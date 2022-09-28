Mizzou football vs. Georgia: 5 things to watch as Tigers host top-ranked Dawgs

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Here are five things to watch when Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC) hosts its first SEC home game when No. 1 Georgia (4-0, 1-0) visits Columbia on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

1. Can Mizzou keep it close?

Here comes No. 1 Goliath, errr, Georgia, the reigning national champion and heavy favorite to capture a fifth SEC East title in the last six years. This marks just the sixth time since 2000 the Tigers are four-touchdown underdogs and the third time under third-year coach Eli Drinkwitz. It’s the fourth time since joining the SEC that Mizzou is facing the No. 1 team in The Associated Press poll but just the second time at home. In its first SEC season, MU hosted No. 1 Alabama in 2012, losing 42-10. That was also the last time the Tigers hosted the defending national champion. Two years later, MU lost to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC championship game 42-13. In 2018, Barry Odom’s Tigers lost at No. 1 Alabama 39-10. Last year, Drinkwitz’s team lost at No. 1 Georgia 43-6.

Georgia, meanwhile, is familiar playing the heavyweight role. This is the 19th time the Bulldogs have been favored by 28 points or more under coach Kirby Smart, now in his seventh season at UGA. The Bulldogs are 18-0 in those games, including 4-0 on the road.

2. What’s up with Luther Burden III?

The freshman receiver has been ruled questionable for Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury. During the portion of Tuesday’s practice that was open to media, Burden was in full uniform but didn’t do any running or contact drills. If he’s cleared to play, can he make an impact if he’s not 100%? Against Mizzou’s two Power Five opponents (Kansas State, Auburn), he’s totaled just one catch for 3 yards and zero rushing attempts. Can Drinkwitz squeeze more production out of the rookie receiver? Can Brady Cook finally connect with Burden on a deep shot? Georgia heavily recruited Burden down to the wire last fall. How will the Bulldog defense approach the freshman wideout if he sees the field? "Size. Elite skill set. He's strong. He's physical,” Smart said this week. “You watch him as a returner, he makes people miss. They find ways to get him touches. He catches the ball out of the backfield, speed sweeps. He runs deep. And he returns the ball. He's a very elusive, physical runner. You can tell when people go to tackle him … he's stout.”

3. Is Brock Bowers a Heisman candidate?

Can a tight end play his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation? If so, keep an eye on Georgia’s Bowers, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore who’s become the centerpiece to UGA’s passing game. He leads the Bulldogs with 276 receiving yards and a couple touchdowns on 15 catches, but he’s also become a lethal threat in the running game with three carries for 82 yards, all ending in the end zone. For Mizzou fans, think of Bowers as a modern-day Chase Coffman: On designed pass plays, Bowers has lined up in the slot more than twice as many snaps (63) as he’s lined up as an inline tight end (30), per Pro Football Focus. That means Mizzou’s star safety, Martez Manuel or Daylan Carnell, figures to draw the assignment of covering the All-American candidate, likely with some help from other defenders. Georgia is stocked with talent at tight end. The roster also features Darnell Washington, a 6-7, 270-pound junior who’s caught seven passes for 120 yards. “Those guys are nightmare matchups,” Mizzou defensive coordinator Blake Baker said.

4. Can Mizzou’s defense turn up the heat again?

Missouri’s defense played its best game of the season — maybe its best game in two seasons — Saturday at Auburn, holding the Tigers’ one-dimensional attack to just 3.3 yards of offense per play, the lowest single-game average for an SEC opponent not named Vanderbilt since 2018. Mizzou finished with its most tackles for loss (12) in a SEC game since 2014, when the Tigers’ featured an elite pass rush, led by Shane Ray and Markus Golden. “That's what this defense is built on,” Baker said. “Being able to get teams behind the chains and then creating turnovers.” Can the Tigers duplicate that pressure against Georgia? Good luck. The Bulldogs have allowed just seven tackles for loss all season, the fewest allowed in the nation. Only two of those stops have been sacks. Only five teams across the country have allowed fewer. UGA might have the best tackle tandem in the SEC: Left tackle Broderick Jones and right tackle Warren McClendon have each allowed just one pressure on more than 100 pass plays.

5. Is Brady Cook up to the challenge?

Mizzou QB Brady Cook has made his first road start. He’s made his first SEC start. Now he makes his first SEC home start and his first start against a ranked opponent — the nation’s No. 1-ranked team, no less. Georgia doesn’t generate many sacks — just four through four games — but Smart’s combination of pressure packages and zone coverages are designed to confuse and confound quarterbacks and limit explosive plays. Georgia has allowed just eight 20-yard plays from scrimmage, tied for the fewest in the SEC. Cook must protect the ball against a UGA defense that leads the conference with six interceptions. A defense that lost eight players to the NFL draft has reloaded through Smart’s elite recruiting, led by outside linebacker Nolan Smith. “Their front four is big, physical (and) does a great job of creating disruption at the line of scrimmage, getting the offensive line on different levels, creating havoc for the defensive side of the ball,” Drinkwitz said.