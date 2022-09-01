Mizzou football Tiger Stripe Game is tonight, here's the seating chart

The Mizzou football team is having its Tiger Stripe Game for the season opener against Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Fans are asked to wear gold or black depending on the section that they are sitting in at Faurot Field.

Mizzou designated to wear gold the fans in sections 101, 103, 105, 107, 108, 109, 110, 116, 118, 120, 122, 124, 126, 128, 130, 132, 301, 304, 305, 308, 309, 312, 313, 314, and 315.

Mizzou designated fans to wear black in sections 102, 104, 106, 117, 119, 121, 123, 125, 127, 129, 131, 302, 303, 306, 307, 310, and 311.

It is the season opener for both Mizzou and LA Tech.

Mizzou finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Louisiana Tech ended the 2021 campaign at 3-9 overall and 2-6 in Conference USA.

This is the first meeting between these programs.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Sonny Cumbie is the LA Tech football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.