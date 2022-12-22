Mizzou football vs. Wake Forest: Three things to watch in Friday's Gasparilla Bowl

Here are three things to watch when Missouri (6-6) plays Wake Forest (7-5) in Friday’s Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, a 5:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN.

1. For Missouri’s defense, it’s all about the mesh.

Under coach Dave Clawson and offensive coordinator Warren Ruggerio, the Demon Deacons run one of the nation’s most unique run-pass option offenses, using an unusually long mesh between the quarterback and running back to read the defense before deciding between run or pass. From the defensive line all the way back to the secondary, the Tigers have to trust their eyes and their assignments and can’t play undisciplined defense — or quarterback Sam Hartman will torch them all night long.

“Don’t get early eyes,” cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine said. “Follow your man and hopefully somebody else can stop him before he can throw the ball.”

That duty falls on a defensive front that won’t have its two best edge rushers in opt-outs Isaiah McGuire and D.J. Coleman. Missouri led the SEC with 90 tackles for loss, but McGuire, Coleman and opt-out safety Martez Manuel accounted for 34 of those.

“I definitely think the long mesh RPOs they do is very unique because as D-linemen, you (say), ‘OK, at what point do I release? At what point do I transition to rush?’” defensive tackle Darius Robinson said. “I think the quarterback is a really good player. From what I've seen on tape, he could be one of the best players we’ve played this season in my opinion.”

That’s a strong statement considering the caliber of offensive skill players Mizzou faced against Big 12 champion Kansas State, SEC champion Georgia, plus the playmakers at Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and South Carolina. Hartman operates Clawson’s attack with remarkable efficiency (160.2 passer rating) and loads of production (74 passing touchdowns last two years). If he’s comfortable in Clawson’s scheme Friday, the Tigers might find themselves in the kind of shootout their offense isn’t equipped to win.

2. Can the offense replace Dominic Lovett’s lost production?

Mizzou’s first-team All-SEC receiver left the team for the transfer portal — Lovett visited Georgia last week but as of Thursday hadn’t signed with a new team — which means Brady Cook will have to rely on other targets to carry the passing attack. Trusty senior slot receiver Barrett Banister is back healthy for his final college game, while rising freshman Mekhi Miller should see his role expand in Lovett’s absence. On the outside, it’s time for freshman Luther Burden III to build some buzz for his encore season. The addition of Oklahoma transfer Theo Wease will allow the Tigers to move Burden around their formations next season, but for now Burden can close his much-anticipated rookie season with a strong finish. Here’s the good news: Wake’s last three opponents passed for 448, 357 and 391 yards.

3. Who’s next for Mizzou?