Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers’ loss to Georgia

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The snap counts and grades are in from Missouri’s 26-22 loss to No. 1 Georgia.

As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.

OFFENSE

Before we get to the grades, some perspective on Mizzou's offensive output. The Tigers had to settle for field goals over touchdowns, but MU's 5.5 yards per play were the most allowed by Georgia this season. In fact, over the course of the last four seasons — a span of 44 games — Georgia has allowed more yards per game only four times:

2021: vs. Alabama (SEC championship game), 7.7

2020: at Alabama, 7.4

2020: vs. Florida, 7.1

2019: vs. LSU (SEC championship game), 6.5

The quarterbacks in those four games: Alabama's Bryce Young (2021 Heisman winner), Alabama's Mac Jones (2020 Heisman third-place finisher), Florida's Kyle Trask (2020 Heisman fourth-place finisher) and LSU's Joe Burrow (2019 Heisman winner). That 2020 Alabama team featured Heisman winner DeVonta Smith.

"Let’s be honest, we got better players up front on defense than Missouri (has on offense),” UGA coach Kirby Smart said after the game. “I hate to say it, but we do. Eli (Drinkwitz) knows that. He did a great job running the ball and managing the clock. He shrunk the game. I thought he did a phenomenal job attacking us, taking shots. Our defense rose up.”

PFF graded Saturday’s game as Mizzou’s best pass-blocking game of the season. Foster had a strong game on the left edge against Georgia’s pass rush, grading at 83.9 in pass-blocking. Walters had two critical penalties but was strong in pass protection (74.2) and didn’t allow any pressures on 36 pass plays.

Walters and Wood were both flagged for two penalties, while Wood allowed a team-high three pressures. Wood continues to share the SEC lead for offensive line penalties with seven.

Membou played a dozen snaps as an extra blocker with 11 of his 12 snaps coming on running plays, earning a run-blocking grade of 76.5.

It helped that Georgia standout defensive tackle and projected 2023 first-round NFL draft pick Jalen Carter played only six snaps before suffering a knee injury on a low block from Mizzou's O-line, a possible MCL sprain, Smart said after the game.

"That's a tough, tough cut block," Smart said. "They do that well. It was tough on him."

Mizzou clearly tried to test Georgia’s secondary with Cook attempting eight passes of 20 yards or more, a season-high total. He completed three of those attempts, which is a solid completion percentage for deep shots, going for 109 yards and 13.6 yards per attempt. His NFL efficiency rating on deep shots was also strong at 85.4.

Mizzou’s short passing game wasn’t very effective against UGA’s swarming defensive front. Cook completed all 11 of his attempts targeted behind the line of scrimmage but netted just 34 yards on those completions.

Georgia blitzed Cook seven times. He completed three passes for 60 yards, including his touchdown in the red zone.

As of Sunday, Cook now leads the SEC in deep shots (20 yards or longer) with 29, ahead of Ole Miss Jaxon Dart (28), Florida’s Anthony Richardson (23) and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker (22). Richardson’s team played Sunday, while the Vols were off this weekend. Among SEC quarterbacks with at least 15 deep shots, Cook’s QB rating (76.2) ranks sixth, as does his yards per attempt average (12.3). Mizzou still doesn’t complete a high percentage of deep shots, but the efficiency is in the league’s top half.

Mizzou’s running backs averaged an incredible 8.4 yards per carry, though half their yardage came on Cody Schrader’s 63-yard burst to the goal line. Even without that run, Schrader and Peat were effective on the ground, averaging 4.5 yards per carry on their other 14 runs. Impressive stat for Peat: All of his yardage, per PFF, came after contact. He scored a high elusive rating of 123.3, which measures a runner’s ability to avoid getting tackled.

Impressive first half for Lovett, who appeared to injure his ankle, keeping him on the sideline for most of the game’s second half. The passing game didn’t have the same pop without him in the game. Still, Lovett extended his lead in the SEC for receiving yardage (460) and took over the league lead for receptions (27).

Cooper had one of his best games in two years with four catches for 54 yards on five targets. Cook targeted Burden seven times but they connected for just three completions for 16 yards, all on short throws behind the line of scrimmage or just beyond. Burden also had his team-high fourth drop. By PFF’s count, that’s half of Mizzou’s team total for the season.

Cook’s passer rating peaked when he targeted Cooper (111.7) followed by Lovett (108.3) but sunk to 50.3 when he targeted Burden.

Dove has become the odd-man out in the passing game. Just one catch for 4 yards on four targets. He’s played the most snaps of any receiver for the season by more than 60 snaps (278 total) but he’s fourth in targets with 18, catching only seven passes for 80 yards on the season.

Georgia’s standout cornerback Kylee Ringo covered Cooper on his 46-yard haul but otherwise held his receiver without a catch on four other targets.

Stephens made the most of his small workload with his first Mizzou touchdown catch, a great one-handed grab in the first half, the Tigers’ only touchdown. Chepyator continues to get more work and was on the field as a blocker on 11 of his 16 snaps, seven on designed runs.

DEFENSE

Mizzou’s defensive front controlled the game early and made life hell for UGA’s blockers. Robinson thrived off the bench with two pressures and a sack. Jeffcoat added two pressures off the edge. The Tigers bottled up Georgia’s running game for three quarters plus before the Bulldogs gained control of the line of scrimmage in the second half. Center Sedrick Van Pran was under siege from the start, allowing four pressures up the middle.

Sounds like a broken record but Hopper was all over the field again. He added two more pressures — he leads the team with 11 for the season — and earned the team’s highest pass-rush grade (74.5). PFF dinged him for three receptions for 50 yards, all of them two UGA’s two elite tight ends. Across the SEC, Hopper ranks second only to Alabama All-American Will Anderson Jr. with eight tackles for loss. In his first career start, Wilson posted five tackles but had two of MU’s 12 missed tackles. He filled in for injured starter Chad Bailey.

By PPF's count, Mizzou blitzed Stetson Bennett on 18 of his 45 designed passes, resulting in 10 completions for 136 yards, six pressures and a sack.

Charleston and Carlies stood out in the secondary, combining for 23 tackles. Charleston earned the team’s highest grades for tackling (86.9) and coverage (73.7), limiting his targets to three receptions on four throws for 26 yards. Abrams-Draine was excellent again before limping off the field late. UGA targeted him six times, resulting in just one catch for 21 yards. Rakestraw allowed three receptions for 37 yards on six targets. Manuel played more than 60% of his snaps in the box as an extra tackler against the run and shared the team lead with two pressures. Carnell continues to make impact plays with a fumble recovery. He earned one of the team’s best tackling grades (77.8).