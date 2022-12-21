Mizzou football unveils 2023 recruiting class on first day of signing period

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Wednesday marks the first day of college football’s early signing period and the national letters of intent are already rolling in for Mizzou. As of 8:15 a.m., MU had announced 12 of its newly signed recruits. The Tigers had 20 known commitments as of Tuesday night, which includes two transfers from Power Five college programs, though MU coach Eli Drinkwitz tweeted “Flipmas Season” on Wednesday morning, indicating a commitment flip.
That flip appears to be Logansville, Georgia defensive lineman Sam Williams, a three-star prospect who had been committed to Wake Forest since the spring. Callaway High School announced on social media that Williams was signing with the Tigers - just two days before Mizzou plays Wake Forest in Friday's Gasparilla Bowl.
Here are the recruits who have officially signed with Mizzou as of 9 a.m.:
Austin Firestone, defensive end
Niceville, Florida … Northwestern … 6-5, 260
*Rivals: 3 stars, No. 42 defensive tackle
*247Sports: 3 stars, No. 67 defensive lineman
*On3: 3 stars, No. 37 offensive tackle
*2021 HS rankings
Widely recruited as an offensive tackle, played in four games this season at Northwestern as defensive end.
Marquis Johnson, wide receiver
Dickinson, Texas … Dickinson … 5-11 ½, 176
Rivals: 3 stars, No. 74 wide receiver
247Sports: 3 stars, No. 168 wide receiver
On3: 4 stars, No. 37 wide receiver
Speedster is the son of former Mizzou defensive back Domonique Johnson.
Logan Reichert, offensive tackle
Kansas City … Raytown HS … 6-5 ½, 366
Rivals: 4 stars, No. 19 offensive tackle
247Sports: 3 stars, No. 55 offensive tackle
On3: 3 stars, No. 53 offensive tackle
Prized tackle prospect chose Mizzou despite strong push from Oregon and fellow KC native Dan Lanning.
Shamar McNeil Jr., cornerback
Plantation, Florida … American Heritage … 6-2, 175
Rivals: 3 stars, unranked
247Sports: 3 stars, No. 90 cornerback
On3: 3 stars, No. 65 cornerback
Tigers held off late push from North Carolina State.
Jordon Harris, defensive end/tight end
Pine Bluff, Arkansas … Pine Bluff HS … 6-4 ½ , 232
Rivals: 3 stars, unranked
247Sports: 3 stars, No. 26 athlete
On3: 3 stars, No. 20 athlete
Decided to play first season of high school football in July, instantly shined at tight end and defensive end.
Serigne Tounkara, defensive end
League City, Texas … Clear Springs HS … 6-2 ½, 230
Rivals: 4 stars, No. 62 defensive end
247Sports: 3 stars, No. 75 edge rusher
On3: 4 stars, No. 81 safety
Marvin Burks, safety
St. Louis…Cardinal Ritter HS…6-1 ½, 193
Rivals: 4 stars, No. 12 safety
247Sports: 3 stars, No. 36 safety
On3: 4 stars, No. 25 safety
Local standout initially committed to Ole Miss, made late switch to Mizzou.
Blake Craig, kicker
Kansas City … Liberty North HS … 5-11, 176
Rivals: 2 stars
247Sports: unranked
On3: 3 stars, No. 2 kicker
Widely regarded as one of the nation's top kickers, potential heir to Harrison Mevis.
Jahkai Lang, defensive end
Troy … Troy Buchanan … 6-3, 238
Rivals: 3 stars, No. 31 edge rusher
247Sports: 3 stars, No. 50 edge rusher
On3: 3 stars, No. 93 edge rusher
Longtime commit posted 66 tackles, two sacks this fall.
Brett Norfleet, tight end
O’Fallon…Francis Howell HS…6-6/216
Rivals: 4 stars, No. 12 tight end
247Sports: 4 stars, No. 18 tight end
On3: 4 stars, No. 12 tight end
Caught 28 passes for 404 yards, 7 TDs this season; also plans to play baseball at Mizzou.
Brandon Solis, offensive lineman
Nashville … Lipscomb Academy … 6-7 ½, 275
Rivals: 3 stars, No. 12 safety
247Sports: 3 stars, No. 63 offensive tackle
On3: 3 stars, No. 38 offensive tackle
Late addition to class held several Power Five offers.
Theo Wease, wide receiver
Allen, Texas … University of Oklahoma … 6-2, 201
*Rivals: 5 stars, No. 3 receiver
*247Sports: 5 stars, No. 4 receiver
On3: N/A
*2019 HS ranking
Caught 64 passes for 1,044 yards, 10 TDs as a Sooner, could start immediately at outside receiver.