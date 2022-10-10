Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers’ loss at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The snap counts and grades are in from Missouri’s 24-17 loss at Florida. Another strong start from the defense. Another game that came undone on the offensive end, this time with turnovers.

As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.

OFFENSE

PFF graded this as Mizzou’s worst pass-blocking game of the season with a team grade of 45.1 in that category, which also goes down as Mizzou’s lowest PFF pass-blocking grade in three years under Eli Drinkwitz.

MU's highest-graded offensive players who played extensive snaps were receiver Mekhi Miller, right tackle Connor Wood and tailback Nathaniel Peat.

Walters was the only linemen credited with multiple pressures allowed at two, though Wood and Foster were both tagged with allowing sacks. Foster’s pass-blocking grade was solid at 78.6. The grades weren’t especially kind to Tollison, who had a holding penalty and came in at 18.7 in pass-blocking. Rough day up front all around for the Tigers against Florida’s pass rushers, especially Brenton Cox Jr. off the edge. Membou seemed to have a wardrobe malfunction and had to wear No. 9 instead of his usual No. 78.

Mizzou’s blockers had trouble getting a hat on Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller, who had a game-high 11 tackles, two for losses.

“We certainly didn't seem to find him as much,” Drinkwitz said. “We don't mean to not block the middle linebacker on every play. So we'll have to go back and see why we weren't able to get him blocked. That was the main guy that I saw.”

It goes without saying Cook’s interceptions were terribly costly. Otherwise, this was a day for the short passing game. Florida’s defensive structure took away the deep passing routes most of the day. Cook attempted only one pass targeting a receiver 20 yards downfield, a season low for vertical shots.

“We had a couple of them called and we had a couple of read routes called where we end up sitting down,” Drinkwitz said. “And there was one in the third quarter that we missed. We just weren't on the same page. But for the most part they were playing (deep) and putting two (defenders) over 7.” 7 as in slot receiver Dominic Lovett.

Cook’s sweet spot is usually the intermediate routes between 10 and 19 yards. He completed 4 of 5 for 68 yards in that range with the only incomplete pass being his second interception. The rest of his attempts were all short passes, under 9 yards or behind the line of scrimmage. He was 17 of 21 for 133 yards on those throws.

Florida’s pressure clearly got to the first-year starter. Under pressure on 10 dropbacks, Cook completed only 2 of 5 passes for 10 yards, plus an interception and was sacked four times. His NFL passer rating under pressure was just 8.3.

He did have measured success scrambling four times for 25 yards and for the day picked up 27 yards after contact.

Tyler Macon made his first on-field appearance of the season but doesn’t get credit for a snap. He came under center with Cook back in the shotgun on a fourth-down play when the Tigers tried to get Florida to jump offside. Instead, MU took a delay of game penalty.

Peat continued to give the Tigers a credible running threat, finishing with a career-best 117 yards on the ground. He picked up 49 yards after contact, forced three missed tackles, had four runs of 10 yards or more and posted a strong pass-blocking grade of 77.6. He also had a drop on a short pass in the flat.

Schrader punched in the game’s first offensive touchdown but was more of a receiving threat, turning a short throw into a 27-yard gain.

“I thought both of them ran really hard,” Drinkwitz said. “Obviously there's a couple plays here and there that we got to get, but they're giving us everything they got and I mean there's no doubt that they're playing as hard as they possibly can."

Butts made a cameo in the first half as a blocker out of the slot.

With Lovett already nursing a sore ankle, the Tigers were without reliable slot receiver Barrett Banister and lost Burden midway through the third quarter. Mizzou’s receivers really seemed to struggle with Florida’s aggressive play in the secondary. You can make a case the Gators got away with a handful of pass interference penalties, including on both interceptions and the final fourth-down pass, but that’s life in the SEC against physical defensive backs that play hands-on man coverage.

Cooper continues to be a bright spot in the offense. He shifted between the slot and outside, caught all four balls thrown his way and over the last three weeks has 12 catches for 145 yards.

Burden left the game in the third quarter when he appeared to re-injure his left ankle but not before his fifth drop of the season. Cook targeted him a team-high seven times but he’s barely getting downfield on those throws. His average depth of target is just 3.7 yards downfield.

Miller made two big grabs in the second half and continues to make a strong impression.

After catching a touchdown last week, Stephens got the bulk of the snaps at tight end but only one target. Stephens earned a decent pass-blocking grade of 68.2

DEFENSE

The Tigers gave up only two touchdown drives and only one on an extended drive, but the defense struggled against Florida’s running game. Still, when Mizzou absolutely needed a stop late, the secondary secured a takeaway to give Cook and the offense one last possession.

Still, Florida had three different players average at least 8 yards per carry and as a team averaged 7.2 yards per carry.

“It looked like we lost some gaps fits,” Drinkwitz said. “A couple of them were missed tackles. We didn't keep our head up and they were able to leap over us. Just missed plays.”

MU's highest graded defensive players who played extensive snaps were defensive end D.J. Coleman and Isaiah McGuire, linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Florida neutralizes pass rush with its play-action game and rolls Anthony Richardson out of the pocket away from danger, giving the Tigers few chances to pressure the passer. No defender finished with more than one pressure. Coleman delivered the big havoc play Mizzou needed early, a sack-and-strip of Richardson coming off his blindside. Otherwise, Richardson avoided the rush most of the day. McGuire was Mizzou’s most active defender up front with a team-high seven tackles and three tackles for loss.

Chad Bailey was in uniform but never saw the field and continues to recover from an injury suffered at Auburn. Hopper played well in stretches against his former team and led the linebackers with five tackles.

Mizzou is depleted at cornerback, playing without its best coverage corner, Kris Abrams-Draine, who’s sidelined with an injury from the Georgia game. The Tigers traveled with only three scholarship corners in Rakestraw, Norwood and Clarke, who’s technically playing as a walk-on this season. Drinkwitz alluded to some roster issues at the position, which likely explains why D.J. Jackson did not travel with the team. Rakestraw gave up a touchdown pass but played well otherwise, allowing three catches on six targets for only 17 yards while breaking up two passes.

“He's a competitor and he's a fighter,” Drinkwitz said. “He gives us everything he's got.”

PFF graded Manuel with five missed tackles. Carnell came up clutch with the late interception on a pass deflected by Carlies. Richardson went after Norwood on the first series for a 20-yard completion, but the rest of the day completed just one of three passes for 7 yards against the redshirt freshman transfer.