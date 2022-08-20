Mizzou football starting lineup comes into focus as camp concludes

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri football team is undefeated against air this preseason.

The Tigers allowed fans to attend Saturday night’s hour-long practice at Memorial Stadium, but it wasn’t a typical practice, more of a walk-through where the No. 1 offense lined up against air and simulated a series of plays on its way to the end zone. The defense did the same, facing a cluster of scout-team players with graduate assistant Jack Witte handling the quarterback job. Saturday’s practice marked the official end to preseason camp. Classes start Monday and the Tigers begin practice preparation for the Sept. 1 opener against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.

(There were some live offense vs. defense snaps at the end of the practice between backup units, but media were required to leave the viewing area and enter the interview room before those plays began.)

“I know that probably wasn't as exciting as (the fans) wanted it to be, but it was important for us to get our game simulation in,” Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “It was a dress rehearsal. So I thought our guys handled it well. They had a long day building up to a 7 o'clock kick. We tried to recreate what it was going to be like in 12 days for us.”

Four players were out with an undisclosed sickness that’s going around the team: quarterback Tyler Macon, running back Elijah Young and offensive guards E.J. Ndoma-Ogar and Luke Griffin. All four are expected to be OK to attend class on Monday, Drinkwitz said.

Macon’s absence left the Tigers especially short on QBs. Backup Jack Abraham was on the sideline but not in pads, taking what Drinkwitz called a “vet day.” This is Abraham's seventh college football season.

“When you’ve played as long as he has you get some vet days,” he said. “He’ll be back ready to go Tuesday.”

Drinkwitz also confirmed that two linebackers will miss the year with season-ending injuries: Chuck Hicks suffered an upper-body injury in the team’s last scrimmage, while freshman Carmycah Glass underwent surgery Friday for a pre-existing injury. Hicks, a transfer from Wyoming, will be eligible for a medical redshirt so he can return in 2023, Drinkwitz said. Glass should be back for spring practices.

Drinkwitz and his staff met earlier Saturday and finalized the two-deep depth chart. He said coaches will alert the players of their roles over the next two days.

Some of the depth was apparent on the field Saturday. Starter Brady Cook took the only snaps at quarterback and played exclusively behind the No. 1 offensive line, though there was some rotation at receiver and running back. Here’s how the depth appeared on offense based on Saturday’s snaps.

Quarterback: Brady Cook

Running back: Cody Schrader, Nate Peat, B.J. Harris

Outside receiver: Luther Burden, Mookie Cooper

Outside receiver: Chance Luper, Tauskie Dove

Slot receiver: Dominic Lovett, Barrett Banister

Tight end: Tyler Stephens, Kibet Chepyator

Left tackle: Javon Foster

Left guard: Xavier Delgado

Center: Connor Tollison

Right guard: Connor Wood

Right tackle: Zeke Powell

The defense took turns playing with the first and second units. Here’s how the depth looked:

End: Isaiah McGuire, Arden Walker

Tackle: Darius Robinson, Josh Landry

Tackle: Jayden Jernigan, Realus George Jr.

End: Trajan Jeffcoat, D.J. Coleman

Linebacker: Chad Bailey, Devin Nicholson

Linebacker: Ty’Ron Hopper, Dameon Wilson

Star: Martez Manuel, Daylan Carnell

Free safety: J.C. Carlies, Jalani Williams

Strong safety: Joseph Charleston, Tyler Hibbler

Cornerback: Kris Abrams-Draine, D.J. Jackson

Cornerback: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Dreyden Norwood

A few more notes, quotes and observations:

• Schrader, the walk-on transfer from Truman State, was indeed the first running back on the field for the first couple of series. It certainly appears he’s in line to be the starter on Sept. 1. Peat had missed several practices earlier in camp but looks to be in position to get the next batch of carries.

• After playing in the slot last year, Cooper has moved outside where the staff believes his quickness can be an asset. “Going into spring we decided we felt like we wanted to see him on the outside,” Drinkwitz said. “Just because of his speed and short-area quickness versus press man. We felt like he would be a matchup problem. Plus, with our formation tree we have the ability of getting him into some slot, too, and just create some more matchup issues. He's responded really well. He's a guy that has really done a lot of good things in camp.”

Cooper’s move outside frees up Lovett and Banister to split the snaps at the slot. Lovett caught one of Cook’s five touchdown passes Saturday — albeit against air — with another two going to Burden, one to Cooper and another to Harris out of the backfield.

• Stephens, the first-year transfer from Buffalo, struggled the first few days in camp but came on strong last week and has positioned himself to be the starting tight end. Stephens lined up both as an inline blocker and flexed out into the slot.

“Tyler's a guy that’s really come on in the last seven days,” Drinkwitz said. “Started a little bit slow, and I think you could attribute that to the to the ankle sprain that he had in spring and missed most of the spring. But he's starting to catch his stride. He's a guy that I really challenged the first four days of fall camp because we didn't think he was practicing at the level that we needed him to. He's responded. He's a guy that will play physical at the Y position but has good length and ball skills and range. I think three days ago he had a one-handed catch and was offensive player of the day. So he's a guy as he continues to get comfortable in our offense hopefully we can create some matchup issues.”

• Good news for a replenished defensive line: Tackle Daniel Robledo, a junior college transfer the team added last year, is expected back at full speed next week after missing the last few months with an injury. “That was a real position of concern for us,” Drinkwitz said. “And now I think it's a position of depth and strength.”

• The staff is still deciding on a punter between Sean Koetting and Jack Stonehouse. It might be the last unresolved starting position on the team.

• Tollison has an assignment before he makes his first college start in less than two weeks: He needs to gain some pounds.

“He’s actually lost a little weight. We're a little concerned,” Drinkwitz said. “ It’s hard to play center in this league, and it's going to be really hard as a redshirt freshman. He's got big shoes to fill. We had one of the most durable, complete centers in the country last year with Mike (Maietti), so he's got a big shoes to fill. But he's very capable. He loves football. He loves the University of Missouri. He's given us everything he's got. But like I saw him in there pregame, we gotta get his weight up in order to be able to handle it in the trenches.”

• One concern one each side of the ball from the team’s two scrimmages: The defense didn’t force a turnover, and the offense had some struggles on third down.

“I think we've done OK on explosive plays and being able to run the ball and play action,” he said. “But I haven't felt like the third-down rhythm and execution between the quarterbacks and the wide receivers was where it needs to be. When it's on time, our protections haven't been able to hold up. So we’ve got to all get on the same page. Louisiana Tech has a very aggressive third-down plan. They've got a very good blitz package that we studied in the summer. So we've been trying to introduce some of those plays into fall camp, just to see if we can get a little bit of extra footing on it.

“Defensively,” he added, “we've had two scrimmages and haven't been able to create a turnover. That's an area of concern for me. I think that's a thing that we’ve got to do. I mean, it's the number one indicator of success statistically for wins and losses is who wins the turnover margin. Second is usually explosive plays. So we’ve got to force turnovers.”