Mizzou football wears STL Strong helmet stickers vs. South Carolina

The Missouri football players wore a sticker on the back of their helmets to acknowledge a tough week for St. Louis.

The stickers are gold with black text that says "STL Strong" and includes The Gateway Arch in black.

Mizzou wore the stickers a few days after Tuesday's deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis.

In addition to the players having the sticker on the back of their helmet, Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz had a patch on the breast of his sweatshirt.

On Tuesday, Drinkwitz talked about the shooting at his press conference.

"I first want to start by expressing my thoughts and prayers to St. Louis and the St. Louis community and all those affected by the tragic events of yesterday," Drinkwitz said. "Just such a shame for us to continue to have to face these types of stories and issues. For me, it's not political at all. It's about protecting the future of our country. Our children, are our future. We cannot continue to live like this. We just can't.

"I talked to our staff and talk to my wife about it all the time. It's not about who's right. It's about what's right. We've got to figure out how we can protect our kids from walking into schools afraid. That should be the last thing on their mind when we're walking into a school to learn, to grow and mature and become our future.

"So I'm just asking for all of us instead of picking sides and picking and pointing out all the issues let's find solutions. Let's find real solutions."

Mizzou entered the matchup 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat Vanderbilt 17-14 on Oct. 22.

South Carolina, ranked No. 25 in The Associated Press poll, came into the contest 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 22, the SC Gamecocks defeated Texas A&M 30-24.

Entering Saturday, Mizzou leads the all-time series 7-5 vs. South Carolina.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Shane Beamer is the South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach.

