Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers' bowl loss to Wake Forest

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri's 2022 season is officially history Let's take one last look at Friday's 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in Tampa.

We'll review the season with a series of stories over the next week. First, though, the Gasparilla Bow. As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.

OFFENSE

The Tigers with the three highest offensive grades who played at least 20 snaps: left tackle Javon Foster and receivers Barrett Banister and Demariyon Houston.

Offensive line Player Position Snaps Offensive grade Javon Foster left tackle 84 83.9 Armand Membou right tackle 84 55.9 Xavier Delgado left guard 84 51.3 Mitchell Walters right guard 67 44.5 Drake Heismeyer center 63 27.1 Connor Tollison center 21 45.3 Connor Wood right guard 17 44.4

PFF rated this game as Mizzou's worst run-blocking game and second-worst pass-blocking game of the entire season. It might not be a coincidence that the Tigers were down two starting linemen by the middle of the second period when Wood and Tollison both left with lower left leg injuries. Heismeyer played the most snaps of his career, was tagged with allowing seven pressures, four hurries and was flagged for two penalties. Walters struggled in place of Wood, allowing two pressures with three penalties. It goes without saying that Mizzou has to address the interior of its O-line for 2023. On the outside, Foster was excellent as usual with the line's best grades for run-blocking (81.0) and pass-blocking (84.1). He allowed only one pressure on 58 drop-back pass plays. Membou was just as good on the right side, closing out his freshman season with zero pressures allowed on those 58 drop-backs.

Here's the most alarming stat of the night: PFF credited Wake Forest with 28 pressures on quarterback Brady Cook, plus 18 hurries and six direct hits. He was under siege all night long.

Quarterback Player Snaps Offensive grade Brady Cook 84 65.8

Cook threw a career-high 48 passes, second-most in a game for the Tigers in Eli Drinkwitz's three seasons as head coach. The deep ball just wasn't working for Cook and his receivers. He threw five balls targeted 20 yards or more downfield and connected on none. He was under pressure on 20 of his pass attempts, which speaks to the protection issues. He was sacked four times and not once did the sacks come on plays when Wake blitzed. The Demon Deacons blitzed Cook only five times and he completed three passes for 18 yards against the extra pass-rusher, including his lone TD pass. It was not an efficient night for the passing game: just 4.5 yards per attempt. Only Kansas State held MU to fewer yards per attempt this season.

Cook continued to find ways to create yards with his legs, though on fewer chances. He ran for 71 yards - before sacks are taken out of his total - but just 39 on designed runs. In the three prior games, with former QB coach Bush Hamdan calling plays, Cook averaged 85 rushing yards per game on designed QB runs.

Here's a big positive for Cook: He didn't throw an interception his final 206 pass attempts of the season, going six straight games to end the year without an INT.

Running backs Player Snaps Offensive grade Cody Schrader 65 60.5 Nathaniel Peat 19 72.5 Tavorus Jones 1 61.6

It was another heavy workload for Schrader, who rarely got past the second level of the Wake defense other than a 16-yard run in the second quarter. Peat got more action than recent games but touches were still limited. Jones, the four-star freshman, got on the field for one play and caught a short pass. For the season, the rookie ran seven times for 25 yards and caught two passes for 36 yards, playing just 16 snaps overall.

Receivers Player Snaps Offensive grade Mookie Cooper 67 63.7 Barrett Banister 56 68.3 Luther Burden III 48 58.8 Mekhi Miller 48 56.6 Demaryion Houston 42 67.6 Tauskie Dove 14 53.8 Micah Manning 2 58.1 Logan Muckey 1 35.9

In their first game without Dominic Lovett, Mizzou leaned heavily on Miller and Banister in the slot, while Burden, Cooper and Houston played the bulk of the snaps outside once Dove was sidelined with a knee injury. Burden caught a season-high seven passes and led the team with five first downs through the air while forcing three missed tackles. Houston was solid in his most extensive duty. Cook posted his highest passer rating when targeting Houston: 132.1.

We'll touch more on season stats later, but here are the season leaders for passing targets in MU's 13 games: Lovett 76, Burden 75, Banister 58, Dove 36, Cooper 35, Schrader 27, Peat 16, Miller 14. Nobody else had double-digit targets.

Tight end Player Snaps Offensive grade Tyler Stephens 48 63.6 Ryan Hoerstkamp 8 47.8 Kibet Chepyator 1 58.7

Stephens split his snaps between run blocking (22) and running routes (20) but no targets for any of the tight ends in this game. For the season, Mizzou tight ends combined for 711 snaps but just 10 receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown.

DEFENSE

PFF rated this as Mizzou's worst pass-rush game of the season. Not a surprise considering who the Tigers played without at defensive end. The Tigers with the three highest defensive grades linebacker Chad Bailey, defensive tackle Josh Landry and safety Joseph Charleston. Per PFF, the Tigers blitzed Wake QB Sam Hartman on 26 of his 40 drop-back passes - an incredibly high blitz rate. Against an extra pass rusher, he completed 12 of 24 for 158 yards and a touchdown. All those blitzes led to three times as many first downs (six) as sacks (two).

Defensive line Player Position Snaps Defensive grade Johnny Walker Jr. edge 56 59.3 Darius Robinson tackle/edge 49 63.1 Kristian Williams tackle 43 62.9 Jayden Jernigan tackle/edge 40 61.7 Arden Walker edge 38 62.2 Josh Landry tackle 30 70.7 Realus George Jr. tackle 30 67.1 Tyrone Hopper edge 13 50

Solid night for the defensive front but nothing outstanding in terms of measurable stats. The line played without defensive ends Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman and after making his first start of the year Hopper soon left with a shoulder injury. The two Walkers played significant snaps on the edge while Robinson and Jernigan also shifted outside and played some defensive end. George, Robinson and Landry all graded well against the run, though in the pass rush department the line was only credited for three pressures, one from each of the Walkers and Robinson.

Linebackers Player Snaps Defensive grade Chad Bailey 76 86.0. Ty'Ron Hopper 76 61.9

This was the Bailey Show in Tampa. The senior linebacker led the Tigers with four pressures and two sacks and was the unit's top-graded defender against the run (80.6), pass rusher (74.3) and top-graded in pass coverage (74.0). He shared the team lead with nine tackles didn't miss a single tackle all night and allowed just one completion for 6 yards. He could haven gotten another tackle for his near takedown of teammate Ennis Rakestraw after the cornerback attempted to help up Wake QB Sam Hartman during a 2-minute drill at the end of the second quarter. Both teammates made amends after the game on social media. "They're just competitors," Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said of the brief dust-up.

Like Bailey, Hopper played every snap and finished with two pressures and nine tackles.

Secondary Player Position Snaps Defensive grade Joseph Charleston safety 76 Daylan Carnell safety 76 64.1 Jaylon Carlies safety 76 64.1 Kris Abrams-Draine cornerback 73 57.4 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. cornerback 61 55.8 Dreyden Norwood cornerback 25 43.2