removed from any team activity for a minimum of 14 days. Football players will likely be tested again before the start of preseason camp, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 7.
“I’d prefer zero (positives),” Sterk said. “Given what we’re seeing across the country as people are being tested … our lines at the softball stadium testing site there’s a heck of a lot more people in those lines than there were three weeks ago. We’re seeing more positive tests, more people getting tested. It wasn’t alarming. It was kind of expected there’d be one or two positives per team and maybe a larger (team) having more. But really it’s as expected. We’re wanting to make sure we take each of those very seriously with the tracing and isolate that person so we don’t have a continued growth or spread from our folks and student athletes who have tested positive.”
On Wednesday, Stanford became the first Power 5 school to cut teams from its athletics department, shedding 11 of its 36 programs. Missouri will continue to evaluate its budgets, Sterk said, but for now, dissolving teams isn’t an option. MU last cut a program in 1998 when the school closed its men’s tennis team.
“As far as looking at individual sports, we’re not doing that at this time,” Sterk said.
Back to the 2020 football schedule. Joos said Mizzou’s general counsel has asked athletics to amend its four nonconference game contracts and future nonconference contracts with a clause for global pandemics.
“If you’re going to play conference games, great,” said Joos, who handles MU football scheduling. “But how are you going to unwind the nonconference piece of this? The lawyers could become very busy depending on how this all shakes out. One opponent didn’t necessarily like the language and said we can move the game down the road. We’re scheduled pretty far out, so it’ll be a long time before we play the game. There are some options in that regard. Some have suggested if the opponent you’re playing doesn’t have the testing level that the Power 5 requires, the host institution can pay for the testing and it would come out of the guarantee. That’s an option that’s been discussed.”
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.