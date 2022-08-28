Mizzou football Week 1 depth chart: Three tailbacks in line to share carries

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s first football depth chart of the season is officially here. And, as usual, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz has interested a lot of ORs between players. Here’s a look at the depth for Thursday’s opener against Louisiana Tech plus more notes and quotes from Drinkwitz’s Sunday press conference.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

1. Brady Cook, So.

2. Jack Abraham, Grad.

OR

Sam Horn, Fr.

OR

Tyler Macon, RsFr.

Running back

1. Elijah Young, Jr.

OR

Cody Schrader, Sr.

OR

Nathaniel Peat, Sr.

4. Taj Butts, RsFr.

OR

Michael Cox, So.

OR

BJ Harris, So.

Tight end

1. Tyler Stephens, Jr.

OR

Kibet Chepyator, Grad.

3. Ryan Hoerstkamp, RsFr

Z Receiver

1. Chance Luper, So.

OR

Mookie Cooper, So.

OR

Tauskie Dove, Sr.

X Receiver

1. Luther Burden III, Fr.

2. Tauskie Dove, Sr.

OR

Chance Luper, So.

H receiver

1. Dominic Lovett, So.

OR

Barrett Banister, Grad.

3. Mekhi Miller, Fr.

Left tackle

1. Javon Foster, Sr.

2. Bobby Lawrence, Sr.

Left guard

1. Xavier Delgado, Sr.

2. Luke Griffin, Jr.

Center

1. Connor Tollison, RsFr.

2. Richard Taylor, Sr.

OR

Drake Heismeyer, So.

Right guard

1. Connor Wood, Grad.

2. EJ Ndoma-Ogar, So.

OR

Mitchell Walters, So.

Right tackle

1. Zeke Powell, Gr.

2. Armand Membou, Fr.

DEFENSE

Defensive end

1. Trajan Jeffcoat, Sr.

2. DJ Coleman, Grad.

OR

Johnny Walker, So.

Defensive tackle

1. Darius Robinson, Sr.

2. Kristian Williams, Jr.

OR

Daniel Robeledo, Jr.

Defensive tackle

1. Jayden Jernigan, Jr.

2. Josh Landry, Sr.

OR

Realus George Jr., Sr.

Defensive end

1. Isaiah McGuire, Sr.

2. Arden Walker, RsFr.

OR

Tyrone Hopper, Grad

Middle linebacker

1. Chad Bailey, Sr.

2. Dameon Wilson, RsFr.

OR

Will Norris, So.

Weakside linebacker

1. Ty’Ron Hopper, Jr.

2. Devin Nicholson, Sr.

Cornerback

1. Kris Abrams-Draine, Jr.

2. Dreyden Norwood, RsFr.

Cornerback

1. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., So.

2. DJ Jackson, So.

OR

LJ Hewitt, So.

Star

1. Martez Manuel, Sr.

2. Daylan Carnell, RsFr.

Safety

1. Jaylon Carlies, Jr.

2. Tyler Hibbler, RsFr.

OR

Ja’Marion Wayne, Fr.

Safety

1. Joseph Charleston, Jr.

OR

Jalani Williams, Jr.

SPECIALISTS

Placekicker

1. Harrison Mevis, Jr.

2. Sean Koetting, Grad.

Kickoff

1. Sean Koetting, Grad.

2. Harrison Mevis, Jr.

Holder

1. Sean Koetting, Grad.

Punter

1. Sean Koetting, Grad.

2. Jack Stonehouse, RsFr.

Snapper

1. Jake Hoffman, Sr.

2. Daniel Hawthorne, Jr.

Kick returner

1. Kris Abrams-Draine, Jr.

2. Elijah Young, Jr.

OR

Nathaniel Peat, Sr.

Punt returner

1. Kris Abrams-Draine, Jr.

OR

Luther Burden III, Fr.

• Similar to last year, Drinkwitz is not officially naming a No. 2 quarterback. He explained last year that any decision on which quarterback plays after Cook could be situational.

• Drinkwitz plans to use Young, Schrader and Peat as the primary ball-carriers in Week 1. Peat, a transfer from Stanford, had multiple soft tissue injuries during preseason camp that sidelined him for parts of August.

“We're hopeful that we're past (Peat’s injuries) but don't know that he would be available for 100% of the carries,” Drinkwitz said. “Cody Schrader's been the most consistent player for us throughout camp. Elijah Young has proven he can do it on this stage. So those three guys will be our primary backs, so to speak. Whoever gets the hot hand or hot legs, I guess, would be the guy that's going to continue on. Each have their own strengths and things that they do well. We'll play to those strengths until we feel like one has kind of shown that they can handle the whole load. That doesn't mean that the other guys on the depth chart won’t get in.”

One name that doesn’t appear on the running back depth is freshman Tavorus Jones, who pulled his hamstring on his first live carry of preseason camp. It doesn’t sound like he’s in the plans for Thursday’s game.

“Tavorus got back last week (and) Tuesday was really his first practice since his soft tissue injury,” Drinkwitz said. “He's doing everything he can to get caught up. That doesn't mean he wouldn't play. But right now he's not factored into the first step of the game plan. Really talented. Disappointed that (injury) happened. And he's going to be a factor at some point. We just got to get him used to the speed. … He’s had one live carry and he pulled his hamstring, so we have to get in some live carries before I can trust hading him the football.”

• Burden was an electric punt return specialist in high school, but Abrams-Draine will get the first shot to return punts Thursday.

“If game presents itself I anticipate Luther getting a chance at one, too,” Drinkwitz said. “Depends on how many time we make them punt. Don’t know.”

Burden is one of five true freshmen to make the depth chart, along with Horn, Miller, Membou and Wayne.

• Expect to see a six-man crew split the snaps at the three receiver positions: Burden, Cooper, Dove and Luper outside, with Lovett and Banister in the slot.

“I feel very good about our top six wide receivers, I really do,” Drinkwitz said. “I really don't think there's like a set starter at any of those. I think any one of those six can go in and win their matchup and execute the offense at a high level. Brady's got a lot of confidence throwing to all six of those guys. Since I've been here, it's as deep and as consistent a group as we've had and as a reliable a group from knowing the offense being able to win and then being able to finish the play.”

• Koetting did indeed win the camp-long punter competition, giving him the fullest plate of any specialist. Kickoff specialist, punter, holder and No. 2 kicker.