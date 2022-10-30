Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers' win at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Missouri played its most complete game of the season Saturday at No. 25 South Carolina in the 23-10 victory. The Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) held the Gamecocks to one touchdown on 11 possessions and one visit inside the red zone. Offensively, the Tigers avoided turnovers and major penalties and played ahead of the chains most of the night.

As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.

OFFENSE

The Tigers with the three highest offensive grades who played at least 20 snaps: receiver Dominic Lovett, quarterback Brady Cook and offensive lineman Armand Membou. PFF rated this as Mizzou’s best passing game of the season with a passing grade of 81.9. In fact, it was the second-highest PFF passing grad of any game under Eli Drinkwitz in three seasons.

The Tigers made a lineup change at right guard, replacing Mitchell Walters with Ndoma-Ogar then stuck with the same starting five the entire game while using Membou as an extra tackle for nearly one-third of the game’s snaps. Pass-blocking grades were strong across the board, led by Wood (81.0) and Foster (78.3). The line allowed only two pressures the entire game and no holding penalties. Overall, Cook was pressured a season-low four times.

Cook earned his highest PFF offensive grade of the season and highest passing grade (81.9). He averaged 8.6 yards per attempt — second-best of the season — but only 5.0 yards downfield per target, thanks to all those short tosses to Lovett in the backfield. The Tigers dropped a season-high three passes. Cook didn’t throw deep often but was effective, completing 2 of 3 throws targeted 20 yards or deeper for 60 yards. Ten of his 17 completions were made behind the line of scrimmage. Cook went after standout South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith four times, completing two passes for 33 yards, both for first downs. Cook picked up 31 rushing yards on designed runs and picked up 20 yards after contact.

As promised, Schrader took over as Mizzou’s primary running back and played a season-high snap total. As usual, he plowed ahead between the tackles and picked up 52 yards after contact. His elusivity rating (20.6) was his lowest season but he got the job done with repeated runs up the middle.

Young got off the bench for a few touches. Butts started in a two-back formation and was used exclusively as a blocker.

At times, Lovett was Mizzou’s entire passing game. He caught a pass on nearly half his 24 snaps — and 100 of his 148 yards came after the catch. He averaged only 4.4 yards downfield per target but also got loose behind the secondary for the night’s biggest play, a 57-yarder from Cook. Cook’s per-receiver passer rating was highest when he threw to Lovett and Banister, both at 118.8. Lovett now shares the SEC lead with 45 receptions and ranks third in the league with 659 receiving yards.

Burden was more effective as a runner on a couple early tosses but had trouble making the most out of his four targets. He had two more drops, and per PFF, now shares the SEC lead with six for the season. Among SEC players with 20 or more targets, Burden leads the league in drop percentage at 19.4%.

Hoerstkamp played a season-high snaps, taking the place of Kibet Chepyator, and played six of his 10 snaps in run-blocking situations.

DEFENSE

The Tigers with the three highest offensive grades who played at least 20 snaps: cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., safety Martez Manuel and tackle Realus George Jr. PFF graded Saturday’s game as Mizzou’s second-best defensive game of the season (86.6), second-best rush defense game (81.5) and best coverage game (89.9). Through eight games, the Tigers rank third in the SEC in total defense and No. 2 in the SEC in total defense in conference play.

That was possibly the most dominant game Mizzou’s defensive line has played in several years. Five different linemen collected at least three pressures, led by Coleman with four and three by George, Robinson, McGuire and Jeffcoat. Robinson also led the Tigers with three hurries. George had the line’s highest grade against the run (75.4). McGuire was all over the field with three tackles for loss and two sacks but posted an inexplicably low PFF grade. McGuire figures to be a favorite for SEC defensive player of the week.

Another week, another big game for Hopper, who shared the team lead with four pressures and three hurries. His rush defense grade was excellent (79.9) and his pass rush grade (81.4) was even better. The Tigers often deployed their third-down nickel package, which leaves Hopper as the only true linebacker on the field.

Once again, Mizzou’s secondary shut down the opposing passing game. Norwood (90.5) earned the defense’s highest grade overall and was credited with zero completions on just one target and added an interception. Rakestraw continues to shine, allowing three passes on four targets for 30 yards. Both corners scored coverage grades better than 88.0. USC threw on Abrams-Draine five times but completed just two passes for 13 yards. Carnell came up with another takeaway on the Spencer Rattler fumble and posted a strong tackling grade of 80.5