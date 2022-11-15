Mizzou football will honor 21 seniors Saturday but several more could return in 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri will honor 21 senior football players before Saturday’s home game against New Mexico State, but another handful of seniors won’t take part in the pregame ceremony or postgame ritual, several of whom have already decided to return for the 2023 season.

Then again, among the 21 who will be honored Saturday, a few could still decide to play one more season in college.

Why the confusion? In 2020, the NCAA granted all college athletes an extra year of eligibility in the aftermath of COVID-19’s disruption of their seasons. Two years later, that leaves some upperclassmen another year of eligibility if they wish to use it.

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz began his weekly news conference Tuesday talking about each of the 21 seniors the team will honor Saturday — with a few notable omissions: offensive linemen Javon Foster, Xavier Delgado and Hyrin White; tailback Cody Schrader; linebackers Chad Bailey and Chuck Hicks; and defensive linemen Realus George Jr. and Josh Landry. Foster, Delgado, Schrader and Bailey are current starters.

White, the team’s starting right tackle last year, has missed the entire 2022 season with a leg injury suffered during offseason workouts. Drinkwitz confirmed Tuesday that the school will seek a medical hardship waiver so he can return next season for a seventh college season.

The other seven can use the NCAA’s COVID year to return next fall. Schrader, a walk-on transfer from Division II Truman State, has said all along he planned to spend two seasons at Mizzou. He’s set to go on scholarship in January. Hicks has missed this season with a shoulder injury suffered in camp and can return for a sixth year of eligibility next year. Drinkwitz also confirmed that Bailey, a multiyear starter now in his fifth season at Mizzou, plans to return next year.

Among the 21 seniors Mizzou will honor before Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. kickoff, about half are starters or regulars at their position, including receivers Barrett Banister and Tauskie Dove, tailback Nathaniel Peat, defensive linemen D.J. Coleman, Trajan Jeffcoat, Isaiah McGuire and Darius Robinson and safety Martez Manuel.

Are all 21 absolutely done at Mizzou this season?

“The long and short of it is I don't know,” Drinkwitz said. “There's a lot of guys on (the list) who are confirmed with what their plans are and what they will be doing moving forward in the future. But there are still a handful that have decisions that need to be made, maybe after a bowl game or in consultation with some other factors, maybe paperwork coming back from the NFLPA, that sort of thing. … We're trying to do the very best we can with some unchartered waters here.”

Manuel has made it clear this is his last season at Mizzou. Drinkwitz said he expects defensive linemen Jeffcoat, McGuire and Robinson “to be rewarded in April” — as in the 2023 NFL draft.

The extra COVID year of eligibility has made roster construction an even more complex puzzle for coaches to assemble every year, along with the transfer portal and the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule, plus the lure of the NFL draft for underclassmen.

In May, the Division I Council gave teams some roster flexibility by lifting the annual signing and initial counter limits for the next two academic years, meaning teams at the FBS level don’t have to limit how many players they add each of the next two years as long as they don’t go beyond 85 scholarship players.

“For us right now, we currently have 14 high schoolers committed (for 2023), and we only have really 18 scholarships available,” Drinkwitz said. “We're in a target of trying to get 16 high school guys and then after that transfers. … It's a unique plan. But it's one that since 2020, we've kind of adopted this (approach): Be flexible.”

A few more underclassmen could enter the upcoming NFL draft, most notably linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine and safety Jaylon Carlies, but unlike 2020 when Mizzou allowed NFL-bound junior linebacker Nick Bolton to take part in the pregame senior day ceremony, only seniors will be honored Saturday.

Getting White back healthy for 2023 would be significant for an offensive line that struggled for stretches this fall. He was the SEC’s ninth-highest graded offensive tackle in 2021, per Pro Football Focus, and logged a pass blocking efficiency score of 97.6%. Drinkwitz said he’s confident the NCAA will grant White another year of eligibility. He also missed the entire 2020 season with a shoulder injury.

“For us, that's a huge opportunity for us to solidify our offensive line for next year and give us another big-time offensive tackle,” Drinkwitz said. “He's got a lot of game reps.”

Bailey, a team captain, has started 16 games over the last two seasons and has been among Mizzou’s top five tacklers each of those years.

“His best football is still ahead of him, and he continues to improve and be a leader on our team,” Drinkwitz said. “So that's a big-time get for us.”

Mizzou decided to honor its seniors this week instead of next week’s Black Friday regular-season finale against Arkansas for a couple of reasons. For one, the school will still be on Thanksgiving break when the Tigers host the Razorbacks on Nov. 25 and Drinkwitz wanted to hold the ceremony before campus empties. Also, with the Arkansas game on Friday, Drinkwitz wanted to “reduce the amount of stress” on the team during the shorter week.

The Tigers (4-6) need to win both of their remaining games to secure bowl eligibility, but Drinkwitz isn’t talking about that topic this week. The focus is entirely on the senior class and getting to experience the team’s senior day postgame tradition, when seniors select a rock from the Rock M hill behind Faurot Field’s north end zone and get carried off the field by their teammates. MU is a 28-point favorite over New Mexico State (4-5).

Bowl game talk can wait.

“Chasing two rabbits will catch none,” Drinkwitz said.

Mizzou seniors to be honored Saturday

QB Jack Abraham

WR Barrett Banister

OL D.J. Bullard

TE Kibet Chepyator

DE D.J. Coleman

WR Tauskie Dove

LS Jake Hoffman

DE Tyrone Hopper II

DE Trajan Jeffcoat

PK/P Sean Koetting

OL Bobby Lawrence

S Martez Manuel

DE Isaiah McGuire

LB Devin Nicholson

RB Nathaniel Peat

OL Zeke Powell

DT Darius Robinson

OL Trenton Sederwall

OL Richard Taylor

S Jalani Williams

OL Connor Wood