Mizzou football Tiger Stripe Game is tonight, here's the seating chart

The Mizzou football team is having its Tiger Stripe Game for the season opener against Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Fans are asked to wear gold or black depending on the section that they are sitting in at Faurot Field.
Mizzou designated to wear gold the fans in sections 101, 103, 105, 107, 108, 109, 110, 116, 118, 120, 122, 124, 126, 128, 130, 132, 301, 304, 305, 308, 309, 312, 313, 314, and 315.
Mizzou designated fans to wear black in sections 102, 104, 106, 117, 119, 121, 123, 125, 127, 129, 131, 302, 303, 306, 307, 310, and 311.
🚨 2022 Season Ticket Holders (2/2) 🚨— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 25, 2022
⚫️Questions? Contact your TSF/Ticket Rep or call 1-800-CAT-PAWS
🟡Check the #TigerStripeFaurot map for your color assignment.#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/dymjmXiIrZ
It is the season opener for both Mizzou and LA Tech.
Mizzou finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Louisiana Tech ended the 2021 campaign at 3-9 overall and 2-6 in Conference USA.
People are also reading…
This is the first meeting between these programs.
Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Sonny Cumbie is the LA Tech football head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.