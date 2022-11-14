Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers' loss to Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Let's take one last look at Mizzou's most lopsided loss since joining the Southeastern Conference, Saturday's 66-24 defeat at No. 5 Tennessee.

As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.

OFFENSE

The Tigers with the three highest offensive grades who played at least 20 snaps: quarterback Brady Cook, slot receiver Barrett Banister and wide receiver Tauskie Dove.

PFF rated this game as Mizzou's second-worst of the season when it came to pass-blocking with a team grade of 50.3. Membou made his first start at right tackle and played the entire game, allowing one pressure off the edge. Foster had the line's only pass-blocking grade better than 70 at 73.2. He had two of the O-line's penalties with Tollison getting flagged for the other. Delgado allowed a team-high two pressures.

By this year's standard, this one of Cook's better games. The Tigers continually called his number on designed runs and he finished with 106 rushing yards on 16 carries. That's the first 100-yard rushing game by a Mizzou QB since Maty Mauk ran for 114 against Tennessee in 2013. Cook averaged 5.2 yards after contact and gained 102 of his yards on designed runs. He scored a high elusivity rating of 114.0

Outside of the 38-yard touchdown to Dominic Lovett, Cook didn't force much downfield, completing 2 of 4 passes for 81 yards on throws targeted 20 yards or deeper. UT blitzed Cook on 19 of his 40 drop-back passes and Cook was solid vs. the blitz: 9 of 16 for 94 yards, two touchdowns and two sacks allowed.

Macon took his first official snap of the season - he was on the field as a receiver for the final play from scrimmage against Kentucky a week earlier - and pitched the ball on a fourth-and-1 situation, resulting in the game's only turnover.

Not much happening here. Schrader played the bulk of the snaps again for the third straight game. Too many negative plays in the backfield stoned the running game: Schrader had 28 yards after contact but only 25 total when you add the negative runs. He did post a strong pass-blocking grade of 76.6.

Playing in his hometown, Young was back on the field more with 21 yards on three carries plus a couple catches. Peat got his first action in three weeks but struggled to make much of his three carries.

It was a career day for Banister, who caught all seven of his targets for 73 yards, both career-high totals. Lovett had a long fourth-quarter reception called back for offensive pass interference but broke through with his first touchdown catch since the Abilene Christian game. Burden played more snaps than any receiver for the second straight week but didn't do much other than his early rushing touchdown on a lateral to the boundary on a well-designed play. Dove's touchdown catch was his first in two years.

Lots of work for Hoerstkamp almost exclusively as a run-blocker. Just one target for the entire group - and that pass was dropped by Stephens.

DEFENSE

The Tigers with the three highest defensive grades who played at least 20 snaps: linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, defensive end Isaiah McGuire and defensive tackle Darius Robinson. PFF rated this as Mizzou's second-best pass rush grade of the season at 79.8 but second-worst coverage grade at 54.5.

The D-line caused problems for Tennessee's blocking scheme for a while, especially during the first half. Coleman got his first start and tallied two pressures along with Robinson, who was outstanding in pass rush (88.8). Another strong game from McGuire: four pressures, two hurries and a sack. For the season, McGuire is PFF's second-highest graded edge rusher in the SEC at 83.1.

Hopper gave UT fits in pass protection, finishing with four pressures and four hurries and strong grades for rush defense (77.8) and pass rush (90.2). Bailey added a sack.

Mixed results here. MU elected to open the game putting Charleston on standout slot receiver Jalin Hyatt and it resulted in some rough scores for the safety. He was tagged for six receptions for 123 yards on 10 targets. Otherwise he had a strong tackling grade (85.1) when he kept ball-carriers in front of him. Carlies had some breakdowns, too, and allowed 74 yards on four receptions. Overall, PFF tagged MU's safeties for 260 of Tennessee's 460 passing yards.

Rakestraw nearly had an interception on a deep ball before Charleston collided with him down the sideline but still had the best day of any Mizzou corner, allowing just 22 yards on two catches on four targets. Rakestraw posted a strong opponent passer rating of just 66.7. Abrams-Draine gave up 90 yards, per PFF, on four receptions on five targets.