Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers' Week 1 win

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou scored a Week 1 victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday and now we dig into the numbers.

As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.

Here are the snap counts and grades of notes from Thursday’s 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech:

OFFENSE

The Tigers with the three highest offense grades who played at least 20 snaps: quarterback Brady Cook (79), receiver Dominic Lovett (72.0) and running backs Cody Schrader (71.8) and Nathaniel Peat (71.7).

Offensive line

Connor Tollison, center, 68

Javon Foster, left tackle, 68

Xavier Delgado, left guard, 68

Connor Wood, right guard, 68

Zeke Powell, right tackle, 68

Mitchell Walters, right guard/tight end, 16

Armand Membou, right tackle, 13

Richard Taylor, center, 13

Bobby Lawrence, left tackle, 13

Luke Griffin, left guard, 13

Very clean debut for mizzou’s O-line against the pass rush. The starting five was on the field for 32 pass plays and allowed just three pressures but zero hits on the quarterback. No surprise, but Foster was stout on the left edge: zero pressures allowed the entire game. He scored the team’s best pass-blocking grade at 88.4.

In his first college game, Tollison didn’t appear to have any issues snapping the ball and logged a solid pass-blocking grade at 79.4.

Mizzou’s highest graded run-blockers along the O-line were the tackles, Powell at 68.6 and Foster at 68.4.

When the Tigers wanted a heavy set with a sixth O-lineman, Walters joined the starting five as an extra blocker on the edge.

Quarterback

Brady Cook, 65

Jack Abraham, 13

It was a solid, steady but not necessarily spectacular first home start for Cook. And that’s OK for Week 1. Early in the game, Drinkwitz fed him some manageable horizontal throws to put his receivers in space along the perimeter. As the game progressed, you saw a few more downfield attempts. Cook completed all nine of his passes targeted behind the line of scrimmage. On passes targeted 10 yards or more downfield, he was 5 of 9 for 105 yards and also drew a pass interference flag. Against the blitz, solid, again: 5 of 10 for 80 yards.

His average depth of target was 8.1 yards. That’s slightly deeper than Connor Bazelak’s 2021 season average of 7.5. Cook’s NFL passer rating of 86.7 was similar to Bazelak’s 2021 rating of 86.2. Cook’s passing grade of 72.5 was better than all of three Bazelak grades in 2021. Here’s the big difference: Cook’s running grade of 74.2 was better than all of Bazelak’s single-game grades for 2020 and 2021. Cook picked up 61 yards on the ground, the most for a Mizzou QB since Kelly Bryant ran for 77 three years ago at Vanderbilt.

Cook pulled off one of what PFF considers a Big Time Throw but was also on the other end of three drops by his targets.

Running back

Cody Schrader, 35

Nathaniel Peat, 22

Michael Cox, 12

Elijah Young, 8

B.J. Harris, 4

Schrader (70 rushing yards) and Peat (72) were both productive, though Peat was far more efficient needing only eight carries to Schrader’s 17. Peat was especially strong after contact, averaging 7.7 yards after contact from a defender. He also forced six missed tackles on his carries, twice as many as Schrader. Not as much action for Young off the bench, but he did rip off a 22-yard run.

Another reason for Schrader’s playing time: He posted a high score in pass-blocking at 80.2, second-best among all players.

Receiver

Tauskie Dove, 64

Luther Burden III, 53

Barrett Banister, 36

Dominic Lovett, 35

Mookie Cooper, 31

Mekhi Miller, 11

Logan Muckey, 3

Tight end

Tyler Stephens, 47

Kibet Chepyator, 32

Ryan Hoerstkamp, 12

The Tigers didn’t have Chance Luper and could be without the outside receiver for half the season or more as he recovers from an undisclosed illness. Dove and Burden rarely left the field as the two primary outside receivers, with Cooper coming off the bench as the top reserve on the perimeter. Lovett and Banister essentially split the snaps at the slot position.

As for the production, big night for Lovett, who caught six of his eight targets, led the team with 45 yards after the catch and forced two missed tackles. He scored the highest offensive grade (72.0) of the regulars in the receiver rotation.

Burden only touched the ball six times, caught three of his six targets but was tagged with two of the team’s three drops: the tipped pass along the sideline that Lovett nearly snatched out of the air and the Brady fastball he couldn’t snag over the middle that ricocheted into an interception in the red zone. That led to Burden earning the lowest receiving grade (67.2) among the six wideouts in the rotation.

PFF loved what Burden did as a runner with 18 of his 26 yards coming after contact. He earned the team’s highest running grade (76.1).

No targets for Cooper. Drinkwitz was asked about that after the game but didn’t sound the least bit alarmed.

“The ball just didn’t go his way tonight,” he said “I’ve got to do a better job making sure I get him some touches early. There were several plays designed to go that way. … Sometimes you get your opportunity. Sometimes you don't. That doesn't affect our feelings towards him at all. He doesn't have to earn any more playing time. He played a ton. He's had a great fall camp. He just has got to stay the course.”

PFF didn’t think much of the tight ends with some low grades across the board. Stephens’ fumble on a red-zone shovel pass spoiled great field position, but he came back with a 28-yard catch, the longest completion of the night for Cook.

DEFENSE

What a debut for Ty’Ron Hopper. The linebacker transfer from Florida was Mizzou’s top-graded defensive player (90.5) and was among the top-rated defenders in nearly every PFF category. Others with the team’s top defensive grades were defensive end DJ Coleman (83.8), linebacker Chad Bailey (81.9) and tackle Kristian Williams (80.3).

Here’s the most encouraging stat of the night: PFF counted just five missed tackles for the Tigers. No player had more than one. as Drinkwitz said after the game, “What a difference a year makes.”

Defensive line

Darius Robinson, tackle, 43

Isaiah McGuire, edge, 38

Trajan Jeffcoat, edge, 33

Jayden Jernigan, tackle, 31

Kristian Williams, tackle, 29

DJ Coleman, edge, 25

Arden Walker, edge, 21

Josh Landry, tackle, 19

Tyrone Hopper, edge, 18

Daniel Robledo, tackle, 6

Johnny Walker Jr., edge, 6

Realus George Jr., tackle, 5

Missouri coaches weren’t kidding when they said they had more depth along the D-line and planned to take advantage. The Tigers not only played their top reserves early but backup ends and tackles were seeing the field on critical third downs. Coleman had the team’s best pass-rush grade (84.3), followed by Williams (77.1) and Robinson (76.1), who both were able to get some penetration into the pocket. McGuire and Robinson shared the team lead with three pressures, while McGuire led all defenders with two hits on the QB and Robison had a team-high two hurries. Jernigan had two pressures in his Mizzou debut. Williams batted down a pass that turned into an interception, one of three for the Tigers. Quiet night for Jeffcoat, who had a pressure on the pocket for an early third-down stop but wasn’t credited with a tackle.

Linebacker

Chad Bailey, 53

Ty’Ron Hopper, 52

Devin Nicholson, 18

Dameon Wilson, 10

This is clearly a two-man job and both Hopper and Bailey delivered. Hopper earned the team’s third-best rush defense grade (74.8), third-best tackling grade (80.2) and best coverage grade (91.7). Sensational debut.

Secondary

Jaylon Carlies, safety, 53

Kris Abrams-Draine, cornerback, 53

Joseph Charleston, safety, 45

Martez Manuel, safety, 44

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., cornerback, 40

Dreyden Norwood, cornerback, 36

Daylan Carnell, safety, 31

Jalani Williams, safety, 25

DJ Jackson, cornerback, 13

Tyler Hibbler, safety, 10

Ja’Marion Wayne, safety, 6

LJ Hewitt, cornerback, 3

Caimin Hayes, cornerback, 2

Tyler Jones, safety, 2

Some telling rotations here before the game got out of hand. Rakestraw left with a rolled ankle that’s not considered serious but before he departed Norwood clearly surfaced as the No. 3 corner. Carlies and Charleston won’t come off the field much as the two primary deep safeties. Manuel and Carnell played more evently at the star position.

The hybrid position is critical in Blake Baker’s scheme and as Thursday showed, they’ll be positioned all over the field. Manuel played two snaps up on the line of scrimmage, 19 in the box as a pseudo third linebacker, one snap back at deep safety and 22 snaps in the slot. Manuel’s role followed a similar pattern: 20 snaps in the slot, nine in the box one at deep safety and one wide at cornerback.

PFF’s coverage stats can be misleading because they don’t account for man or zone coverage, but Abrams-Draine had a typically strong night, allowing just two completions on six targets for 15 yards.