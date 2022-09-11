Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers’ loss at Kansas State

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The snap counts and grades are in from Missouri’s 40-12 loss at Kansas State. As you’d expect, they’re not pretty.

As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.

OFFENSE

To the naked eye, the Tigers’ O-line struggled all day against K-State’s pressure and swarming rush defense. The grades back that up. Kansas State was credited with 13 pressures. Mizzou O-linemen were tagged with directly allowing eight of those pressures, three each allowed by Tollison and Powell. Foster, usually MU’s most reliable pass-blocker, was tagged for two pressures. Foster, Powell, Wood and Tollison were all graded 65 or worse in pass-blocking.

The run blocking was worse. No surprise considering Mizzou’s running backs ran for just 32 yards on 21 carries and went backward for a combined 25 yards. Powell was an outlier, grading 82.2 in run blocking, while Wood, Tollison and Griffin were all at 60 or worse. Griffin replaced Delgado in the second half when he appeared to roll his ankle.

Tollison, in his second career start, was also flagged for two false start penalties. Tough matchup for the redshirt freshman against All-Big 12 nose guard Eli Huggins.

Not a good day for the two passers, obviously. We’ll focus on Cook. He completed only 56% of his passes but was looking to throw downfield more with an average depth of target of 11.1 yards per pass — up from just 8.1 yards in the opener. That shows a slight commitment to getting the ball vertical more often. But … the execution wasn’t there. He completed only 1 of 5 passes thrown beyond 20 yards for a 39-yard completion to Dominic Lovett plus an interception on an underthrown pass to Lovett. He was 3 of 11 for 76 yards on passes thrown beyond 10 yards.

Of Cook’s 27 passes, 16 were thrown over the middle just beyond the line of scrimmage, on intermediate routes or deep balls. Ten of his dropbacks came under pressure. That’s a high amount. Per PFF, K-State blitzed Cook on only three of his 36 dropbacks. That means the pressure came when Mizzou had as many or more blockers than K-State brought pass-rushers. That comes down to protection. The pocket was clean on 26 of those dropbacks. Still, both interceptions came with a clean pocket.

Mizzou opened the game with a clear plan to test K-State with designed quarterback runs. Some were more effective than others — Cook was surely feeling the aftereffects Sunday morning — but he was by far MU’s most effective and productive runner with 57 yards on six scrambles for 33 yards and six designed runs for 24 yards. He lost a yard on the game’s only sack.

Through two games, Cook’s passer rating (107.3) ranks 13th among SEC starters — one spot above Florida’s Anthony Richardson (90.0).

Eli Drinkwitz lifted Cook for Abraham after the two picks and a shot in the open field that Drinkwitz said knocked the wind out of his quarterback. Abraham was not the answer, throwing two INTs on his three passes. He faced K-State pressure on both picks but neither time did the Wildcats blitz.

It wasn’t pretty. There was nowhere to run for Mizzou’s three running backs who saw the field. On their 21 combined carries, the longest rush went for 6 yards. Once Schrader and Peat cleared the line of scrimmage they found some daylight, netting 14 and 19 yards after contact, respectively. But for Peat especially, the Cats swarmed him as soon as he touched the ball. Seven of Peat’s 13 carries went for 1, 0 or negative yards, including a disastrous 14-yard loss in the fourth quarter.

Per PFF, Mizzou’s backs had the most success rushing off Powell’s right edge, seven attempts for 28 yards.

Peat was targeted five times in the short passing game for three receptions for 15 yards. Two of MU’s four INTs were passes targeting Peat just beyond the line of scrimmage.

Cook distributed his targets around evenly without much success. Six for Lovett, five each for Burden and Love and four for Banister. Once again, Lovett was the team’s most productive receiver. That’s not saying much in this game, but he showed some flashes, catching three of his six targets for a team-high 66 yards. He led the team with 16 yards after the catch. His average target came a team-high 23.2 yards downfield. Also two of the INTs were passes thrown his way.

Love led the Tigers with three catches for first downs. Cook posted a solid passer rating when targeting Dove, at 80.4. He also had a drop on what could have been a third-down conversion.

Not a memorable game for Burden. He had an early drop on third down. In the second quarter, Cook led him too far him on a deep slant, but the freshman made no effort to leave his feet and make the catch. Maybe he thought a safety was coming his way, but that wasn’t the case. Cook was 0 of 3 targeting Burden beyond 10 yards downfield. Through two games, the five-star prospect has four catches for 20 yards and three drops.

Just one target for the two tight ends who are essentially blockers in this offense. Both earned low grades blocking for the run but were more serviceable in pass-blocking, led by Chepyator at 70.6.

DEFENSE

Steady rotations along the interior again but not as much along the edges, where Mizzou is basically playing just three players. McGuire led all players with three pressures and three hurries. Robinson and Jeffcoat both logged two pressures with Jeffcoat getting one of MU’s only two hits on QB Adrian Martinez. Coleman had the others. Just one tackle for loss for the entire defense. One positive: The D-line was not credited with any missed tackles.

Devin Nicholson didn’t see the field for a single snap as Bailey and Hopper continued to get most of the snaps. Hopper wasn’t nearly as disruptive as he was Week 1. No missed tackles at the linebacker position. Hopper and Bailey led the team with four stops each, which PFF defines as tackles that “constitute a failure for the offense.”

All six of MU’s missed tackles came in the secondary with four by Manuel, who continues to play with a club on his injured right hand. Manuel played 26 of his 49 snaps in the tackle box as a third linebacker against K-State’s run-heavy scheme. Abrams-Draine continues to shut down his side of the field: He was on the field for 21 pass plays and targeted just once all day. The pass was incomplete. K-State targeted Rakestraw a game-high six times for five receptions for 71 yards.

Through two games, here are passer ratings for opposing quarterbacks when targeting Mizzou’s top defensive backs. (The lower the number the better for the defense):

Carlies, 2.8

Abrams-Draine, 42.4

Charleston, 90.4

Carnell, 85.4

Rakestraw, 93.8

Manuel, 158.3