Mizzou football unveils 2023 recruiting class on first day of signing period

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Wednesday marks the first day of college football’s early signing period and the national letters of intent are already rolling in for Mizzou. As of 8:15 a.m., MU had announced 12 of its newly signed recruits. The Tigers had 20 known commitments as of Tuesday night, which includes two transfers from Power Five college programs, though MU coach Eli Drinkwitz tweeted “Flipmas Season” on Wednesday morning, indicating a commitment flip.

That flip appears to be Logansville, Georgia defensive lineman Sam Williams, a three-star prospect who had been committed to Wake Forest since the spring. Callaway High School announced on social media that Williams was signing with the Tigers - just two days before Mizzou plays Wake Forest in Friday's Gasparilla Bowl.

Here are the recruits who have officially signed with Mizzou as of 9 a.m.:

Austin Firestone, defensive end

Niceville, Florida … Northwestern … 6-5, 260

*Rivals: 3 stars, No. 42 defensive tackle

*247Sports: 3 stars, No. 67 defensive lineman

*On3: 3 stars, No. 37 offensive tackle

*2021 HS rankings

Widely recruited as an offensive tackle, played in four games this season at Northwestern as defensive end.

Marquis Johnson, wide receiver

Dickinson, Texas … Dickinson … 5-11 ½, 176

Rivals: 3 stars, No. 74 wide receiver

247Sports: 3 stars, No. 168 wide receiver

On3: 4 stars, No. 37 wide receiver

Speedster is the son of former Mizzou defensive back Domonique Johnson.

Logan Reichert, offensive tackle

Kansas City … Raytown HS … 6-5 ½, 366

Rivals: 4 stars, No. 19 offensive tackle

247Sports: 3 stars, No. 55 offensive tackle

On3: 3 stars, No. 53 offensive tackle

Prized tackle prospect chose Mizzou despite strong push from Oregon and fellow KC native Dan Lanning.

Shamar McNeil Jr., cornerback

Plantation, Florida … American Heritage … 6-2, 175

Rivals: 3 stars, unranked

247Sports: 3 stars, No. 90 cornerback

On3: 3 stars, No. 65 cornerback

Tigers held off late push from North Carolina State.

Jordon Harris, defensive end/tight end

Pine Bluff, Arkansas … Pine Bluff HS … 6-4 ½ , 232

Rivals: 3 stars, unranked

247Sports: 3 stars, No. 26 athlete

On3: 3 stars, No. 20 athlete

Decided to play first season of high school football in July, instantly shined at tight end and defensive end.

Serigne Tounkara, defensive end

League City, Texas … Clear Springs HS … 6-2 ½, 230

Rivals: 4 stars, No. 62 defensive end

247Sports: 3 stars, No. 75 edge rusher

On3: 4 stars, No. 81 safety

Marvin Burks, safety

St. Louis…Cardinal Ritter HS…6-1 ½, 193

Rivals: 4 stars, No. 12 safety

247Sports: 3 stars, No. 36 safety

On3: 4 stars, No. 25 safety

Local standout initially committed to Ole Miss, made late switch to Mizzou.

Blake Craig, kicker

Kansas City … Liberty North HS … 5-11, 176

Rivals: 2 stars

247Sports: unranked

On3: 3 stars, No. 2 kicker

Widely regarded as one of the nation's top kickers, potential heir to Harrison Mevis.

Jahkai Lang, defensive end

Troy … Troy Buchanan … 6-3, 238

Rivals: 3 stars, No. 31 edge rusher

247Sports: 3 stars, No. 50 edge rusher

On3: 3 stars, No. 93 edge rusher

Longtime commit posted 66 tackles, two sacks this fall.

Brett Norfleet, tight end

O’Fallon…Francis Howell HS…6-6/216

Rivals: 4 stars, No. 12 tight end

247Sports: 4 stars, No. 18 tight end

On3: 4 stars, No. 12 tight end

Caught 28 passes for 404 yards, 7 TDs this season; also plans to play baseball at Mizzou.

Brandon Solis, offensive lineman

Nashville … Lipscomb Academy … 6-7 ½, 275

Rivals: 3 stars, No. 12 safety

247Sports: 3 stars, No. 63 offensive tackle

On3: 3 stars, No. 38 offensive tackle

Late addition to class held several Power Five offers.

Theo Wease, wide receiver

Allen, Texas … University of Oklahoma … 6-2, 201

*Rivals: 5 stars, No. 3 receiver

*247Sports: 5 stars, No. 4 receiver

On3: N/A

*2019 HS ranking

Caught 64 passes for 1,044 yards, 10 TDs as a Sooner, could start immediately at outside receiver.