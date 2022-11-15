Mizzou football will honor 21 seniors Saturday but several more could return in 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri will honor 21 senior football players before Saturday’s home game against New Mexico State, but another handful of seniors won’t take part in the pregame ceremony or postgame ritual, several of whom have already decided to return for the 2023 season.
Then again, among the 21 who will be honored Saturday, a few could still decide to play one more season in college.
Why the confusion? In 2020, the NCAA granted all college athletes an extra year of eligibility in the aftermath of COVID-19’s disruption of their seasons. Two years later, that leaves some upperclassmen another year of eligibility if they wish to use it.
Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz began his weekly news conference Tuesday talking about each of the 21 seniors the team will honor Saturday — with a few notable omissions: offensive linemen Javon Foster, Xavier Delgado and Hyrin White; tailback Cody Schrader; linebackers Chad Bailey and Chuck Hicks; and defensive linemen Realus George Jr. and Josh Landry. Foster, Delgado, Schrader and Bailey are current starters.
White, the team’s starting right tackle last year, has missed the entire 2022 season with a leg injury suffered during offseason workouts. Drinkwitz confirmed Tuesday that the school will seek a medical hardship waiver so he can return next season for a seventh college season.
The other seven can use the NCAA’s COVID year to return next fall. Schrader, a walk-on transfer from Division II Truman State, has said all along he planned to spend two seasons at Mizzou. He’s set to go on scholarship in January. Hicks has missed this season with a shoulder injury suffered in camp and can return for a sixth year of eligibility next year. Drinkwitz also confirmed that Bailey, a multiyear starter now in his fifth season at Mizzou, plans to return next year.
1 of 27
Wade Payne
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as he is hit by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) gets past Tennessee wide receiver Grant Frerking (0) en route to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs for yardage as he is chased by Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0), and defensive back Christian Charles (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a field goal as place kicker Sean Koetting (90) holds during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove (1) out runs Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister (11) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (80) tries to make a catch as he's defended by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Rakestraw Jr. was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (24) escapes from Missouri defensive lineman DJ Coleman (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) dives for yardage as he's hit by Missouri defensive back Jalani Williams (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-24. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (24) celebrates a touchdown with running back Jaylen Wright (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-24. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee place kicker Chase McGrath (40) kicks a field goal as place kicker Paxton Brooks (37) holds during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-24. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (80) signals touchdown after scoring in front of Missouri defensive back Marcus Clarke (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-24.
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks with his players during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee's Ramel Keyton (80) reaches for a pass over the middle during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Scott Keller/The Daily Times via AP)
Tennessee's Jabari Small (2) scores on a 10 yard run with Ramel Keyton (80) blocking Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Scott Keller/The Daily Times via AP)
Tennessee's Jabari Small (2) scores on a 10 yard run with Ramel Keyton (80) blocking Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) at the goal line during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Scott Keller/The Daily Times via AP)
A look at Tennessee vs. Mizzou football on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
Here is a look at the No. 5 Tennessee Vols vs. Missouri football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
1 of 27
Wade Payne
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as he is hit by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) gets past Tennessee wide receiver Grant Frerking (0) en route to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs for yardage as he is chased by Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0), and defensive back Christian Charles (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a field goal as place kicker Sean Koetting (90) holds during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove (1) out runs Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne, Associated Press
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Wade Payne
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister (11) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (80) tries to make a catch as he's defended by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Rakestraw Jr. was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (24) escapes from Missouri defensive lineman DJ Coleman (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne, AP photo
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz watches play on the Jumbotron in the second half of his team's 66-24 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Wade Payne
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) dives for yardage as he's hit by Missouri defensive back Jalani Williams (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-24. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (24) celebrates a touchdown with running back Jaylen Wright (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-24. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee place kicker Chase McGrath (40) kicks a field goal as place kicker Paxton Brooks (37) holds during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-24. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne, Associated Press
Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (80) signals touchdown after scoring in front of Missouri defensive back Marcus Clarke (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-24.
Wade Payne
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel looks to the Jumbotron during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks with his players during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Scott Keller
Tennessee's Ramel Keyton (80) reaches for a pass over the middle during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Scott Keller/The Daily Times via AP)
Scott Keller
Tennessee's Jabari Small (2) scores on a 10 yard run with Ramel Keyton (80) blocking Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Scott Keller/The Daily Times via AP)
Scott Keller
Tennessee's Jabari Small (2) scores on a 10 yard run with Ramel Keyton (80) blocking Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) at the goal line during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Scott Keller/The Daily Times via AP)
Among the 21 seniors Mizzou will honor before Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. kickoff, about half are starters or regulars at their position, including receivers Barrett Banister and Tauskie Dove, tailback Nathaniel Peat, defensive linemen D.J. Coleman, Trajan Jeffcoat, Isaiah McGuire and Darius Robinson and safety Martez Manuel.
Are all 21 absolutely done at Mizzou this season?
“The long and short of it is I don't know,” Drinkwitz said. “There's a lot of guys on (the list) who are confirmed with what their plans are and what they will be doing moving forward in the future. But there are still a handful that have decisions that need to be made, maybe after a bowl game or in consultation with some other factors, maybe paperwork coming back from the NFLPA, that sort of thing. … We're trying to do the very best we can with some unchartered waters here.”
Manuel has made it clear this is his last season at Mizzou. Drinkwitz said he expects defensive linemen Jeffcoat, McGuire and Robinson “to be rewarded in April” — as in the 2023 NFL draft.
The extra COVID year of eligibility has made roster construction an even more complex puzzle for coaches to assemble every year, along with the transfer portal and the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule, plus the lure of the NFL draft for underclassmen.
In May, the Division I Council gave teams some roster flexibility by lifting the annual signing and initial counter limits for the next two academic years, meaning teams at the FBS level don’t have to limit how many players they add each of the next two years as long as they don’t go beyond 85 scholarship players.
“For us right now, we currently have 14 high schoolers committed (for 2023), and we only have really 18 scholarships available,” Drinkwitz said. “We're in a target of trying to get 16 high school guys and then after that transfers. … It's a unique plan. But it's one that since 2020, we've kind of adopted this (approach): Be flexible.”
A few more underclassmen could enter the upcoming NFL draft, most notably linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine and safety Jaylon Carlies, but unlike 2020 when Mizzou allowed NFL-bound junior linebacker Nick Bolton to take part in the pregame senior day ceremony, only seniors will be honored Saturday.
Getting White back healthy for 2023 would be significant for an offensive line that struggled for stretches this fall. He was the SEC’s ninth-highest graded offensive tackle in 2021, per Pro Football Focus, and logged a pass blocking efficiency score of 97.6%. Drinkwitz said he’s confident the NCAA will grant White another year of eligibility. He also missed the entire 2020 season with a shoulder injury.
“For us, that's a huge opportunity for us to solidify our offensive line for next year and give us another big-time offensive tackle,” Drinkwitz said. “He's got a lot of game reps.”
Bailey, a team captain, has started 16 games over the last two seasons and has been among Mizzou’s top five tacklers each of those years.
“His best football is still ahead of him, and he continues to improve and be a leader on our team,” Drinkwitz said. “So that's a big-time get for us.”
Mizzou decided to honor its seniors this week instead of next week’s Black Friday regular-season finale against Arkansas for a couple of reasons. For one, the school will still be on Thanksgiving break when the Tigers host the Razorbacks on Nov. 25 and Drinkwitz wanted to hold the ceremony before campus empties. Also, with the Arkansas game on Friday, Drinkwitz wanted to “reduce the amount of stress” on the team during the shorter week.
The Tigers (4-6) need to win both of their remaining games to secure bowl eligibility, but Drinkwitz isn’t talking about that topic this week. The focus is entirely on the senior class and getting to experience the team’s senior day postgame tradition, when seniors select a rock from the Rock M hill behind Faurot Field’s north end zone and get carried off the field by their teammates. MU is a 28-point favorite over New Mexico State (4-5).
Bowl game talk can wait.
“Chasing two rabbits will catch none,” Drinkwitz said.
Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat, left, is congratulated by linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, right, after a sack during the first half of a game against Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks with his players during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)