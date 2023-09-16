COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri edged No. 15 Kansas State in a 30-27 last-second upset win Saturday in front of a sold-out Memorial Stadium.

The victory, Missouri’s third against a ranked opponent under coach Eli Drinkwitz, moved the Tigers to 3-0 to start the season.

The Tigers and Wildcats traded scores through the game, swapping the lead seven times before driving down the field in under a minute and a half to kick a game-winning field goal. Senior kicker Harrison Mevis drilled a 61-yard attempt to give MU the decisive lead as time expired.

Mizzou was boosted by a signature performance for junior quarterback Brady Cook, who played through an apparent left knee injury to throw for 356 yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score.

Missouri plays Memphis (3-0) at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in St. Louis’ Dome at America’s Center.