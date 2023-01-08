Mizzou football shores up offensive line, secondary with two transfers

COLUMBIA, Mo. - With the NCAA transfer portal open for another 10 days, Missouri landed a pair of experienced starters Sunday, one for each side of the ball.

Eastern Michigan left tackle Marcellus Johnson and Florida safety Tre'Vez Johnson both committed to the Tigers and will be eligible immediately.

Johnson, the lineman, started every game at left tackle for Eastern Michigan the last two seasons and played 2,279 snaps overall from 2020-22. On 1,209 drop-back passes over those three seasons, Johnson allowed 10 sacks and 54 pressures. He was flagged for just five penalties over the last three years. The Normal, Illinois, native comes to Mizzou as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility.

Mizzou two-year starting left tackle and second-team All-SEC selection Javon Foster hasn't announced plans for 2023, but he plans to use his extra year of eligibility and return next season, a source confirmed. The Tigers hoped to start Hyrin White at tackle next season, but the former starting right tackle transferred to SMU after missing all of 2022 with a leg injury. The Tigers also return freshman Armand Membou, who took over the right tackle job late this past season.

Johnson, the defensive back, started nine games and appeared in three others for the Gators in 2022, playing the bulk of his snaps as a slot corner/safety at UF's star position. He had an interception and two pass breakups and allowed just one touchdown pass on 36 targets, per Pro Football Focus. Johnson also intercepted a pass in each of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He started seven games in 2021 and came off the bench, playing the same position in the secondary. The Jacksonville, Florida, native comes to Mizzou with two years of eligibility.

The Tigers return two of their three starting safeties next season, Jaylon Carlies and Joseph Charleston, while Daylan Carnell is primed to replace Martez Manuel at the star position, similar to what Johnson played at Florida.

Mizzou has now added four transfers through the portal in recent weeks, previously landing Oklahoma receiver Theo Wease and Northwestern defensive Austin Firestone.

Also on Sunday, Mizzou senior defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat entered the transfer portal five days after announcing he'd return to MU for 2023. Jeffcoat was a first-team All-SEC choice in 2020 but lost his starting job to D.J. Coleman midway through this past season.