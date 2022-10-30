 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers' win at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Missouri played its most complete game of the season Saturday at No. 25 South Carolina in the 23-10 victory. The Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) held the Gamecocks to one touchdown on 11 possessions and one visit inside the red zone. Offensively, the Tigers avoided turnovers and major penalties and played ahead of the chains most of the night.

As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable. 

OFFENSE

The Tigers with the three highest offensive grades who played at least 20 snaps: receiver Dominic Lovett, quarterback Brady Cook and offensive lineman Armand Membou. PFF rated this as Mizzou’s best passing game of the season with a passing grade of 81.9. In fact, it was the second-highest PFF passing grad of any game under Eli Drinkwitz in three seasons.

Offensive line

Player Position Snaps Offensive grade
Javon Foster left tackle 70 62.1
Xavier Delgado left guard 70 54.6
Connor Wood right tackle 70 54.0
E.J. Ndoma-Ogar right guard 70 52.9
Connor Tollison center 70 51.2
Armand Membou extra tackle/tight end 23 71.3

The Tigers made a lineup change at right guard, replacing Mitchell Walters with Ndoma-Ogar then stuck with the same starting five the entire game while using Membou as an extra tackle for nearly one-third of the game’s snaps. Pass-blocking grades were strong across the board, led by Wood (81.0) and Foster (78.3). The line allowed only two pressures the entire game and no holding penalties. Overall, Cook was pressured a season-low four times.

Quarterback

Player Snaps Offensive grade
Brady Cook 70 84.6

Cook earned his highest PFF offensive grade of the season and highest passing grade (81.9). He averaged 8.6 yards per attempt — second-best of the season — but only 5.0 yards downfield per target, thanks to all those short tosses to Lovett in the backfield. The Tigers dropped a season-high three passes. Cook didn’t throw deep often but was effective, completing 2 of 3 throws targeted 20 yards or deeper for 60 yards. Ten of his 17 completions were made behind the line of scrimmage. Cook went after standout South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith four times, completing two passes for 33 yards, both for first downs. Cook picked up 31 rushing yards on designed runs and picked up 20 yards after contact.

Running backs

Player Snaps Offensive grade
Cody Schrader 61 63.5
Taj Butts 8 47.9
Elijah Young 5 70.5

As promised, Schrader took over as Mizzou’s primary running back and played a season-high snap total. As usual, he plowed ahead between the tackles and picked up 52 yards after contact. His elusivity rating (20.6) was his lowest season but he got the job done with repeated runs up the middle.

Young got off the bench for a few touches. Butts started in a two-back formation and was used exclusively as a blocker.

Receivers

Player Snaps Offensive grade
Tauskie Dove 45 53.1
Mookie Cooper 44 46.3
Luther Burden III 37 55.6
Barrett Banister 30 68.8
Dominic Lovett 24 91.1
Mekhi Miller 18 53.7

At times, Lovett was Mizzou’s entire passing game. He caught a pass on nearly half his 24 snaps — and 100 of his 148 yards came after the catch. He averaged only 4.4 yards downfield per target but also got loose behind the secondary for the night’s biggest play, a 57-yarder from Cook. Cook’s per-receiver passer rating was highest when he threw to Lovett and Banister, both at 118.8. Lovett now shares the SEC lead with 45 receptions and ranks third in the league with 659 receiving yards.

Burden was more effective as a runner on a couple early tosses but had trouble making the most out of his four targets. He had two more drops, and per PFF, now shares the SEC lead with six for the season. Among SEC players with 20 or more targets, Burden leads the league in drop percentage at 19.4%.

Tight end

Player Snaps Offensive grade
Tyler Stephens 45 48.5
Ryan Hoerstkamp 10 62.0

Hoerstkamp played a season-high snaps, taking the place of Kibet Chepyator, and played six of his 10 snaps in run-blocking situations. 

DEFENSE

The Tigers with the three highest offensive grades who played at least 20 snaps: cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., safety Martez Manuel and tackle Realus George Jr. PFF graded Saturday’s game as Mizzou’s second-best defensive game of the season (86.6), second-best rush defense game (81.5) and best coverage game (89.9). Through eight games, the Tigers rank third in the SEC in total defense and No. 2 in the SEC in total defense in conference play.

Defensive line

Player Position Snaps Defensive grade
Isaiah McGuire edge 49 58.1
Darius Robinson tackle 36 70.2
Trajan Jeffcoat edge 35 56.3
Kristian Williams tackle 25 72.7
Realus George Jr. tackle 24 79.1
DJ Coleman edge 23 61.6
Jayden Jernigan tackle 20 58.7
Tyrone Hopper edge 7 67.1

That was possibly the most dominant game Mizzou’s defensive line has played in several years. Five different linemen collected at least three pressures, led by Coleman with four and three by George, Robinson, McGuire and Jeffcoat. Robinson also led the Tigers with three hurries. George had the line’s highest grade against the run (75.4). McGuire was all over the field with three tackles for loss and two sacks but posted an inexplicably low PFF grade. McGuire figures to be a favorite for SEC defensive player of the week.

Linebackers

Player Snaps Defensive grade
Ty'Ron Hopper 57 78.0
Chad Bailey 43 65.2

Another week, another big game for Hopper, who shared the team lead with four pressures and three hurries. His rush defense grade was excellent (79.9) and his pass rush grade (81.4) was even better. The Tigers often deployed their third-down nickel package, which leaves Hopper as the only true linebacker on the field.

Secondary

Player Position Snaps Defensive grade
Kris Abrams-Draine cornerback 55 73.5
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. cornerback 54 88.0
Joseph Charleston safety 52 77.5
Jaylon Carlies safety 51 62.9
Martez Manuel safety 37 81.1
Daylan Carnell safety 28 54.0
Dreyden Norwood cornerback 17 90.5
Jalani Williams safety 12 46.8
Marcus Clarke cornerback 2 62.1

Once again, Mizzou’s secondary shut down the opposing passing game. Norwood (90.5) earned the defense’s highest grade overall and was credited with zero completions on just one target and added an interception. Rakestraw continues to shine, allowing three passes on four targets for 30 yards. Both corners scored coverage grades better than 88.0. USC threw on Abrams-Draine five times but completed just two passes for 13 yards. Carnell came up with another takeaway on the Spencer Rattler fumble and posted a strong tackling grade of 80.5

