Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers' loss to Kentucky

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It was another step backward for the Missouri offense on Saturday against Kentucky, forcing the defense to play nearly a perfect game to keep the Tigers in contention. That didn’t happen in the 21-17 loss.

As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.

OFFENSE

The Tigers with the three highest offensive grades who played at least 20 snaps: right guard E.J. Ndoma-Ogar, who suffered an injury that’s going to sideline him indefinitely, right tackle Connor Wood and wide receiver Luther Burden III. PFF rated this as Mizzou’s second-worst pass blocking game of the season, second-worst receiving game, worst rushing game but best run-blocking game.

Ndoma-Ogar’s early injury was a blow to a O-line that was coming off its best game of the year last week at South Carolina. Before he went down in the first half, he earned high grades blocking for the run (80.5) and the pass (80.5). Another rough day for Tolllison in the middle of the line, tagged with three pressures allowed. Foster gave up two pressures on the left edge. Wood was solid on the right side in pass protection with zero pressures allowed and the day’s best pass blocking grade (85.4).

This was a day for the short passing game — mostly dictated by a Kentucky defensive philosophy that makes it difficult to stretch the field vertically through the air. More than a third of Cook’s attempts (10) were thrown behind the line of scrimmage. He targeted his running backs eight times, mostly on checkdowns when downfield routes weren’t open. Cook’s average depth of target (7.3) was his third-lowest of the season. On passes targeted 10 yards or more downfield, he was 6 of 11 for 98 yards, and especially productive in his sweet spot between 10 and 19 yards: 5 of 6 for 63 yards. He was effective against the blitz, too: 5 of 7 for 61 yards. Both of Kentucky’s sacks came with a standard four-man pass rush against Cook’s protection.

Cook’s best play of the day might have been his 20-yard touchdown run on a called draw. For the day he forced a team-high three missed tackles. His worst play also came on a run, the unforced fumble on a scramble near the Kentucky sideline.

Here’s where Cook rates for the season among SEC quarterbacks who have played the majority of their snaps:

PFF offensive grade: 71.1, 9th

PFF passer grade: 67.4, 9th

PFF running grade: 67.6, 7th

Completion percentage: 65.7, 7th

Yards per attempt: 7.2, 10th

Passer rating: 128.9, 12th

Passing yards per game: 199.4, 11th

Schrader started off strong, but the offense leaned on the pass more in the second half. He was tagged for three pressures allowed in pass protection and scored a low PFF elusivity rating at 10.7. Butts saw more work primarily as an extra blocker. No Nate Peat for the second week in a row since his red-zone fumble against Vanderbilt. George returned to his fullback roots for one snap in a goal-line package.

Burden was solid, catching every pass thrown his way. Best of all, no drops from the rookie. Houston made his season debut but zero targets. Also, just one target but no receptions for Dove. He did snag the 2-point conversion pass, but that doesn’t count as a regular scrimmage play.

Here’s the day’s biggest story in the pass game: Lovett played 33 snaps and didn’t catch a pass. He had a jet sweep that went down as a 4-yard loss in the run game. He was targeted on a pass that drew an interference penalty. He was targeted in the third quarter on the play where he stepped out of bounds and was clobbered by a Kentucky defender. Lovett was flagged for illegal touching on the play. In the fourth quarter, he was targeted once in the red zone, too. Lovett came into the game among the SEC leaders in receptions and receiving yards, but the Wildcats shut him down. “I promise on every pass play he’s somebody that we're looking for,” Drinkwitz said.

Macon appeared on the field on the game's final play and threw the final backward pass that Kentucky intercepted.

Stephens played the bulk of the snaps with 12 of his 24 plays coming in a run-blocking role. Hoerstkamp’s only two snaps came as a run-blocker. Neither tight end was targeted in the game. For the season, tight ends have been targeted just 11 times on Mizzou’s 255 pass attempts, resulting in eight catches for 80 yards.

DEFENSE

The Tigers with the three highest defensive grades who played at least 20 snaps: defensive end D.J. Coleman, defensive tackle Darius Robinson and defensive end Isaiah McGuire. PFF rated this as Mizzou’s second-best run defense game of the season, second-best tackling game and third-best pass rush game.

The defensive line continued to dominate the line of scrimmage, led by McGuire on the edge with five pressures, plus an impressive third-and-1 tackle that should have been reviewed after he clearly stopped Chris Rodriguez short of the marker. In both real time and on replay it looked like a terrible spot on a drive that ended with another Will Levis touchdown pass. Robinson appeared to injure his left shoulder late in the game but before that he put together another outstanding game. He’s surely boosting his NFL draft stock with an excellent senior year. he posted an excellent rush defense grade (83.2) and had 2.5 tackles for loss.

Among SEC interior line players, Robinson and George both rank among the league’s top six for PFF defensive grade and rush defense grade. Here’s where Robinson ranks among SEC D-tackles:

PFF defensive grade: 76.6, 5th

PFF rush defense grade: 77.9, 6th

PFF pass rush grade, 71.1, 9th

Pressures: 13, 12th

QB hits: four, 3rd

The strong play among Mizzou’s top D-tackles has softened the blow of transfer Mekhi Wingo to LSU. Wingo is PFF’s top-grade D-tackle for both rush defense and tackling.

Coleman continued to produce off the edge and is now getting more snaps than three-year starter Jeffcoat. Coleman led the Tigers with nine tackles and added two more stops behind the line.

McGuire and Coleman rank Nos. 5 and 6 in the SEC for PFF defensive grades among the league’s edge rushers.

It was mostly a two-man job again between Hopper and Bailey, MU’s sturdy duo. Bailey had one of MU’s best tackling grades at 80.7. Between the two, only one missed tackle all day, one by Hopper.

For the season, Hopper is PFF’s highest-graded inside linebacker among SEC regulars (78.5), No. 1 in pass coverage grade (72.1) and No. 2 for pass rush grade (90.6) while ranking second among SEC inside linebackers with 22 pressures.

It wasn’t Mizzou’s best day in coverage this season. Rakestraw and Abrams-Draine both allowed three receptions for 30 and 49 yards, respectively, plus a touchdown each. Carlies had a strong tackling game (83.9) but gave up four completions on four targets for 39 yards and a touchdown.