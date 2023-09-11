COLUMBIA, Mo. — You can take your pick of unflattering adjectives for Missouri’s narrow 23-19 win against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday night. The margin of victory is only one number to examine, though.

It’s time to sift through Pro Football Focus’ collection of stats to explore the Tigers’ rollercoaster victory. As a reminder: PFF grades use NFL standards: 90-100 is elite, 85-89 is Pro Bowl caliber, 70-84 is starter level, 60-69 means backup, and anything between 0-59 is replaceable.

Let’s take a peek.

OFFENSE

Offensive line Player Position Snaps Offensive grade Javon Foster LT 69 69 Xavier Delgado LG 69 58.5 Connor Tollison C 69 52.5 Cam'Ron Johnson RG 68 48.2 Armand Membou RT 69 53.3 Marcellus Johnson OL 8 43.9

Oh, how a week can change things. Against South Dakota, Missouri’s worst-graded starting offensive lineman earned a 67.8 mark from PFF. Against the Blue Raiders, the Tigers’ best O-line grade was a 69.

That holistic regression was noticeable, particularly in pass blocking for the guards, Xavier Delgado and Cam’Ron Johnson.

Quarterback Player Position Snaps Offensive grade Brady Cook QB 69 66.7

With Brady Cook locked in as the starting quarterback, there’s less of a competitive aspect to analysis here. Cook didn’t throw much — only 19 times — but wound up over 200 yards passing.

As a result of the offensive line’s struggles, Cook faced a tougher landscape in the pocket. He was pressured seven times, which led to four sacks.

In a trend to watch, PFF marked two of Cook’s throws as “turnover-worthy plays.”

Running back Player Position Snaps Offensive grade Cody Schrader RB 58 72.5 Nathaniel Peat RB 11 81.7

Mizzou likes to run to the left, the more experienced side of the offensive line. The Tigers ran left of center 23 times for 109 yards against Middle Tennessee, compared to just 14 runs for 50 yards on the right. Missouri’s most productive gap is the one between left tackle Javon Foster and Delgado, the left guard, which yielded 9.3 yards per attempt and two first downs.

The disparity in usage between running backs Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat is particularly evident in snap count, though Peat’s lengthy receiving touchdown boosted his overall productivity. Interestingly, Peat got the ball on nine of his 11 snaps.

Receivers, tight ends Player Position Snaps Offensive grade Theo Wease Jr. WR 66 69.7 Mooke Cooper WR 63 48.2 Luther Burden III WR 38 82.7 Mekhi Miller WR 15 58.4 Dannis Jackson WR 13 54 Marquis Johnson WR 3 56.6 Tyler Stephens TE 51 70.5 Brett Norfleet TE 18 49.2 Jordon Harris TE 2 60

Take a guess at which Missouri player is Cook’s favorite target. If you thought of wide receiver Luther Burden III, you made a wise choice: Cook targeted him on 10 of his 19 passes.

Burden ended the game with 117 yards, the first time in his career he crossed the 100-yard threshold. Of those yards, he picked up 59 — roughly half — after the catch. Even while lining up in the slot, he was a deep option fairly often for the Tigers, with a 12.3-yard average depth of target.

No other receiver received more than three targets and Cook threw to just three different players, even as more receiving options saw playing time this week.

Tyler Stephens remained the primary option at tight end, though Brett Norfleet registered his first catch with Mizzou.

Despite playing 63 offensive snaps, wide receiver Mookie Cooper was never targeted.

DEFENSE

Defensive line Player Position Snaps Defensive grade Johnny Walker Jr. DE 58 63.2 Darius Robinson DE 45 68 Nyles Gaddy DE 22 69.3 Joe Moore III DE 9 47.5 Jay Jernigan DT 34 74.3 Josh Landry DT 30 80 Kristian Williams DT 29 52.4 Realus George Jr. DT 27 58.4

Defensive end Nyles Gaddy’s two sacks headlined the pass rush, but it was linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper who pressured the quarterback the most.

The interior rotation continued to be pretty even among Missouri’s four primary defensive tackles. After leading the bunch in PFF grade last week, D-tackle Josh Landry did so once again this week. He spent far more time in the B gap (between an offensive line’s guard and tackle) than he did the A gap (between the center and guard). That was true of most of the Tigers’ defensive tackles, but Realus George Jr. balanced his interior alignment more evenly.

Defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. played the most snaps of any D-lineman. He spent eight snaps in pass coverage, according to PFF.

Linebackers Player Position Snaps Defensive grade Ty'Ron Hopper LB 65 52.3 Chuck Hicks LB 45 73.8 Dameon Wilson LB 4 62.5 Tristan Newsom LB 2 47.5

After an even split in playing time against South Dakota, Chuck Hicks emerged ahead of Dameon Wilson as Missouri’s middle linebacker — for now. It might not matter for much longer, though, since typical starter Chad Bailey dressed for the Middle Tennessee game.

Hicks spent a fair amount of time in pass coverage but didn’t give up any receptions, according to PFF. He registered four tackles.

Hopper and Hicks were the most frequent blitzers.

Defensive backs Player Position Snaps Defensive grade Kris Abrams-Draine CB 67 59.4 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB 61 72 Dreyden Norwood CB 20 57.6 JC Carlies S 62 68.3 Joseph Charleston S 58 57.1 Daylan Carnell S 53 69.2 Tre'Vez Johnson S 42 56.3 Sidney Williams S 4 67.5

Safety Daylan Carnell had an efficient day as a pass rusher, blitzing one time and sacking the quarterback on that play. Mizzou defensive coordinator Blake Baker kept his cornerbacks home, though, and they didn’t rush the quarterback at all.

Cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Kris Abrams-Draine each broke up one pass. Middle Tennessee targeted Abrams-Draine five times, resulting in zero receptions. Rakestraw and Carnell were each assigned responsibility for giving up a receiving touchdown.

Collectively, the defense allowed Middle Tennessee quarterback Nicholas Vattiato to have a field day as he assembled a 90.1 offensive PFF grade.