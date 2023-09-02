COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri football team took care of business by handily beating South Dakota to open the season Thursday night. That means the Tigers racked up some stats against live — albeit inferior — competition, and that in turn means it’s time to dive into the numbers.

As in the past, we’ll continue to deploy Pro Football Focus’ trove of data on a weekly basis to unpack Mizzou’s performances, from snap counts to player grades to niche ways of counting production. A quick reminder about how PFF grades, which use NFL terms, translate: 90-100 is elite, 85-89 is Pro Bowl caliber, 70-84 is starter level, 60-69 means backup, and anything between 0-59 is replaceable.

Let’s dig in.

OFFENSE

Offensive line Player Position Snaps Offensive grade Javon Foster left tackle 69 90.8 Xavier Delgado left guard 69 80.4 Connor Tollison center 69 92.1 Cam'Ron Johnson right guard 65 77.7 Armand Membou right tackle 69 67.8 Marcellus Johnson left tackle 7 64.4

First, the who played aspect: As expected, there were six offensive linemen in the mix for the Tigers, all playing in the positions they were expected to. Graduate lineman Marcellus Johnson, whose role is effectively that of a basketball sixth man, didn’t get a ton of action — only seven snaps. Some of those were at right guard, giving junior Cam’Ron Johnson a rest, while others were in six-lineman sets for added blocking.

Sophomore center Connor Tollison and graduate left tackle Javon Foster’s grades pop off the page. They were the highest-graded Missouri players by a considerable margin. For Foster, a preseason All-SEC selection, top-level performances are an expectation. But high marks for Tollison, who had to win back his starting role this offseason, reflect a turnaround that his coaches have been praising for some time.

There’s been buzz about sophomore right tackle Armand Membou’s potential, but Thursday’s stats showed that he has room to grow. He was Missouri’s lowest-graded lineman and PFF tagged him with two pressures allowed, including one sack.

Quarterback Player Position Snaps Offensive grade Brady Cook quarterback 46 82.6 Sam Horn quarterback 23 69.6

The quarterback competition that saw both junior Brady Cook and redshirt freshman Sam Horn getting playing time in the opener has already drawn a lot of eyes — and a presumptive winner based on Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz’s postgame comments.

Statistically, there’s not much basis for comparison, since Cook threw the ball 20 times while Horn only had five attempts. Instead, the game — new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore’s playcalling debut in Columbia — arguably is a better look at the overall passing game.

Coaches and players alike have prioritized increasing the frequency of deep throws in the 2023 season. Sample sizes are small, with only 25 team passing attempts Thursday, but the Tigers’ two deep pass attempts were fewer than last year’s rate of throwing deep on 15 percent of passes. Missouri threw within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage and behind the line of scrimmage at roughly the same rate as last season, which means Mizzou’s first game under Moore involved more passing to targets in the 10-20 yard range.

On Thursday, the Tigers leaned on screen plays (five throws out of 25) slightly more than last year’s team (17 percent) and play action passes (four out of 25) less than last season (25%). It’s one game, though, so it’ll be quite a few more dropbacks before trends really start to emerge.

Running backs Player Position Snaps Offensive grade Cody Schrader running back 41 69.6 Nathaniel Peat running back 28 70.2

True to the expectation that graduate running backs Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat would split time fairly evenly at running back, they took a similar number of handoffs in the first game of the season — 19 and 15, respectively. Schrader had quite the output, running for 134 yards to Peat’s 58. But it was the latter running back who got the higher grade.

Why? It might’ve been his ability to run through contact. Of Peat’s 58 yards, 30 came after he was hit. Schrader enjoyed clearer running lanes, it would seem, since 42 of his 134 yards came after contact — a smaller proportion than Peat.

Across both tailbacks, running to the left was the more productive direction, where Foster and graduate guard Xavier Delgado bring experience to the offensive line. Mizzou ran for 153 yards to the left side of the formation compared to 55 on the right.

Receivers, tight ends Player Positin Snaps Offensive grade Theo Wease Jr. wide receiver 69 54.7 Mookie Cooper wide receiver 62 49.6 Luther Burden III wide receiver 42 73.6 Mekhi Miller wide receiver 32 60.2 Dannis Jackson wide receiver 5 56.1 Marquis Johnson wide receiver 1 60 Tyler Stephens tight end 38 69.8 Brett Norfleet tight end 14 60.9 Jordon Harris tight end 9 56.9

Sophomore wide receiver Luther Burden III’s productive game showed as he led Missouri’s receivers in grades. He was targeted eight times, with debutant senior wideout Theo Wease Jr. second on the team with six targets. The Tigers’ quarterbacks threw to seven targets throughout the game.

Sophomore Mekhi Miller and Wease were the deeper-range options, with average depths of target at 17 yards and 10.7 yards respectively. Missouri looked to find Burden 5.6 yards past the line of scrimmage, on average. Of Burden’s 93 receiving yards, 67 came after the catch.

Senior tight end Tyler Stephens was the only tight end to catch a pass, notching two receptions. While MU listed four tight ends on equal standing in its unofficial depth chart this week, only three played: Stephens and freshmen Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris. Norfleet’s 74.9 run blocking grade on zone runs was notable.

DEFENSE

Defensive line Player Position Snaps Defensive grade Johnny Walker Jr. end 39 73.9 Darius Robinson end 37 75.9 Nyles Gaddy end 28 59.9 Joe Moore III end 20 68.7 Kristian Williams tackle 32 74.8 Jay Jernigan tackle 31 69.4 Josh Landry tackle 30 78.9 Realus George Jr. tackle 27 75.7

Johnny Walker Jr. has emerged. The junior defensive end led the defensive line in snaps played and created the most pressure of anyone on the Missouri defense. He also jointly led the Tigers in tackles, with five.

On the interior, the four-man rotation of defensive tackles was remarkably even in terms of playing time. Graduate D-lineman Josh Landry won his matchup 28.6% of the time, generating three quarterback pressures and batting one pass.

Linebackers Player Position Snaps Defensive grade Ty'Ron Hopper linebacker 53 58.2 Dameon Wilson linebacker 28 47.9 Chuck Hicks linebacker 26 76.8 Triston Newson linebacker 9 57.4

Senior linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper had a relatively quiet first start of the season, though he did tie with Walker for the team lead in tackles. He was part of the pass rush on six snaps and in pass coverage for 20. Sophomore Dameon Wilson and graduate Chuck Hicks filled in for the injured Chad Bailey at the other linebacker spot, splitting time rather evenly.

Wilson missed three tackles, lowering his grade, while Hicks drew one of the team’s highest run defense grades.

Secondary Player Position Snaps Defensive grade Kris Abrams-Draine cornerback 49 60 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. cornerback 43 77.6 Dreyden Norwood cornerback 22 67.5 Marcus Clarke cornerback 19 66 Joseph Charleston safety 50 67.6 Daylan Carnell safety 46 60.5 Tre'Vez Johnson safety 45 51.9 Marvin Burks Jr. safety 23 64.5 Sidney Williams safety 16 61.7 Phillip Roche safety 9 52.4

Junior cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. picked up Missouri’s highest run defense grade, with three tackles in that phase of the game. He also registered his first pass breakup of the season. South Dakota only threw to receivers covered by Rakestraw and fellow junior cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine one time each, though both resulted in 12-yard catches.

Senior Joseph Charleston and sophomore Daylan Carnell, as safeties, were the most common blitzers from the secondary, with four pass rushes each. Charleston and junior Tre’Vez Johnson, a versatile defensive back who played at the hybrid STAR position, both made four tackles.