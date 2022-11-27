Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers win over Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Let's take another look at Mizzou's 29-27 victory over Arkansas.

As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.

OFFENSE

The Tigers with the three highest offensive grades who played at least 20 snaps: wide receiver Dominic Lovett, running back Cody Schrader and left tackle Javon Foster.

PFF rated this game as Mizzou's best pass-blocking game of the season. Against an Arkansas defense that led the SEC in sacks, Mizzou's front five allowed only five pressures all night and gave Brady Cook a clean pocket and plenty of time to throw most of the night. Cook's TTT (time to throw) on drop-back passes was 2.85 seconds on average, his third-best rate of the year. Individually, Foster had a strong night pass-blocking (88.1) and didn't allow any pressures off the left edge. The line was flagged for four penalties, including a costly hold by Tollison that wiped out a touchdown run.

This was another impressive game for Cook both as a runner and passer. This was his second-best PFF yards per attempt game of the year (9.3) and second-best game for average depth of target (11.3 yards), meaning Cook attempted to stretch the field vertically more than all but one game this year. On passes targeted 10 or more yards downfield he completed 4 of 11 for 118 yards. He was especially effective attacking the middle of the field: 12 of 16 for 128 yards with seven of his 12 completions picking up first downs. Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom blitzed Cook like crazy; it didn't work. On 18 blitzes, Cook completed 10 of 16 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown and scrambled twice for positive yards.

Cook was at his best as a runner, picking up 68 yards on four scrambles and 83 on a dozen designed runs. The Hogs struggled to get him down as Cook picked up 69 of his rushing yards after contact.

"It seemed like Coach Drink had that in his gameplan that he was going to feature him (as a runner)," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. "Because over the last two-and-a-half games he's been their best runner. Certainly came in here ... we had him hemmed, then he'd bounce outside and we lost contain. We couldn't ever get him turned back inside. Then they had some designed inside runs like the one he scored the touchdown on."

Schrader was the workhorse back again, picking up 52 of his 87 yards after contact while forcing three missed tackles. Peat got a few touches but was barely involved. The other backups never saw the field.

The Tigers didn't have Barrett Banister and had to improvise with its other playmakers in the slot. Lovett played 17 snaps in the slot, Miller 15 and Cooper 13. Lovett's production had been quiet lately but he was the focal point of the passing game with a team-high 11 targets. Cook clearly wanted to use his top two weapons vertically: Lovett's average target was 14.8 yards downfield, while Burden's was 14.5 yards. Arkansas clearly struggled to keep pace with Mizzou's wideouts: Cook had only three contested targets the entire game. Cooper had a costly third-down drop but had his most productive game in more than a month after not catching a pass since the Vandy game. Mizzou seemed to attack strong safety Simeon Blair in the passing game: He was tagged for four completions on five targets for 92 yards.

No targets for the tight ends. Hoerstkamp had the group's best pass-blocking grade at 70.9.

DEFENSE

The Tigers with the three highest defensive grades who played at least 20 snaps: safety Daylan Carnell, linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper and defensive end Isaiah McGuire.

Mizzou took charge of the line of scrimmage the second half and overpowered Arkansas with its depth up front. McGuire continued his All-SEC campaign with five pressures, a team high, plus two sacks and three hurries. His 7.5 sacks are the most for a Mizzou player since the 2016 season. Plus, he did it with a separated shoulder suffered in the New Mexico State game. Robinson added two pressures inside. Coleman rarely left the field and posted a strong tackling grade of 79.4. Jeffcoat barely played, but in his place, Johnny Walker had his most productive game with three pressures and a pass-rush grade of 84.0.

"Awesome game-planning they had planned for us," Arkansas offensive lineman Dalton Wagner said. "Isaiah McGuire, he's a high-level pass rusher. Definitely a draft guy, definitely gonna play in the league for a long time."

Hopper closed the regular season with one of his best games, tallying three pressures, three hurries, an 82.3 rush defense grade and an 83.5 pass coverage grade. Bailey added two pressures and played the run well (76.9). Mizzou blitzed K.J. Jefferson on 11 of his drop-back passes, resulting in six completions on eight attempts for just 46 yards and three sacks.

The secondary played without injured safety Joseph Charleston, which meant extended playing time for Williams. Carnell was the best playmaker on the back end with his team-leading third interception. He scored high in tackling (79.4) and in coverage (90.2). Productive night for Manuel, too, in his final home game: two pressures and a sack.