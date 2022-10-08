Mizzou football suffers third straight loss, comeback at Florida falls short

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — So close, but still so far away for the Missouri Tigers.

Mizzou erased another early deficit on the road Saturday at Florida, stormed back in the final minutes at The Swamp with a chance to snap a two-game losing streak but ultimately came up short.

The Tigers’ 24-17 loss was their third straight loss by a single-score margin. The Gators, playing in front of a homecoming crowd of 88,471, seemed intent to give the game away late, but Brady Cook’s fourth-down pass for Tauskie Dove sailed high with 1:21 left, securing the victory for Florida.

Jaydon Hill dashed Mizzou’s dreams of capturing another victory at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, but not without a fight from the Tigers. Florida’s sophomore cornerback intercepted Cook twice, turning a tight, competitive SEC East clash into another road defeat for the Tigers (2-4, 0-3 SEC), complete with an early special teams miscue, defensive breakdowns and the feckless offense that’s come to define the first half of Mizzou’s season.

Florida (4-2, 1-2) secured the Tigers’ first three-game losing streak under third-year coach Eli Drinkwitz and sent Mizzou spiraling into its bye week searching for relief.

Hill returned an interception for a touchdown in the first half, then ended a promising Mizzou drive late in the third quarter, picking off Cook again deep in Florida territory.

The Tigers answered with Nathaniel Peat’s 18-yard touchdown run with 5:58 left then picked off Florida’s Anthony Richardson third-and-long to secure another late possession to even the score. Daylan Carnell came up with the clutch interception on a pass tipped by fellow safety Jaylon Carilies, but the Tigers could barely get past midfield on their final drive.

Here are three turning points in the game …

Mizzou passing game sizzles then fizzles

Brady Cook came out strong in the short passing game, converting a couple third downs on the opening drive, but the Tigers couldn’t complement the pass with the run.

Cook completed nine of his first 10 passes before disaster struck on Mizzou’s third series. Linebacker Ventrell Miller dropped into coverage and knocked receiver Luther Burden off his route just as Cook released his pass, easily plucked by Hill, who zoomed 49 yards for the defensive touchdown, putting UF ahead 10-0 with 1:01 left in the first quarter.

Like they did at Auburn two weeks ago, Mizzou recovered from an early double-digit point deficit, this time behind its running game. Nate Peat’s 28-yard run kept the chains moving and once the Tigers got deep into the red zone, Cody Schrader zipped in for a 2-yard touchdown, the only offensive TD of the first half for either team.

A Mizzou offense that’s struggled to sustain drives broke down again on a promising drive late in the third quarter when Hill picked off Cook again, this time on a pass for Tauskie Dove deep in Gators’ territory. Miller got away with tackling MU’s Mookie Cooper in the flat, but behind that collision, Dove ran into Hill and the Gators’ cornerback wedged his way inside for the pick.

For the game, Cook completed 22 of 30 passes for 220 yards and the two interceptions. The Tigers lost freshman receiver Luther Burden III to a left ankle injury in the second half and played without senior wideout Barrett Banister.

Up and down day for Mizzou defense

Mizzou’s defense, playing without its best cornerback and most experienced linebacker, carried over its strong play from last week and held the Gators to just 65 yards of offense in the first half, its worst offensive showing in the first half of a game since 2016. The Tigers didn’t have cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine or linebacker Chad Bailey, but consistently bottled up the Gators on the ground and played tight coverage on UF receivers, especially cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who broke up two passes in the first half.

Missouri’s pass rush got home late in the second quarter when edge rusher D.J. Coleman sacked and stripped Richardson deep in Gators’ territory. Mizzou recovered the ball, giving the offense a chance to take the lead before halftime. The Tigers fizzled in the red zone — that’s been a familiar theme this season — and had to settle for a game-tying field goal going into the break.

Midway through the second quarter, Florida faced a critical fourth and 2, and after a timeout, Richardson knifed through a seam up the middle of the defense for a 32-yard gain, setting up Montrell Johnson Jr.’s 2-yard TD plunge on the next snap. It was the eighth time on 10 attempts Mizzou’s opponent converted a fourth down this season.

Richardson added to Florida’s lead with his arm to open the fourth quarter, zipping a 9-yard TD to Ricky Pearsall on the run, good for a 24-10 lead.

Mizzou kicking game adventures

It’s been a few weeks since Mizzou got burned on punt coverage, but the Gators capitalized on a short Jack Stonehouse punt and shoddy tackling downfield as Jeremy Crawshaw nearly broke off a touchdown return late in the first quarter. Rakestraw caught him from behind on the 42-yard dash, but all the Gators got out of the favorable field position was a field goal.

Speaking of special teams breakdowns, what a bizarre finish to the first half. With Mizzou out of timeouts, Florida coach Billy Napier gave the Tigers three points when MU was scrambling to get its field goal unit on the field with the game clock ticking down. Napier called his first timeout of the half, all but securing the field goal for Mizzou. He tried to ice Harrison Mevis with his second timeout, but Mevis drilled the game-tying 28-yarder. With one more timeout left, Napier appeared set to run a couple plays before halftime, but with 24 seconds left, he had the Gators take a knee instead and head to the locker room tied 10-10.