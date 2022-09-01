 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks
alert

Mizzou football Tiger Stripe Game is tonight, here's the seating chart

  • 0
Mizzou beats Central Michigan 34-24 to open the season

Missouri running back Elijah Young scores his first Tigers touchdown against Central Michigan in the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. 

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

The Mizzou football team is having its Tiger Stripe Game for the season opener against Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Sept. 1. 

Fans are asked to wear gold or black depending on the section that they are sitting in at Faurot Field. 

Mizzou designated to wear gold the fans in sections 101, 103, 105, 107, 108, 109, 110, 116, 118, 120, 122, 124, 126, 128, 130, 132, 301, 304, 305, 308, 309, 312, 313, 314, and 315. 

Mizzou designated fans to wear black in sections 102, 104, 106, 117, 119, 121, 123, 125, 127, 129, 131, 302, 303, 306, 307, 310, and 311. 

It is the season opener for both Mizzou and LA Tech.

Mizzou finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Louisiana Tech ended the 2021 campaign at 3-9 overall and 2-6 in Conference USA.

People are also reading…

This is the first meeting between these programs.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Sonny Cumbie is the LA Tech football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: What the Cardinals' 22-7 August did and didn't teach us

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News