Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers' win at South Carolina

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) is tripped by South Carolina linebacker Debo Williams (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz celebrates with a fan after winning an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) checks the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Missouri played its most complete game of the season Saturday at No. 25 South Carolina in the 23-10 victory. The Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) held the Gamecocks to one touchdown on 11 possessions and one visit inside the red zone. Offensively, the Tigers avoided turnovers and major penalties and played ahead of the chains most of the night.
As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.
The Tigers with the three highest offensive grades who played at least 20 snaps: receiver Dominic Lovett, quarterback Brady Cook and offensive lineman Armand Membou. PFF rated this as Mizzou’s best passing game of the season with a passing grade of 81.9. In fact, it was the second-highest PFF passing grad of any game under Eli Drinkwitz in three seasons.
Offensive line
Player
Position
Snaps
Offensive grade
Javon Foster
left tackle
70
62.1
Xavier Delgado
left guard
70
54.6
Connor Wood
right tackle
70
54.0
E.J. Ndoma-Ogar
right guard
70
52.9
Connor Tollison
center
70
51.2
Armand Membou
extra tackle/tight end
23
71.3
The Tigers made a lineup change at right guard, replacing Mitchell Walters with Ndoma-Ogar then stuck with the same starting five the entire game while using Membou as an extra tackle for nearly one-third of the game’s snaps. Pass-blocking grades were strong across the board, led by Wood (81.0) and Foster (78.3). The line allowed only two pressures the entire game and no holding penalties. Overall, Cook was pressured a season-low four times.
Quarterback
Player
Snaps
Offensive grade
Brady Cook
70
84.6
Cook earned his highest PFF offensive grade of the season and highest passing grade (81.9). He averaged 8.6 yards per attempt — second-best of the season — but only 5.0 yards downfield per target, thanks to all those short tosses to Lovett in the backfield. The Tigers dropped a season-high three passes. Cook didn’t throw deep often but was effective, completing 2 of 3 throws targeted 20 yards or deeper for 60 yards. Ten of his 17 completions were made behind the line of scrimmage. Cook went after standout South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith four times, completing two passes for 33 yards, both for first downs. Cook picked up 31 rushing yards on designed runs and picked up 20 yards after contact.
Running backs
Player
Snaps
Offensive grade
Cody Schrader
61
63.5
Taj Butts
8
47.9
Elijah Young
5
70.5
As promised, Schrader took over as Mizzou’s primary running back and played a season-high snap total. As usual, he plowed ahead between the tackles and picked up 52 yards after contact. His elusivity rating (20.6) was his lowest season but he got the job done with repeated runs up the middle.
Young got off the bench for a few touches. Butts started in a two-back formation and was used exclusively as a blocker.
Receivers
Player
Snaps
Offensive grade
Tauskie Dove
45
53.1
Mookie Cooper
44
46.3
Luther Burden III
37
55.6
Barrett Banister
30
68.8
Dominic Lovett
24
91.1
Mekhi Miller
18
53.7
At times, Lovett was Mizzou’s entire passing game. He caught a pass on nearly half his 24 snaps — and 100 of his 148 yards came after the catch. He averaged only 4.4 yards downfield per target but also got loose behind the secondary for the night’s biggest play, a 57-yarder from Cook. Cook’s per-receiver passer rating was highest when he threw to Lovett and Banister, both at 118.8. Lovett now shares the SEC lead with 45 receptions and ranks third in the league with 659 receiving yards.
Burden was more effective as a runner on a couple early tosses but had trouble making the most out of his four targets. He had two more drops, and per PFF, now shares the SEC lead with six for the season. Among SEC players with 20 or more targets, Burden leads the league in drop percentage at 19.4%.
Tight end
Player
Snaps
Offensive grade
Tyler Stephens
45
48.5
Ryan Hoerstkamp
10
62.0
Hoerstkamp played a season-high snaps, taking the place of Kibet Chepyator, and played six of his 10 snaps in run-blocking situations.
DEFENSE
The Tigers with the three highest offensive grades who played at least 20 snaps: cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., safety Martez Manuel and tackle Realus George Jr. PFF graded Saturday’s game as Mizzou’s second-best defensive game of the season (86.6), second-best rush defense game (81.5) and best coverage game (89.9). Through eight games, the Tigers rank third in the SEC in total defense and No. 2 in the SEC in total defense in conference play.
Defensive line
Player
Position
Snaps
Defensive grade
Isaiah McGuire
edge
49
58.1
Darius Robinson
tackle
36
70.2
Trajan Jeffcoat
edge
35
56.3
Kristian Williams
tackle
25
72.7
Realus George Jr.
tackle
24
79.1
DJ Coleman
edge
23
61.6
Jayden Jernigan
tackle
20
58.7
Tyrone Hopper
edge
7
67.1
That was possibly the most dominant game Mizzou’s defensive line has played in several years. Five different linemen collected at least three pressures, led by Coleman with four and three by George, Robinson, McGuire and Jeffcoat. Robinson also led the Tigers with three hurries. George had the line’s highest grade against the run (75.4). McGuire was all over the field with three tackles for loss and two sacks but posted an inexplicably low PFF grade. McGuire figures to be a favorite for SEC defensive player of the week.
Linebackers
Player
Snaps
Defensive grade
Ty'Ron Hopper
57
78.0
Chad Bailey
43
65.2
Another week, another big game for Hopper, who shared the team lead with four pressures and three hurries. His rush defense grade was excellent (79.9) and his pass rush grade (81.4) was even better. The Tigers often deployed their third-down nickel package, which leaves Hopper as the only true linebacker on the field.
Secondary
Player
Position
Snaps
Defensive grade
Kris Abrams-Draine
cornerback
55
73.5
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
cornerback
54
88.0
Joseph Charleston
safety
52
77.5
Jaylon Carlies
safety
51
62.9
Martez Manuel
safety
37
81.1
Daylan Carnell
safety
28
54.0
Dreyden Norwood
cornerback
17
90.5
Jalani Williams
safety
12
46.8
Marcus Clarke
cornerback
2
62.1
Once again, Mizzou’s secondary shut down the opposing passing game. Norwood (90.5) earned the defense’s highest grade overall and was credited with zero completions on just one target and added an interception. Rakestraw continues to shine, allowing three passes on four targets for 30 yards. Both corners scored coverage grades better than 88.0. USC threw on Abrams-Draine five times but completed just two passes for 13 yards. Carnell came up with another takeaway on the Spencer Rattler fumble and posted a strong tackling grade of 80.5
Here is a look at Missouri vs. South Carolina Gamecocks football on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri.
