Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers’ win over Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA, Mo. — They’re not going to earn any style points, but the Missouri Tigers earned their first SEC victory on Saturday, holding on for dear life to survive Vanderbilt’s late charge 17-14. Mizzou is 3-4 and 1-3 in the SEC heading into next Saturday’s visit to South Carolina. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) are on a roll with four straight wins, including their first in nine tries against Texas A&M, a 30-24 win Saturday night.

As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.

OFFENSE

The Tigers with the three highest offensive grades who played at least 20 snaps: running backs Cody Schrader (78.6), wide receiver Luther Burden III (78.0) and quarterback Brady Cook (73.2).

This is not a broken record, but it was another rough outing along the line of scrimmage. Vandy made a season-high 11 tackles behind the line, VU’s most in a game since 2019 and most against an SEC opponent since 2014. Vandy sacked Cook three times, and PFF gave Vandy credit for eight hurries in the pocket. PFF tagged Walters for two of the sacks, including the sack-and-strip near the goal line that created Vandy’s first touchdown. Eli Drinkwitz absolved Cook of any blame on that third-and-long play, saying it was a bad play-call against likely pressure that deep in MU territory. Tollison was also tagged for two pressures allowed. Foster scored the line’s only decent pass-blocking grade (82.1), while not a single lineman scored higher than 63.0 in run-blocking. The breakdowns in the trenches, especially in pass protection is alarming. Third-year head coach, third-year system, third-year offensive line coach, seniors at left tackle, left guard and right tackle.

“We’re not going to survive at quarterback (allowing) free shots like that,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve got to fix it with protection and scheme because that crap’s unfair.”

Through eight weeks of the season only two of the 131 FBS teams allow more tackles for loss than Mizzou’s 9.0. That would be Arkansas State (9.1) and Akron (9.5).

The Tigers are allowing 2.3 sacks per game. Only twice since joining the SEC in 2012 has Mizzou allowed more per game. Not shocking, they were two of the program’s worst years in the league: 2012 (2.4) and 2015 (2.5).

Looking for good news on the offensive line? No holding or false start penalties.

Aside from an interception on MU’s second possession, all things considered, Cook threw the ball pretty well His 8.4 yards per attempt and 144.1 passer rating both ranked second-best among his seven starts this year. On downfield throws of 20 yards or more, he connected on 2 of 5 for 75 yards. When he threw from a clean pocket, he was mostly effective, completing 15 of 21 passes for 205 yards with a 98.3 NFL QB rating. The problem was Vandy found ways to pressure him, especially given all the third-and-long situations. Vandy pressured Cook on nine of his drop-back passes, resulting in three sacks and just two completions for 6 yards.

Asked about the interception, Drinkwitz paused for nearly 10 second and seemed to choose his words carefully. With seven INTs, Cook is tied for second in the SEC behind only South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, who’s thrown eight.

“Poor decision making, to be honest,” Drinkwitz said. “We ran a little play-action boot, and they did a nice job of reading it. He’s either got to run the ball or throw it away. If you're gonna throw the ball away, throw the ball away. Don't ever put it in jeopardy. Don’t be cute. We were a little too cute.”

Drinkwitz planned to play freshman Sam Horn for a few series but the close score didn’t give him enough comfort to let the rookie see the field.

For most of the night, when Schrader found a sliver of space he hit the gas and picked up yards. He forced five missed tackles, averaged 4.1 yards after contact and scored an impressive PFF elusiveness score of 127.2. He was Mizzou’s most consistent playmaker on a night when the blocking crumbled.

Here’s what doesn’t make sense: When Peat touched the ball those holes quickly vanished. On the same zone running plays that are the staple of Drinkwitz’s offense, he tried running with more wiggle horizontally and rarely got to the point of attack. Here are his 11 carries: 0, -2, 0, 4, 4, -4, 5, -2, 2, 1, 0 (fumble)

I asked Drinkwitz how it’s possible one back is so productive and not the other.

“It’s perplexing,” he said. “I’ll have to watch the tape. Cody's finding ways to run football very effectively. I think he runs really tough.”

Young returned from injury and caught a couple passes for 15 yards. Maybe it’s his turn to earn some more carries going forward. Once again, no action for freshman Tavorus Jones.

All of Burden’s offensive touches came in the first half, but it was a productive half for the freshman who’s still recovering from an ankle injury. His 66 yards on four catches marked a career-high total. He forced three missed tackles on those grabs and finally found some space in the open field, averaging 10.3 yards after contact. Cook’s NFL QB rating when throwing to Burden was 158.3 — the highest for any target on the night and Burden’s best rating of the season. He made Vandy’s defenders look silly on his 35-yard bubble screen—set up by excellent blocks by Dove and Miller—then sped through the defense on a 10-yard TD on an end-around. Why no touches in the second half? Cook attempted only six passes in the second half — with half going to Lovett and none on first down, which is unusual for Drinkwitz’s offense. Cook attempted seven first-down throws in the first half, including two of his five throws to Burden.

After the game Drinkwitz indicated that he called plays for Burden but the ball never got there.

“The ball wasn't thrown to him, but he was targeted,” he said. “There were plays designed that were supposed to go out that way. They just didn't get off the ground. There was deep ball to (Lovett). Sometimes the ball doesn’t get thrown.”

Banister returned from injury and made a typical big play on third down, a 29-yard gain on third and 11. Lovett struggled to get loose after the catch, finishing with just 12 yards on four catches and five targets.

Stephens has assumed the primary tight end role and played most of the night with one catch for 6 yards. Of his 42 snaps, 31 came as a blocker in the run game. He scored the team’s lowest PFF run-blocking grade at 39.6.

DEFENSE

A huge night for the Mizzou defense. The Tigers forced punts on six of Vandy’s first eight possessions and turnovers on downs on two of the final three. MU held Vandy to three straight three-and-outs in the first half. It was Mizzou’s highest single-game PFF grade for total defense (90.3), rush defense (71.1) and pass rush (84.2). The three highest-graded players: tackle Darius Robinson (90.6) and ends DJ Coleman (90.5) and Isaiah McGuire (87.7). The best development Saturday: Just four missed tackles by the entire defense.

McGuire dominated his matchup on the edge, finishing with a team-best seven pressures and seven hurries. He played both the run and pass well all night. Robinson was stout inside as both a run-stuffer (85.5) and pass rusher (79.2). Coleman supplied three pressures off the edge and nearly created a forced fumble for the second straight game but it was called back on replay review. George also come through with two pressures, two hurries and was part of the game-clinching tackle on fourth-and-short. This has been the best and deepest Mizzou D-line perhaps since the 2014 SEC East championship season.

The Tigers got Bailey back from injury and it sure seemed to make a difference. He rarely left the field and was strong against the run (89.2) and excellent in tackling (81.7).

What a night for the secondary. Aside from Vandy’s one offensive touchdown, when Abrams-Draine lost leverage on the outside and it resulted in an 80 catch-and-run, the Tigers shut down the passing game. Outside of that TD, Mizzou’s eight corners and safeties who saw the field gave up no more than 4 yards after the catch on any reception during the game.

Carlies made his second interception of the season, in the end zone no less to spoil Vandy's best field position of the night. Carlies now has six INTs over the last two seasons, the most over two years for a Mizzou player since cornerback Aarion Penton had six in 2015-16 and the most for a safety since Braylon Webb had seven from 2013-14.

The Commodores targeted All-SEC candidate Will Sheppard 15 times, but he caught only three passes for 29 yards. In 1-on-1 matchups against Rakestraw, Sheppard was targeted twice for no catches. He caught one pass on four targets for 9 yards against Abrams-Draine and one pass on three targets for 10 yards against Carlies.

Abrams-Draine broke up three passes, two on deep shots downfield, and should have been credited with another that instead drew a flag for interference.

Rakestraw continued his strong comeback season, allowing just one reception on five targets plus a couple breakups. Vandy’s QBs posted a passer rating of just 39.6 when targeting Rakestraw.

Manuel played a strong game, earning a high tackling grade of 82.5. He played primarily in the box (27 of 44 snaps) as a third linebacker. Carnell was excellent in coverage (79.3) splitting his snaps almost evenly between the box and the slot.